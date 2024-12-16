EP 201 How to Have a Holiday That Matters! Join us on our podcast journey and please let us know how our podcast is impacting your relationship, and you as a parent and entrepreneur. Your feedback is invaluable – Don't forget to Subscribe, leave a review, and email us with your questions to be part of the conversation. [email protected] In this episode of The Pretty and Punk Podcast, hosts Ildiko Ferenczi and Dan Caldwell explore what Christmas should truly be about. They discuss the importance of focusing on connection, family, and faith, and reflect on how the holiday season is an opportunity to strengthen bonds, embrace gratitude, and create lasting memories. Instead of getting caught up in materialism, they encourage listeners to prioritize meaningful traditions like decorating the tree, baking together, or giving back as a family. The conversation also touches on simplifying gift-giving with the “Three or Four Gift Rule,” which helps avoid excess while fostering gratitude. Ildiko and Dan share ways to set boundaries with extended family and reframe the holiday season around what truly matters. They dive into how teaching kindness and generosity—whether through donating to those in need, volunteering, or small acts of giving—can make a big impact on both your family and your community. As the year comes to a close, Ildiko and Dan reflect on the value of taking time to appreciate personal, family, and business growth. They offer ideas for setting intentional goals for the year ahead, encouraging families to embrace kindness as a core value year-round. This episode is packed with practical tips and heartfelt insights to help listeners simplify the holidays, protect their peace, and focus on what truly makes Christmas special. P.S. Please when you leave a review please leave your @ handle so we can get you a surprise! Luke 2:10-11: “But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.’” 17.5 Inch Screen and DVD Player Combo https://bit.ly/3ZVzwVK The Chosen Story Of the Birth of Jesus DVD https://bit.ly/4fp6wtM The Star Movie DVD for kids. https://bit.ly/4gib9XQ The Ultimate Peanuts Christmas 5 Special DVD Collection https://bit.ly/4fn6XoC Instargram Ildiko Ferenczi on Instagram Dan Caldwell on Instagram Pretty and Punk Podcast on Instagram TikTok Pretty and Punk Podcast on TikTok Ildiko Ferenczi on TikTok Facebook Pretty and Punk Podcast on Facebook Ildiko Ferenczi on Facebook Youtube Pretty and Punk Podcast on YouTube Ildiko Ferenczi on YouTube Websites PrettyandPunk.com Ildiko Ferenczi must haves store. EXPLORE OUR CURATED CLOSET & HOME! YOUR ULTIMATE DESTINATION FOR FAMILY WELLNESS AND STYLE. Shop Our Store! Don't forget to email us with your questions to be apart of the conversation! [email protected]
30:25
The Power of Mentorship in Marriage; Divorce Proofing Your Marriage Part 4 of 10
EP 200 The Power of Mentorship in Marriage; Divorce Proofing Your Marriage Part 4 of 10 In the fourth installment of our Divorce-Proofing Your Marriage series, husband and wife duo Ildiko Ferenczi and Dan Caldwell explore the transformative power of seeking wisdom from trusted, supportive mentors. Drawing inspiration from Proverbs 11:14—"Where there is no guidance, a people falls" this episode dives into how surrounding yourself with couples who respect and uplift your marriage can create a foundation of accountability, guidance, and encouragement. Tune in as we discuss how mentors provide valuable insights, serve as role models, and inspire growth in your relationship. Connecting with like-minded couples, building a network of support, can be important for a thriving marriage. Join us for practical advice, personal stories, and powerful strategies to strengthen your bond and safeguard your relationship for the long haul.
38:08
Bonus Episode: Divorce-Proof Your Marriage – Why Obsessing over Business Success Will Always Destroy What Truly Matters!
In this heartfelt bonus episode of the Pretty and Punk Podcast, hosts iLdiKo Ferenczi and Dan Caldwell tackle one of the most overlooked truths about entrepreneurial success: Your marriage is the foundation for everything. It's not just a catchy phrase—it's a reality backed by years of experience and therapist insights. When parents focus more on building their businesses than nurturing their marriage and family during the critical early years, the damage can be lasting. The truth is, children who feel abandoned emotionally or physically will gravitate toward the parent who is present and trustworthy. Once that bond is broken, rebuilding it becomes nearly impossible. Dan and iLdiKo get raw and real, share the struggle of marriage, obstacles, building, selling, businesses while prioritizing their marriage and raising strong, connected children. They reveal the warning signs of putting work over family and the devastating impact it can have—not just on your marriage, but on your relationship with your kids. This is the episode for entrepreneurs who are striving to excel in both their personal and professional lives. You'll discover how to balance love, family, and business, creating a legacy that lasts for generations. Don't miss this chance to learn how to divorce-proof your marriage and build an unshakeable foundation for success.
26:25
The Importance of Spending Quality Time Together; Divorce Proofing Your Marriage Part 3 of 10
EP 198 The Importance of Spending Quality Time Together. In this week's episode of the Pretty and Punk Podcast, hosts Ildiko Ferenczi and Dan Caldwell dive into the importance of regularly investing intentional, uninterrupted time into your marriage. As part of their 10-part series on How to Divorce-Proof Your Marriage, episode three explores how dedicating quality time together strengthens your bond, nurtures emotional intimacy, and builds a powerful buffer against external pressures. Drawing from personal experiences and Ildiko and Dan discuss how prioritizing each other amidst the chaos of entrepreneurship and parenting has helped them stay connected and thrive as a couple. With practical tips, heartfelt insights, and actionable steps, they'll inspire you to create intentional rituals, unplug from distractions, and reconnect with your spouse in meaningful ways. Whether you're looking to rekindle your connection or reinforce your relationship, this episode will leave you motivated to prioritize what matters most—your marriage. Tune in to learn how investing in time together today can create a stronger, more united future.
40:04
Using Boundaries to Protect Your Marriage; Divorce Proofing Your Marriage Part 2 of 10
EP 197 Using Boundaries to Protect Your Marriage In this episode of the Pretty and Punk Podcast, hosts Ildiko Ferenczi and Dan Caldwell dive into the powerful role boundaries play in strengthening your marriage and protecting your family. Together, they explore how setting clear boundaries with extended family, friends, and even in your parenting can create a stronger, more connected relationship with your spouse. From managing in-law dynamics to safeguarding your marriage from external influences, Ildiko and Dan share personal stories, actionable tips, and biblical wisdom like Proverbs 4:23: "Above all else, guard your heart." Learn how healthy boundaries foster trust, respect, and intimacy, and discover why this essential practice is key to "divorce-proofing" your marriage. Whether you're newly married or decades in, this episode will inspire you to create a thriving partnership built on mutual understanding and love. Tune in now to learn how to guard your marriage and prioritize what matters most!
A business and relationship podcast for entrepreneurs with kids, or thinking about having kids. Hosted by Dan Caldwell, founder of the hugely successful $300M TapouT brand, and his wife Ildiko Ferenczi, actress, social media Star and founder of Canada’s first woman owned luxury architectural concrete company.
Join them, with their two children, the worlds youngest podcasters; Daniel and Destiny, as they go on life's incredible journey to discover how the worlds leading men and women entrepreneurs, are strengthening marriages, raising tomorrows leaders, while also building successful businesses! This power couple pulls back the curtain sharing their own personal challenges in love, marriage, health, fitness and business, while raising successful, healthy, happy children in a faith-driven home. Prepare to be inspired and empowered as they share compelling stories, igniting your own journey to build your best life.