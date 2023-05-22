The hidden gems and compelling stories of Catholic Americans who have contributed to their nation by virtue of their faith over the past three centuries.
Mother Catherine Spalding
Mother Catherine Spalding helped found the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Kentucky in 1813. Tom and Noëlle Crowe tell us how she spent 45 years leading and building the order and was responsible for dozens of schools, orphanages, infirmaries, and homes for the poor, leading her to be named one of the most influential women in Kentucky history.
7/10/2023
24:52
Bob Newhart
Bob Newhart is one of the most influential and beloved comedians of the last 60 years, who set records with his comedy albums and TV shows. Tom and Noëlle Crowe tell us how Newhart attributes both his 60-year marriage and successful career, in part, to his Catholic faith.
6/26/2023
20:29
Andy Warhol
Andy Warhol is one of the most recognizable 20th century artists who was also known for his hedonist lifestyle. Tom and Noëlle Crowe discuss how he was also a Catholic who prayed and attended church regularly. How can we reconcile this contradiction to understand the real Warhol?
6/12/2023
21:39
Fr. Joseph O’Callahan, SJ, Savior of the Franklin
When the USS Franklin was bombed on March 19, 1945, Fr. Joseph O'Callahan, the chaplain aboard, sprang into action. Tom and Noëlle Crowe tell us that not only did he administer sacraments, but he also led damage control actions that helped save the ship, leading to his being awarded the Medal of Honor.
5/29/2023
18:27
Catholics Fight Segregation in Florida
In 1916, three brave Sisters of St. Joseph were arrested for teaching black children. Tom and Noëlle Crowe tell us how, with Bishop Michael Curley of St. Augustine by their side, they fought the law and won! Discover their inspiring battle against segregation in Florida.
