The Knife is the true crime podcast that goes beyond the headlines to reveal the lasting impact of crime. From the celebrated podcast, The Opportunist, producers and hosts Patia Eaton and Hannah Smith bring you raw, first-hand accounts from people whose lives were forever changed by violence, betrayal and tragedy.Join Patia and Hannah as they uncover the ripple effects of crime through in-depth interviews and candid conversations. Come for the gripping, untold stories. Stay for the unflinching look at what happens when the world moves on—but you’re still living the story.Don’t miss the premiere of The Knife on Thursday, March 27 on Exactly Right. Follow the show wherever you get your podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Knife: A True Crime Podcast

The Knife: A True Crime Podcast is a weekly true crime podcast from journalist/producers Hannah Smith and Patia Eaton.It's a show about people who’ve been dropped into a story they didn't start, but are left to finish. In-depth interviews take the listener behind the punchy headlines to hear what really happened from the people who lived it. The Knife reveals the ripple effect of crime.Through empathetic, solution-oriented journalism, Hannah and Patia find the untold stories of people who’ve been touched by crime. They’re not breaking news or solving cases, they’re cutting to the heart of the experience through gripping, first-person storytelling.Follow The Knife on Instagram @theknifepodcast and on Bluesky @theknifepodcast.bsky.social.The Knife is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, news, science, pop culture and more. The network is home to My Favorite Murder hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, This Podcast Will Kill You, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, Buried Bones and more.