The Lazy Genius Podcast
Kendra Adachi, The Lazy Genius
Part systems expert, part permission giver, Kendra Adachi, The Lazy Genius, is here to help you be a genius about the things that matter and lazy about the things that don't.
  #392 - How to Make the Rest of 2024 Easier
    We are a mere six weeks away from 2025 which is a Jetsons number, y’all. What does 2025 even mean?! It’s the busiest time of the year for a lot of you, and this is the time where we feel the crunch. Let’s do a little preemptive work today on making the rest of the year easier. Not completely easy! Not seamless! Not a machine! We’re making it just a little bit easier. Helpful Companion Links Order my new book The PLAN or ask your library to consider carrying a copy. The Playbooks are here! Find out more about them here. Sign up for the Latest Lazy Listens email. Grab a copy of my book The Lazy Genius Kitchen or The Lazy Genius Way! (Affiliate links) Download a transcript of this episode. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  #391 - 7 Things You Shouldn't Expect Your Planner to Do
    Alright, let’s huddle up. It’s the middle of November. Now that Halloween is over and we’re into the November swing, the avalanche of holiday stuff falls fast. The other thing that can sometimes happen this time of year is you start seeing ads for new planners. Most of us want a new one before the year is over so that we can start the new year fresh and ready to go, so planner-ordering energy is starting to wake up. I want you to remember that your planner is not magic. It is simply a tool to help you organize certain aspects of your life. The problem is that we often expect more from it than it has the capacity to give, so today, let’s talk about the 7 things you shouldn’t expect your planner to do. Helpful Companion Links Order my new book The PLAN or check to see if your library has a copy available for loan. The Playbooks are here! Find out more about them here. Sign up for the Latest Lazy Listens email. Grab a copy of my book The Lazy Genius Kitchen or The Lazy Genius Way! (Affiliate links) Download a transcript of this episode. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  #390 - How to Make Decisions with a Big Group
    My guess is you come across these fairly often but most certainly this time of year. Making decisions with a big group usually starts with someone in that group asking “what are we going to do about [fill in the blank]?” And the decision fatigue and task paralysis begin. So whether that’s you and your in-laws with the Thanksgiving split, you and friends with your annual holiday party, or you and your immediate family with gift giving, I think this episode will be helpful. Helpful Companion Links Order my new book The PLAN or ask your library to consider carrying a copy. Some episodes from the archive you might find helpful this week: #258 - The Seven Kinds of Rest and How to Know Which One You Need, #235 - When You Disagree on What Matters, #182 - Loving People You Disagree With Sign up for the Latest Lazy Listens email. Grab a copy of my book The Lazy Genius Kitchen or The Lazy Genius Way! (Affiliate links) Download a transcript of this episode. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  #389 - Office Hours
    It’s that time again where I answer your questions on the podcast, helping you Lazy Genius life’s regular ol’ problems. Even though a lot of these questions have kids in their description, they’re all pretty universal no matter your living situation. Let’s jump in! Helpful Companion Links Order my new book The PLAN or ask your library to consider carrying a copy once it releases in October. How to Keep House While Drowning by KC Davis Breezy Instrumental playlist Jamie B. Golden’s skincare routines for every energy level Sign up for the Latest Lazy Listens email. Grab a copy of my book The Lazy Genius Kitchen or The Lazy Genius Way! (Affiliate links) Download a transcript of this episode. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  #388 - The Most Freeing Piece of Time Management Advice You'll Ever Hear
    The PLAN, my book on compassionate time management has been in the world for two weeks now, and I really hope you all have been enjoying it.  Books stick with us when there are catchy things, right? Frameworks, acronyms, illustrations, and analogies. The PLAN has all of those, but I wanted to spend a little time talking today about one of those analogies, and it, to me, is one of the most freeing pieces of time management advice you’ll ever hear. Helpful Companion Links Order my new book The PLAN or ask your library to consider carrying a copy. Sign up for the Latest Lazy Listens email. Grab a copy of my book The Lazy Genius Kitchen or The Lazy Genius Way! (Affiliate links) Download a transcript of this episode. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
