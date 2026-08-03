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The Iced Coffee Hour

Graham Stephan/Jack Selby
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The Iced Coffee Hour
Latest episode

349 episodes

  • The Iced Coffee Hour

    "Don't Buy A Home!" Ben Mallah's Final Warning For The 2026 Real Estate Market

    08/02/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    Northwest Registered Agent: Start Your LLC Today at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ich
    Even Realities: Go to https://evenrealities.bio/icedcoffee and use code ICEDCOFFEE for 10% off Even R1 and/or Even Clip when you add them to your Even G2 order
    ZipRecruiter: Post jobs for free at https://ziprecruiter.com/ICH
    FanDuel: Join All the Action at https://fanduel.com

    Follow @BenMallah Here!
    Consulting Here: https://benmallah.com/

    *𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦*

    𝗜𝗚: https://www.instagram.com/icedcoffeehour
    𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞: https://www.instagram.com/jlsselby
    𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠: https://www.instagram.com/gpstephan

    𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheIcedCoffeeHourClips
    𝗫.𝗰𝗼𝗺: https://x.com/TheICHpodcast
    𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@theicedcoffeehour
    𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c2uoXBQkOjIiCOf60jJj7
    𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iced-coffee-hour/id1515070058

    For sponsorships or business inquiries reach out to: icedcoffeehourpartnerships@gmail.com

    Apply for The Index Membership: https://entertheindex.com/

    For Podcast Inquiries, please DM @icedcoffeehour on Instagram!

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:00:57 - $70 Million To Spend And Why The Banks Won't Budge
    00:08:46 - Selling The Harley Dealership, Buying A Tesla Dealership
    00:13:20 - Sponsor: Northwest Registered Agent
    00:14:26 - When It Makes Sense To Just Pay The Tax
    00:17:48 - A $10 Million Offer Sight Unseen, And Why He Consults So Cheap
    00:23:00 - Diversification And Why His Son Moved Into The Building
    00:28:03 - Sponsor: Even Realities & ZipRecruiter
    00:31:03 - Big Deals vs Portfolios, And Starting With A Fourplex
    00:33:40 - Inside The $31 Million Mansion He's Trying To Sell
    00:37:20 - How Much You Need To Buy A $30 Million House
    00:40:21 - What The House Costs Yearly, And How Contractors Rip You Off
    00:46:11 - The $40,000 Rolls-Royce Repair He Did For $4,000
    00:49:06 - Best Sectors Right Now, And Why Owners Beat Management Companies
    00:55:36 - Sponsor: FanDuel
    00:57:10 - Spotting A Motivated Seller And Lowballing The Deal
    00:59:12 - The 16-Story Flood Building And His Fastest Ever Flip
    01:02:40 - AI, The 50% Rule, And Why Single Family Doesn't Cash Flow
    01:06:30 - Should You Buy A House Right Now?
    01:10:17 - Your Banker Comes Before Your Wife
    01:15:07 - Where Beginners Start And Climbing The Lending Ladder
    01:18:39 - Get Your Real Estate License In College
    01:24:14 - Taxes, Politics, And The Clearwater Ferris Wheel
    01:29:46 - Is It Easier Than Ever To Get Rich?
    01:34:00 - Car Pool Tables And What He Does All Day
    01:38:36 - The Boat, His Health, And Graham's Spending Anxiety
    01:45:07 - Why He Lets Merrill Manage His Money
    01:47:39 - The SpaceX IPO He Missed
    01:51:53 - Muni Bonds And Building A War Chest

    *Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Graham Stephan & Jack Selby will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Graham Stephan & Jack Selby are part of an affiliate network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Iced Coffee Hour

    How Clavicular Makes (And Spends) $500,000+ Per Month By LooksMaxxing

    07/29/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    Northwest Registered Agent: Start Your LLC Today at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ich
    Whatnot: $500 GIVEAWAY! Sign up to Whatnot using my link https://www.whatnot.com/invite/IcedCoffeeHour and follow me on Whatnot. Winner will be picked in a month. Get $15 OFF with the same link! #whatnotpartner
    Monarch: Use code ICEDCOFFEE at https://monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50!
    Cash App: Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/lpr7iap4 #CashAppPod

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., 18+. To enter: (i) Sign up to Whatnot using the following link https://www.whatnot.com/invite/IcedCoffeeHour, and (ii) follow the following Whatnot account @IcedCoffeeHour. One entry per person. Entries must be received by August 29th at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. Winner selected at random on or about August 30th. Winner will be notified via the email associated with their Whatnot account and must respond within 5 days or prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected. Prize: $500 of Whatnot credit redeemable for purchases on the Whatnot platform (ARV: $500). Winner is responsible for all applicable taxes. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by YouTube. Sponsored by The Iced Coffee Hour. Void where prohibited.

