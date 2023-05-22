Mother Catherine Spalding

Mother Catherine Spalding helped found the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Kentucky in 1813. Tom and Noëlle Crowe tell us how she spent 45 years leading and building the order and was responsible for dozens of schools, orphanages, infirmaries, and homes for the poor, leading her to be named one of the most influential women in Kentucky history.