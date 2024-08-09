#391 - 7 Things You Shouldn’t Expect Your Planner to Do

Alright, let's huddle up. It's the middle of November. Now that Halloween is over and we're into the November swing, the avalanche of holiday stuff falls fast. The other thing that can sometimes happen this time of year is you start seeing ads for new planners. Most of us want a new one before the year is over so that we can start the new year fresh and ready to go, so planner-ordering energy is starting to wake up. I want you to remember that your planner is not magic. It is simply a tool to help you organize certain aspects of your life. The problem is that we often expect more from it than it has the capacity to give, so today, let's talk about the 7 things you shouldn't expect your planner to do.