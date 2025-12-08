On April 20, 2010, the crew aboard the Deepwater Horizon oil rig was in the final stages of sealing up an exploratory well off the coast of Louisiana. It should have been a routine procedure, but something went horribly wrong. By the next morning, Deepwater was sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico – and its operator, BP, was facing tough questions about what had caused the explosion and fire that destroyed the rig.Special thanks to: Scott WestSpecial Agent-in-Charge, retiredUS Environmental Protection AgencyCriminal Investigation DivisionSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

What occurred shortly after midnight in Bhopal, India on December 3, 1984 is still being felt – and fought over – four decades later. The scale of the tragedy, involving a pesticide factory and maddening lack of accountability by its corporate owner, raise questions about whether its victims will ever know justice. And have we learned enough to stop something like it from happening again?Special thanks to:Satinath Sarangi, find out more about his work at Sambhavna Clinic

Note: This episode originally aired on July 28, 2025.When a Montana coal mine executive goes missing it exposes the dirty underbelly of one of America's largest coal mines. Now, with the help of President Donald Trump, the mine is trying to expand – unless a group of cattle ranchers can stop them.Special thanks to:Northern Plains Resource Council (https://northernplains.org/)Montana Environmental Information Center (https://meic.org/)EarthjusticeEllen PfisterClark Williams-Derry, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (https://ieefa.org/)John Teeling, FBI Special Agent (retired)

Humans have a long history of deploying wild beasts in wartime, from horse-mounted cavalry to Hannibal riding into Rome on an elephant. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, a mysterious group of dolphins appeared in the Black Sea. It signaled a return to an old program that many thought had died with the fall of the Soviet Union. For years, the USSR trained dolphins to advance their military goals. And so did America. Special thanks to:Pavel GoldinSergei Dobrynin and Mark KrutovBlair IrvineSources:Frontline's The Story of Navy Dolphins: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/whales/etc/navycron.htmlBBC's Secrets of the Spy Whale: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002504pSergei Dobrynin and Mark Krutov's reporting: https://www.svoboda.org/a/31006448.html

When oil tankers, freighters and cruise ships reach the end of their lives, nearly all wind up on just three beaches in South Asia. There, unskilled workers earning just a few dollars a day tear them apart with hand tools and blowtorches, to be sold as scrap. The shipbreaking industry has remained unchanged for decades, despite its well-documented dangers to the environment and worker safety. But after a deadly explosion in Pakistan, and a risky investigation in Bangladesh, are changes finally coming?Special thanks to:Julia Bleckner and Human Rights Watch: https://www.hrw.org/report/2023/09/28/trading-lives-profit/how-shipping-industry-circumvents-regulations-scrap-toxic Ingvild Jenssen and NGO Shipbreaking Platform: https://shipbreakingplatform.org/

About Lawless Planet

About Lawless Planet

It's not that hard to kill a planet. All it takes is a little drilling, some mining, a generous helping of pollution and voila! Earth over. When you take stock of what's left, it starts to look like a crime scene: Decapitated mountains, poisoned rivers, oil-soaked pelicans, maybe a sun-bleached cow skull in a dried-up lake bed. The only thing missing is yellow caution tape. On each episode of Lawless Planet, host Zach Goldbaum reveals the scams, murders and cover-ups on the frontline of the climate crisis, and the life and death choices people are making to either protect our world – or destroy it.