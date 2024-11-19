The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank

After a video of theirs goes viral, the girls break down more football terms... and can't avoid the innuendo.
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
Shop the SKIMS Soft Lounge Collection at https://SKIMS.com. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select podcast in the survey, and select The Morning After in the drop down menu that follows.
Our Place: Go to https://fromourplace.com and enter code MORNING at checkout to receive 10% off sitewide. Plus a 100-day trial with free shipping and returns
Uncommon Goods: Visit https://uncommongoods.com/KELLY to get 15% off your next gift
Manukora Honey: Go to https://manukora.com/morningafter to get $25 off your starter kit
Sleep Number: If you’re in the market for a new bed you should stop at a Sleep Number® store
--------
37:27
The Morning After Petroleum Petrolatum
Beauty hacks and parent teacher conferences are plaguing Kelly & Hank this week...and disturbingly: Kelly beats everyone in a semantics debate.
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
Good American: Go to https://GoodAmerican.com and use code KELLY to get $50 off your first order
Thrive Market: Go to https://thrivemarket.com/morning for 30% off your first order plus a free $60 gift
Better Help: This podcast is sponsored by Better Help. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/MORNINGAFTER to get 10% off your first month.
Progressive: Quote your car insurance at https://Progressive.com to join the over 28 million
drivers who trust Progressive.
--------
59:27
TIMEOUT: Week 10 - That's the Kicker
The field goals this weekend were everything. Kelly covers the intricacies of kicking and dives into some of the NFL's more interesting and expensive fines.
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
Qualia: Resist aging at the cellular level, try Qualia Senolytic. Go to https://Qualialife.com/KELLY for up to 50% off and use code KELLY at checkout for an additional 15% off.
Sleep Number: If you’re in the market for a new bed you should stop at a Sleep Number® store
--------
43:43
The Morning After with Matthew's Mom Margaret
Margaret Stafford sits down with Kelly and Hank to talk about the highs and lows of raising a gifted athlete and some of the difficult parenting decisions that came along the way.
Thanks for supporting our sponsors!
Fatty15: Visit https://fatty15.com/MORNING and use code MORNING at checkout to get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription starter kit
Aquatru: Visit https://aquatru.com and use code MORNINGAFTER at checkout to get 20% off any Aquatru water purifier
OPositive: Go to http://OPositive.com/MORNINGAFTER to get 25% off your first purchase
Hiya: Go to https://HiyaHealth.com/MORNING to get 50% off your first order.
Better Help: This podcast is sponsored by Better Help. Visit
--------
52:14
TIMEOUT - Week 9: Election Day Ejections
Go out and vote! It's a big day for democracy. And also for the NFL - in honor of the trade deadline, Kelly covers what that process looks like on the inside. And, as always, a recap to what was a memorable Sunday of football.
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
SKIMS: Shop the SKIMS Soft Lounge Collection at https://SKIMS.com. Let them know we sent you! After you place your order, select podcast in the survey, and select The Morning After in the drop down menu that follows.
Uncommon Goods: Visit https://uncommongoods.com/KELLY to get 15% off your next gift
Manukora Honey: Go to https://manukora.com/morningafter to get $25 off your starter kit
Hers: Start your free online visit today at https://ForHers.com/Kelly for your personalized weight loss treatment options
Sleep Number: If you’re in the market for a new bed you should stop at a Sleep Number® store
About The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank
Her husband is a Super Bowl winning QB, his daughter is obsessed with dinosaurs. Kelly Stafford and bestie Hank Winchester know a thing or two about pressure, the spotlight, and keeping it all together for their kiddos. Her insight on the intensity of professional football, and his life working in television news (“Help Me Hank WDIV NBC Detroit) is not for the faint of heart. Their stories about life and raising kids will not only have you laughing, but they’ll make you feel connected to the chaos we’re all trying to navigate. So sit back, pour a splash and let’s have a time!