PodcastsTrue Crime7/7: The Inside Story
7/7: The Inside Story
radio.net
7/7: The Inside Story

Wondery
True Crime
7/7: The Inside Story
  • Introducing - 7/7: The Inside Story
    On July 7th 2005, four bombs ripped through the maze of train tunnels underneath central London, killing 52 people and injuring over 700 others.20 years on, this event marks the start of two decades where terrorism, and the perceived threat of it, would change the way in which the UK thinks about its own security, societal integration, and the way in which it conducts itself around the globe.Hosted by Thomas Small, co-host of the award winning podcast Conflicted, this series will form a larger part of the Conflicted universe. One of Small’s key sources for this series is Aimen Dean, his Conflicted co-host and the aforementioned spy within Al-Qaeda who had a significant part in the UK intelligence response to 7/7.Listen to 7/7: The Inside Story on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/shows/7-7-the-inside-story/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