    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    *𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦*

    𝗜𝗚: https://www.instagram.com/icedcoffeehour
    𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞: https://www.instagram.com/jlsselby
    𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠: https://www.instagram.com/gpstephan

    𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheIcedCoffeeHourClips
    𝗫.𝗰𝗼𝗺: https://x.com/TheICHpodcast
    𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@theicedcoffeehour
    𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c2uoXBQkOjIiCOf60jJj7
    𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iced-coffee-hour/id1515070058

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:00:53 - A Billion Views A Month For $0
    00:03:12 - Money, Height, Or Hair: Which Guy Would You Rather Be?
    00:06:23 - Building The Perfect Man (And Woman) From Scratch
    00:09:56 - The $10,000 Starter Protocol And What He Takes Daily
    00:13:00 - Sponsor: Northwest Registered Agent
    00:13:57 - Should Men Wear Makeup?
    00:17:03 - Which Genetic Disadvantages Are Real And Which Are Cope
    00:20:26 - The Worst Places To Store Fat And When To Start
    00:24:13 - Surgery vs Lifestyle, And Whether Money Can Replace Looks
    00:30:12 - Sponsor: Whatnot & Monarch
    00:33:01 - Miami Costs, Diminishing Returns, And Getting Lean
    00:37:42 - The $3,500 Korean Skincare Session
    00:41:11 - How Much Research Before Peptides, And The Dangerous DIY Stuff
    00:44:09 - Trying Too Hard, Genetic Outliers, And The 128 IQ Test
    00:49:00 - IQ Maxing, Overrated Surgeries, And His Nose Job
    00:53:14 - Sponsor: Cash App
    00:54:54 - What Men Actually Look For In Women
    00:58:13 - The Golden Ratio And How Social Media Distorts Attraction
    01:02:21 - Why Guys Rate Women 10/10 Out Of Desperation
    01:05:21 - How He Met His Girlfriend (And Her Friend)
    01:08:22 - Cheating, Tattoo Apologies, And The Guy Who Begged Him
    01:12:35 - Objectivity vs Misogyny, And Open Relationships
    01:16:09 - 10,000 Cold Approaches And What Actually Works
    01:21:02 - Would He Date A Woman Who Out-Earns Him?
    01:25:33 - His Girlfriend's $1,500 A Week Budget
    01:29:41 - Worst Business Decision And Every Income Source
    01:33:06 - Inside The Gambling Deal: $15K A Day
    01:37:23 - Best Financial Advice And His $400,000 Monthly Overhead
    01:43:09 - Guest Questions: Greg Doucette And Chris Camillo
    01:49:30 - Channel 5, Passing Out At The Club, And Pressing Charges
    01:52:54 - Why He Never Feels Embarrassed
    01:55:46 - The Status Tier List

    For sponsorships or business inquiries reach out to: icedcoffeehourpartnerships@gmail.com

    Apply for The Index Membership: https://entertheindex.com/

    For Podcast Inquiries, please DM @icedcoffeehour on Instagram!

    *Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Graham Stephan & Jack Selby will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Graham Stephan & Jack Selby are part of an affiliate network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Iced Coffee Hour

    Stock Expert: Here’s My “Cheat Code” That Turned $35,000 Into $10M In 5 Years!

    07/27/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Gusto: Try Gusto for FREE for 3 months at https://gusto.com/ICED

    Upwork: Post your job free at http://upwork.com/COFFEE and connect with top talent to grow your business.

    Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at https://shopify.com/ich

    Ethos: Get Your FREE Life Insurance Quote at https://ethos.com/icedcoffee

    Follow Kevin Xu: https://x.com/kevinxu/

    *𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦*

    𝗜𝗚: https://www.instagram.com/icedcoffeehour

    𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞: https://www.instagram.com/jlsselby

    𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠: https://www.instagram.com/gpstephan

    𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheIcedCoffeeHourClips

    𝗫.𝗰𝗼𝗺: https://x.com/TheICHpodcast

    𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@theicedcoffeehour

    𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c2uoXBQkOjIiCOf60jJj7

    𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iced-coffee-hour/id1515070058

    For sponsorships or business inquiries reach out to: icedcoffeehourpartnerships@gmail.com

    Apply for The Index Membership: https://entertheindex.com/

    For Podcast Inquiries, please DM @icedcoffeehour on Instagram!

    00:00:00 - Intro

    00:01:03 - $35K To $10 Million: His Biggest Wins And Losses

    00:04:01 - Skill Or Luck? Trading Sentiment And "Vibes"

    00:08:35 - The $1.7M Big 5 Trade And Gambling vs Investing

    00:13:19 - Sponsor: Gusto

    00:14:50 - Who Should Actually Go All In On One Stock

    00:18:12 - Red Flags, Pump And Dumps, And When To Sell

    00:21:37 - How He Missed The GameStop Squeeze

    00:24:01 - Margin, The Mental Toll, And The Crypto Wipeout

    00:28:43 - The Trades That Took $35K To $300K

    00:30:36 - Sponsor: Upwork & Shopify

    00:33:14 - His First Big Loss And Why Earnings Are A Coin Flip

    00:36:38 - The Biggest Lies About Trading And Who To Follow On X

    00:40:10 - What Separates Him From Everyone Who Loses Money

    00:44:50 - Is The AI Buildout A Bubble? Plus His Robotics Plays

    00:49:51 - The K-Shaped Economy And Building Your Base

    00:52:19 - Sponsor: Ethos

    00:53:34 - Your First Few Thousand Dollars And Why He'd Buy Google

    01:00:22 - Black Swans, Options, And Jack's Strategy

    01:04:52 - Banned From Wall Street Bets

    01:07:40 - Why $10 Million Isn't Enough Anymore

    01:11:55 - Inside His $11.5M 401k And How Much You Actually Need

    01:18:05 - Making $1 Million A Year On X

    01:24:51 - Graham Calls Out His Transparency

    01:28:45 - The RCAT Loss And Forcing Trades

    01:33:17 - The Best Investor Alive And Chris Camilo's Critique

    01:38:48 - Comparing Robinhood Accounts

    *Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Graham Stephan & Jack Selby will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Graham Stephan & Jack Selby are part of an affiliate network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Iced Coffee Hour

    Mike Rowe: How To Make $10,000 Per Month In 90 Days - No Degree Required!

    07/20/2026 | 2h 51 mins.
    Northwest Registered Agent: Start Your LLC Today at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ich
    Claude: Get started with Claude today at https://claude.ai/icedcoffee
    ZipRecruiter: Post jobs for free at https://ziprecruiter.com/ICH
    FanDuel: Join All the Action at https://fanduel.com

    Follow @therealmikerowe Here!
    Mike Rowe Foundation: https://mikeroweworks.org/

    *𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦*

    𝗜𝗚: https://www.instagram.com/icedcoffeehour
    𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞: https://www.instagram.com/jlsselby
    𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠: https://www.instagram.com/gpstephan

    𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheIcedCoffeeHourClips
    𝗫.𝗰𝗼𝗺: https://x.com/TheICHpodcast
    𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@theicedcoffeehour
    𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c2uoXBQkOjIiCOf60jJj7
    𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iced-coffee-hour/id1515070058

    For sponsorships or business inquiries reach out to: icedcoffeehourpartnerships@gmail.com

    Apply for The Index Membership: https://entertheindex.com/

    For Podcast Inquiries, please DM @icedcoffeehour on Instagram!

