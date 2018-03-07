Introducing - 7/7: The Inside Story

On July 7th 2005, four bombs ripped through the maze of train tunnels underneath central London, killing 52 people and injuring over 700 others.20 years on, this event marks the start of two decades where terrorism, and the perceived threat of it, would change the way in which the UK thinks about its own security, societal integration, and the way in which it conducts itself around the globe.Hosted by Thomas Small, co-host of the award winning podcast Conflicted, this series will form a larger part of the Conflicted universe. One of Small's key sources for this series is Aimen Dean, his Conflicted co-host and the aforementioned spy within Al-Qaeda who had a significant part in the UK intelligence response to 7/7.