Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee

Hey fool fam! Who’s ready for an amazing guest?! Today we have Adi our diva! We’re gonna deep dive with him but we also asked him the messiest questions hehe what a trooper!!! Hope you love!



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