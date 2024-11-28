248: Dating Doesn’t Have to be Difficult

Lauren and Chan are joined by holistic dating coach Amy Nobile Messing, a holistic dating coach and best selling co author of four books, all designed to empower and inspire women at various stages of their lives. Love Amy is her coaching business that marries the technology of modern dating with a holistic view of human to human energy and connection. Together, the gals are discussing some of the ways women are missing the opportunities to connect with their future partners and what easy adjustments women can make to their dating profiles and personal mindsets to have both their profile as well as energy be ready for emotional connection and lasting love. They also answer listener questions: Why won’t men commit? Can long distance relationships actually work? Does Amy’s advice change based on a woman’s age? How to keep the spark alive after 10 years together? How to date as a single mom? How long should we wait to hear “I love you” from a partner? Find Amy at @love.amy.nyc on Instagram where you can send her a DM and receive a list of questions to ask on dates. You can also visit her website at loveamy.co Shop Clean Simple Eats protein powder and use code POPAPOLOGISTS for 10% off! Click here to try EarlyBird CBD/THC gummies and use code POPAPOLOGISTS20 for 20% off. To support the show, consider subscribing on Patreon, where you can get a bonus episode of Pop Apologists every Friday! Please note this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.