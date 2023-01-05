663: You Need to Trust Yourself – Here’s How to Start

Do you ever feel left behind or think you’re so far from where you want to be? This feeling is normal, but how does it manifest in your self-talk? Is it belittling or comforting? For most of us, it’s that voice in our head that keeps saying we’re not enough — we’re never enough. Goal Digger, it’s time to change this. Negative self-talk ISN’T about being positive all the time. It IS, however, about finally showing yourself some well-deserved love and compassion… and the queen of saying it out loud is saying it loud and proud on Goal Digger today. Vasavi Kumar has the sort of confidence you can FEEL and now she’s going to share how you can harness the power of confidence in your life. In this episode, she shares her insights on how self-talk, confidence, and self-trust are all interconnected to each other. She emphasizes that we’re often our harshest critics and our negative self-talk is something we would never say to others. So why is it that we’re so harsh to ourselves? At its core, it’s a lack of love of compassion for ourselves. If you’re struggling with self-sabotage and negative self-talk, tune in to the episode NOW! GOAL DIGGER FB COMMUNITY GOAL DIGGER INSTAGRAM GOAL DIGGER SHOW NOTES