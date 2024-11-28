Welcome to The Trial of David Foster, where Lauren and Chan examine this Canadian songwriter & producer's marriages and misdeeds. Listen as the gals dive into David's five marriages to discuss his relationship patterns and the toll it has taken on those in his orbit. Join Lauren and Chan as the judge, jury, and executioner regarding this man's bad behavior, complete with the gals' take on why David hated being on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills + why they think he and Yolanda Hadid (wife #4) split. Finally, listen in as Lauren and Chan discuss the interview where Katherine McPhee (wife #5) tells the tale of her and David's love. Buckle in, because this is a trial you won't want to miss.
250: WTF happened to your favorite brands incl. Outdoor Voices, Glossier, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more
Lauren and Chan are joined by Sammi Cohen, a rising star in the world of financial and business content creation who bridges the gap between Wall Street and pop culture. She is known for her deep dives where she breaks down and demystifies complex financial concepts and uncovers what's really happening with today's biggest brands.
Together they discuss:
What happened to Outdoor Voices (4:16)
The fall of the female founded “girl boss” brands (19:49)
Venture Capitalist roles in building a brand (26:58)
The rise and struggles of Glossier (32:11)
Kourtney Kardashian’s problematic brand, Lemme (41:18)
The death and resuscitation of mall brands (50:02)
Find Sammi Cohen on Instagram and TikTok at @sammicohentalks, as well as her weekly newsletter “Social Currency”.
249: How Rom Coms Ruined Us
Lauren, Chan, and returning guest Joe Peacock are diving in to chat about the biggest misconceptions and unrealistic expectations that romantic comedies have given them, from jobs and apartments to the way a partner should be expressing their love. Lauren, Chan, and Joe take a look at some of the rom coms that have lied to them the most: You’ve Got Mail, Runaway Bride, Pretty Woman, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and more. They also chat about the rom com male archetypes and why rom com writers have set women and men up for disappointment. Finally, Chan shares where she was looking for her perfect meet-cute to happen, Lauren recalls a time where she tried to create a rom com moment in her life, and Joe shares his dream of dating someone adjacent to a certain celebrity.
248: Dating Doesn’t Have to be Difficult
Lauren and Chan are joined by holistic dating coach Amy Nobile Messing, a holistic dating coach and best selling co author of four books, all designed to empower and inspire women at various stages of their lives. Love Amy is her coaching business that marries the technology of modern dating with a holistic view of human to human energy and connection. Together, the gals are discussing some of the ways women are missing the opportunities to connect with their future partners and what easy adjustments women can make to their dating profiles and personal mindsets to have both their profile as well as energy be ready for emotional connection and lasting love. They also answer listener questions:
Why won’t men commit?
Can long distance relationships actually work?
Does Amy’s advice change based on a woman’s age?
How to keep the spark alive after 10 years together?
How to date as a single mom?
How long should we wait to hear “I love you” from a partner?
Find Amy at @love.amy.nyc on Instagram where you can send her a DM and receive a list of questions to ask on dates. You can also visit her website at loveamy.co
247: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s shocking split
Lauren and Chan dive into Kody Brown’s most recent sins, which shows him looking everywhere except in the mirror. The gals touch on the latest rumors with Diddy’s freak-offs and the female A-lister who is being discussed. They weigh in on a recent “Ask Jane” advice submission and Jane’s surprising response. Lauren and Chan discuss Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s shocking split, a very interesting reaction from someone in the know, as well as the Lauren’s take on who Channing is morphing into. The gals chat about the woman who sat next to Taylor Swift’s father Scott on a flight and what questions they would have asked him. Finally, they put their business caps on and dive into the decline of Starbucks.
