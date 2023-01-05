Author of "How Are You, Really?" Jenna Kutcher is redefining what success means and how you can find more joy, ease, and peace in the pursuit of your goals.
666: 10 Non-intimidating Ways to Use AI for Your Business TODAY
If you’ve been on social media lately, I’m sure you’ve noticed that Artificial Intelligence has quickly become the talk of the business world. It seriously felt like overnight, everyone and their tech-savvy mother started using ChatGPT for everything from creating meal plans and grocery lists to writing resumes and job descriptions. Sometimes it can be a bit intimidating to stare at a blank screen and a search bar with endless possibilities… Which is exactly why I wanted to record this episode for you today, after my team and I have done plenty of research (and trial and error!) ourselves. It’s no secret that AI can be a MASSIVE time-saver for small businesses. Using tools like ChatGPT, SwellAI, Copymatic, Jasper, and SO many more can allow you to work smarter, not harder. And once you master the art of using them to your advantage, you’ll get more time back in your day to do what you really love. So without further ado, click PLAY on today’s episode for 10 easy ways to use AI for your business TODAY! GOAL DIGGER FB COMMUNITY GOAL DIGGER INSTAGRAM GOAL DIGGER SHOW NOTES GET A WEBSITE AI DISCLAIMER CLAUSE FROM THE LEGAL PAIGE
5/3/2023
29:37
665: From Storytelling to Sales: How to Craft a Compelling Narrative That Converts
Not making sales? It could be that you’re not telling a captivating story… Stories have the power to captivate, inspire, and influence people's emotions and actions, making them an invaluable tool for small business owners looking to build brand loyalty and drive sales. And my guest on Goal Digger today? He’s your go-to guy when you want your virtual and live presentations to get clients, not just claps. Colin Boyd has been on the professional speaking circuit for over a decade, and he’s advised the biggest names in the industry to speak and sell from both virtual and live stages. Most recently, he helped ME and my team revamp our keynote presentation for our Pinterest Lab launch and under his guidance, we more than DOUBLED our revenue goals. I couldn't think of a better person to help us craft compelling stories that resonate with our target market. Discover the secrets to successful storytelling with Colin Boyd by clicking PLAY on today’s episode! GOAL DIGGER FB COMMUNITY GOAL DIGGER INSTAGRAM GOAL DIGGER SHOW NOTES GET COLIN’S CONVERSION STORY FORMULA
5/1/2023
46:23
664: Stop Avoiding Your Feelings: How to Do a Life Inventory TODAY
Think it’s time for a life inventory? In this episode, I’m cracking open my book and deep-diving into an entire chapter with you! The first chapter of my first book, bestseller “How Are You, Really?”, introduces what I learned from “asking the quieter question” and the practice of doing your OWN life inventory! Start listening and let’s do the work together! A few years ago, I decided to take the practice of ‘checking in on myself’ a heck of a lot more seriously. So much that it turned into, well, an entire book. A life inventory isn’t as intensive as it sounds either. Trust me — this process? It’s like sweet, sweet relief. Ready to dive in? Click PLAY! GOAL DIGGER FB COMMUNITY GOAL DIGGER INSTAGRAM GOAL DIGGER SHOW NOTES HOW ARE YOU REALLY BOOK DAILY REFLECTION JOURNAL
4/26/2023
33:22
663: You Need to Trust Yourself – Here’s How to Start
Do you ever feel left behind or think you’re so far from where you want to be? This feeling is normal, but how does it manifest in your self-talk? Is it belittling or comforting? For most of us, it’s that voice in our head that keeps saying we’re not enough — we’re never enough. Goal Digger, it’s time to change this. Negative self-talk ISN’T about being positive all the time. It IS, however, about finally showing yourself some well-deserved love and compassion… and the queen of saying it out loud is saying it loud and proud on Goal Digger today. Vasavi Kumar has the sort of confidence you can FEEL and now she’s going to share how you can harness the power of confidence in your life. In this episode, she shares her insights on how self-talk, confidence, and self-trust are all interconnected to each other. She emphasizes that we’re often our harshest critics and our negative self-talk is something we would never say to others. So why is it that we’re so harsh to ourselves? At its core, it’s a lack of love of compassion for ourselves. If you’re struggling with self-sabotage and negative self-talk, tune in to the episode NOW! GOAL DIGGER FB COMMUNITY GOAL DIGGER INSTAGRAM GOAL DIGGER SHOW NOTES
4/24/2023
40:11
662: A Day in My (Current) Life: Work, Kids, Health, and More
I get it: a life like mine can kind of look like a mystery from the outside. How do I have time to run a massive business, work with a team, be a parent, care for my health, and do *everything* else I do — in the same 24 hours? In this episode, I’m not here to tell you how to PACK your days with every single thing and hack every hour and sacrifice your sanity in order to do it all. In fact, you might find I do far less than you imagine… I've built a business that gives me a lot of opportunities for my days to ebb and flow, so I want you to know that as I am sharing a day in my current life. As always, take what serves you and leave the rest behind as you click play on this behind-the-scenes episode of the Goal Digger Podcast! LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: I recently recorded a breakdown of my health journey and what I eat in a day: https://www.jennakutcherblog.com/askhealth Listen to my recent podcast episode on Morning Resets: https://jennakutcherblog.com/newroutine/ Check out my biohacking tools: https://www.jennakutcherblog.com/biohacking GOAL DIGGER FB COMMUNITY GOAL DIGGER INSTAGRAM GOAL DIGGER SHOW NOTES
