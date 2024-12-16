About Pretty and Punk Podcast

A business and relationship podcast for entrepreneurs with kids, or thinking about having kids. Hosted by Dan Caldwell, founder of the hugely successful $300M TapouT brand, and his wife Ildiko Ferenczi, actress, social media Star and founder of Canada’s first woman owned luxury architectural concrete company. Join them, with their two children, the worlds youngest podcasters; Daniel and Destiny, as they go on life's incredible journey to discover how the worlds leading men and women entrepreneurs, are strengthening marriages, raising tomorrows leaders, while also building successful businesses! This power couple pulls back the curtain sharing their own personal challenges in love, marriage, health, fitness and business, while raising successful, healthy, happy children in a faith-driven home. Prepare to be inspired and empowered as they share compelling stories, igniting your own journey to build your best life.