Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee

Light coverage, medium coverage, full coverage? Nope, we’re here to bring you Fool Coverage. There’s nothing like us on the market. 100% unique and 1000% glamor... More
Available Episodes
5 of 87
Was Harry Jowsey too hot to handle? What happened with his ex…
This week's episode of Fool Coverage may just be too much to handle, as Harry Jowsey joins the pod to discuss his time on Netflix's popular reality series, his journey to becoming a full-fledged actor, and the learning experience that comes after a scandal.
Shop MinimLA https://minimla.co/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
LauraLeeLosAngeles: https://www.lauraleelosangeles.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/larlarlee/?hl=en
SNAPCHAT: Laura88lee
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laura88lee
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@laura88lee
Lunar Beauty - https://www.Lunarbeauty.com/
Instagram - @http://instagram.com/mannymua733
SNAPCHAT - Mannymua
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MannyMua733
TIK TOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@mannymua733
More about the show:
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/FoolCoverage
Check out Fool Coverage on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKlJLwZV472zWlO9eQv4RGg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/28/2023
1:10:39
What REALLY happened at Coachella... Frank Ocean disaster
Y'all already know it's that time of the year for the annual post-Coachella recap! And the trauma was real last weekend, from forgotten I.D.s, to try-hard security guards, setting boundaries with strangers, and receiving too much hate from Frank Ocean fans; let's just get into it.
Thanks to our sponsors!
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/foolcoverage and get on your way to being your best self
Shop MinimLA https://minimla.co/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
LauraLeeLosAngeles: https://www.lauraleelosangeles.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/larlarlee/?hl=en
SNAPCHAT: Laura88lee
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laura88lee
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@laura88lee
Lunar Beauty - https://www.Lunarbeauty.com/
Instagram - @http://instagram.com/mannymua733
SNAPCHAT - Mannymua
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MannyMua733
TIK TOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@mannymua733
More about the show:
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/FoolCoverage
Check out Fool Coverage on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKlJLwZV472zWlO9eQv4RGg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/21/2023
1:23:37
Amber Scholl On What It's Like Dating Celebrites and Hollywood Parties!
It's time to enter our business girl era since this week, the Fools welcome lifestyle YouTuber Amber Scholl to the podcast to talk about starting a jewelry line, their worst celebrity interactions, flirting with friends, and the outrageous cost of home decor.
Thanks to our sponsors!
Go to https://www.zocdoc.com/fool and download the Zocdoc app for free
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/foolcoverage and get on your way to being your best self
Go to https://www.hellotushy.com/fool and use code fool for 10% off plus free shipping on your first bidet order
Shop MinimLA https://minimla.co/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
LauraLeeLosAngeles: https://www.lauraleelosangeles.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/larlarlee/?hl=en
SNAPCHAT: Laura88lee
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laura88lee
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@laura88lee
Lunar Beauty - https://www.Lunarbeauty.com/
Instagram - @http://instagram.com/mannymua733
SNAPCHAT - Mannymua
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MannyMua733
TIK TOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@mannymua733
More about the show:
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/FoolCoverage
Check out Fool Coverage on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKlJLwZV472zWlO9eQv4RGg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/14/2023
1:04:38
Desi Perkins: mom life, brand trip drama and more babies?!
This week Manny and Laura welcome another O.G beauty guru to the podcast –– Desi Perkins! After a round of peaks and pits, the trio discusses mom life, entrepreneurship, and some drama from a brand trip.
Shop MinimLA https://minimla.co/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
LauraLeeLosAngeles: https://www.lauraleelosangeles.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/larlarlee/?hl=en
SNAPCHAT: Laura88lee
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laura88lee
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@laura88lee
Lunar Beauty - https://www.Lunarbeauty.com/
Instagram - @http://instagram.com/mannymua733
SNAPCHAT - Mannymua
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MannyMua733
TIK TOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@mannymua733
More about the show:
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/FoolCoverage
Check out Fool Coverage on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKlJLwZV472zWlO9eQv4RGg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/7/2023
1:37:42
Makeup Murder and Dating?! Ft. Bailey Sarian!
This week, we get a bit spooky on Fool Coverage as guest Bailey Sarian host of Murder Mystery x Makeup, joins the podcast. The trio discusses creating short-form versus long-form content, the struggles of dating, and Bailey's origins as a murder mystery storyteller.
Shop MinimLA https://minimla.co/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
LauraLeeLosAngeles: https://www.lauraleelosangeles.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/larlarlee/?hl=en
SNAPCHAT: Laura88lee
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/laura88lee
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@laura88lee
Lunar Beauty - https://www.Lunarbeauty.com/
Instagram - @http://instagram.com/mannymua733
SNAPCHAT - Mannymua
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/MannyMua733
TIK TOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@mannymua733
More about the show:
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or using this link: https://bit.ly/FoolCoverage
Check out Fool Coverage on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKlJLwZV472zWlO9eQv4RGg
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Light coverage, medium coverage, full coverage? Nope, we’re here to bring you Fool Coverage. There’s nothing like us on the market. 100% unique and 1000% glamorous.
OG social media influencers, beauty gurus, and absolute besties, Manny MUA and Laura Lee are bringing you advice about beauty and fashion, stories about running our successful businesses, and the inside info about living in the spotlight as social media stars.
And tea, the hottest tea. All the juiciest gossip, about all the fools in the world. We’ve got those fools covered.
We’ve been cancelled, we’ve been called fools ourselves. But nothing is going to stop us from living our best lives. Especially when we can overcome and outshine the haters out there. Be it Manny’s Lunar Beauty make up line, or Laura’s Laura Lee Cosmetics and her Nudie Patootie clothing line, nothing can stop these two from making as big of a splash as possible.
Tune in every week for new episodes of Fool Coverage.
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4.
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy