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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., 18+. To enter: (i) Sign up to Whatnot using the following link https://www.whatnot.com/invite/IcedCoffeeHour, and (ii) follow the following Whatnot account @IcedCoffeeHour. One entry per person. Entries must be received by August 29th at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. Winner selected at random on or about August 30th. Winner will be notified via the email associated with their Whatnot account and must respond within 5 days or prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected. Prize: $500 of Whatnot credit redeemable for purchases on the Whatnot platform (ARV: $500). Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by YouTube. Sponsored by The Iced Coffee Hour. Void where prohibited.



Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.



*𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦*



𝗜𝗚: https://www.instagram.com/icedcoffeehour

𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞: https://www.instagram.com/jlsselby

𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠: https://www.instagram.com/gpstephan



𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheIcedCoffeeHourClips

𝗫.𝗰𝗼𝗺: https://x.com/TheICHpodcast

𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@theicedcoffeehour

𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c2uoXBQkOjIiCOf60jJj7

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iced-coffee-hour/id1515070058



Timestamps:



00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:53 - A Billion Views A Month For $0

00:03:12 - Money, Height, Or Hair: Which Guy Would You Rather Be?

00:06:23 - Building The Perfect Man (And Woman) From Scratch

00:09:56 - The $10,000 Starter Protocol And What He Takes Daily

00:13:00 - Sponsor: Northwest Registered Agent

00:13:57 - Should Men Wear Makeup?

00:17:03 - Which Genetic Disadvantages Are Real And Which Are Cope

00:20:26 - The Worst Places To Store Fat And When To Start

00:24:13 - Surgery vs Lifestyle, And Whether Money Can Replace Looks

00:30:12 - Sponsor: Whatnot & Monarch

00:33:01 - Miami Costs, Diminishing Returns, And Getting Lean

00:37:42 - The $3,500 Korean Skincare Session

00:41:11 - How Much Research Before Peptides, And The Dangerous DIY Stuff

00:44:09 - Trying Too Hard, Genetic Outliers, And The 128 IQ Test

00:49:00 - IQ Maxing, Overrated Surgeries, And His Nose Job

00:53:14 - Sponsor: Cash App

00:54:54 - What Men Actually Look For In Women

00:58:13 - The Golden Ratio And How Social Media Distorts Attraction

01:02:21 - Why Guys Rate Women 10/10 Out Of Desperation

01:05:21 - How He Met His Girlfriend (And Her Friend)

01:08:22 - Cheating, Tattoo Apologies, And The Guy Who Begged Him

01:12:35 - Objectivity vs Misogyny, And Open Relationships

01:16:09 - 10,000 Cold Approaches And What Actually Works

01:21:02 - Would He Date A Woman Who Out-Earns Him?

01:25:33 - His Girlfriend's $1,500 A Week Budget

01:29:41 - Worst Business Decision And Every Income Source

01:33:06 - Inside The Gambling Deal: $15K A Day

01:37:23 - Best Financial Advice And His $400,000 Monthly Overhead

01:43:09 - Guest Questions: Greg Doucette And Chris Camillo

01:49:30 - Channel 5, Passing Out At The Club, And Pressing Charges

01:52:54 - Why He Never Feels Embarrassed

01:55:46 - The Status Tier List



For sponsorships or business inquiries reach out to: icedcoffeehourpartnerships@gmail.com



Apply for The Index Membership: https://entertheindex.com/



For Podcast Inquiries, please DM @icedcoffeehour on Instagram!



*Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Graham Stephan & Jack Selby will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Graham Stephan & Jack Selby are part of an affiliate network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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