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246 episodes
- Hey fool fam! Who’s ready for a sickening lil rapid fire?! Today we have so many things to discuss!!!! Tana Mongeau vs Morgan Adams… Mikayla finally finalizes her divorce, and chris brown going to jail yall!… well we hope hahaha
Have fun watching!
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- Hey fool fam! Who’s ready for an amazing special guest?! We have one of the OGS in the house!! We have the incredible and talented lele pons! We talk about so many things like motherhood, music, vine, Shakira! Yall don’t wanna miss it :)
"Suite 305 with Lele Pons” is a new weekly interview show from iHeartMedia’s My Cultura and TikTok Podcast Networks, and is available on the iHeartRadio app, Netflix, and everywhere podcasts are heard.
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- Hey fool fam! Who’s ready for an amazing guest?! Today we have Adi our diva! We’re gonna deep dive with him but we also asked him the messiest questions hehe what a trooper!!! Hope you love!
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- Hey fool fam! Who’s ready for a good ole Love Island debrief?! Today we are gonna talk about our honest thoughts on Love Island and what we really think of this season… is it the worst one yet? It just might be…. Hope you enjoy the breakdown!
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- Hey fool fam! Who’s ready for a good ole shady video hehehe
Today we’re gonna talk about things that annoy us when it comes to influencers and we wish they wouldn’t do them… but at the end of the day these are OURRRRR OPINIONSSSSS it’s not that serious lmfao it’s all in good shady fun! Hope you love!
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About Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee
Light coverage, medium coverage, full coverage? Nope, we’re here to bring you Fool Coverage. There’s nothing like us on the market. 100% unique and 1000% glamorous. OG social media influencers, beauty gurus, and absolute besties, Manny MUA and Laura Lee are bringing you advice about beauty and fashion, stories about running our successful businesses, and the inside info about living in the spotlight as social media stars. And tea, the hottest tea. All the juiciest gossip, about all the fools in the world. We’ve got those fools covered. We’ve been cancelled, we’ve been called fools ourselves. But nothing is going to stop us from living our best lives. Especially when we can overcome and outshine the haters out there. Be it Manny’s Lunar Beauty make up line, or Laura’s Laura Lee Cosmetics and her Nudie Patootie clothing line, nothing can stop these two from making as big of a splash as possible. Tune in every week for new episodes of Fool Coverage.Podcast website
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