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:03:30 - The Secret Millionaires Of Dirty Jobs
    00:08:10 - The Myth Of The "Average American"
    00:12:38 - Spending Problem vs Earning Problem
    00:15:16 - Sponsor: Northwest Registered Agent
    00:16:21 - Why We Stopped Respecting Dirty Jobs
    00:18:24 - The Worst Smell Ever & Why Smell Is So Powerful
    00:22:22 - The 7 Million Men Who Won't Work
    00:25:53 - The Comfort Crisis: Why Easy Is The Enemy
    00:29:48 - Curiosity, Humility & Getting Into Entertainment
    00:32:25 - QVC: How To Sell Anything (The Pencil Method)
    00:35:35 - Sponsor: Claude
    00:36:59 - Sponsor: ZipRecruiter
    00:38:01 - Paid To Be Likable, Not To Sell
    00:43:00 - The Nun Doll Incident That Got Him Fired
    00:51:52 - Fired Three Times & Saved By The Viewers
    00:55:57 - How Dirty Jobs Got Made (Authority vs Authenticity)
    00:59:34 - Sponsor: FanDuel
    01:01:01 - The Future Of The Trades, AI & Underwater Welding
    01:06:18 - What Government Should Do (& The Pentagon's $10M)
    01:09:38 - China, Shipbuilding & The 480,000 Unfilled Jobs
    01:14:15 - Fewer Philosophers, More Welders?
    01:18:24 - Skills Every Man Should Know & The Fence Post Story
    01:24:04 - How Mike Lost His Entire Nest Egg In A Broker Scandal
    01:30:28 - Getting The Money Back & Index Fund Religion
    01:34:07 - How Dirty Jobs Actually Made Him Money
    01:43:46 - Index Funds, Dry Powder & "The Guy Who Does The Thing"
    01:50:19 - Why Mike Owns Almost Nothing
    01:54:56 - Authenticity & Who You Really Work For
    01:58:32 - The Sweat Pledge & Advice For Lost Young Men
    02:03:54 - If You're Broke At 25-40, Whose Fault Is It?
    02:07:06 - The Bill Maher / Glenn Beck Backlash & Manufactured Division
    02:15:45 - His Mom's First Best-Seller At Age 80
    02:21:06 - Moms With Crushes & Pitching Dirty Jobs At 42
    02:26:46 - The One Job Mike Refused To Do
    02:29:28 - Podcast Origins & The "Not So Dirty Jobs" Idea
    02:38:19 - AI, Deepfakes & The Age Of The Authenticator

    *Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Graham Stephan & Jack Selby will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Graham Stephan & Jack Selby are part of an affiliate network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Iced Coffee Hour

    Reckless Ben Breaks Silence on LEGO Lawsuit, Getting Arrested, & Losing Everything

    07/10/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    Northwest Registered Agent: Start Your LLC Today at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ich
    NetSuite: Try NetSuite Next For FREE at https://netsuite.ai/ICED
    Superhuman: Get AI tools you'll actually use at https://superhuman.com
    Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at https://shopify.com/ich

    Follow @RecklessBen Here!
    Support his GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bryan-recover-his-lego-collection

    *𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦*

    𝗜𝗚: https://www.instagram.com/icedcoffeehour
    𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞: https://www.instagram.com/jlsselby
    𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗛𝗔𝗠: https://www.instagram.com/gpstephan

    𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheIcedCoffeeHourClips
    𝗫.𝗰𝗼𝗺: https://x.com/TheICHpodcast
    𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@theicedcoffeehour
    𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: https://open.spotify.com/show/5c2uoXBQkOjIiCOf60jJj7
    𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iced-coffee-hour/id1515070058

    For sponsorships or business inquiries reach out to: icedcoffeehourpartnerships@gmail.com

    Apply for The Index Membership: https://entertheindex.com/

    For Podcast Inquiries, please DM @icedcoffeehour on Instagram!

    Timestamps
    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:52 - What The Lego Story Is REALLY About
    00:07:13 - How Ben Found The Lego Story
    00:11:44 - How $200,000 Of Lego Went Missing
    00:16:26 - Sponsor: Northwest Registered Agent
    00:17:43 - Misconceptions & How It Escalated To Six Charges
    00:22:52 - Playing Devil's Advocate: Is This Stalking?
    00:27:14 - Arrests, Police Lies & Holding Cops Accountable
    00:33:45 - Sponsor: NetSuite
    00:35:09 - Sponsor: Superhuman
    00:36:20 - Why The Police Sided With The Corporation
    00:40:44 - Did Ben Take It Too Far?
    00:45:16 - Bricks & Minifigs' Strongest Argument
    00:49:01 - Passion Over Skill & Ben's Broke YouTuber Years
    00:55:03 - "The Lawsuits Are Fun" & Investigating Government Fraud
    00:59:08 - Sponsor: Shopify
    01:00:34 - Jail, Bail & Owning Nothing
    01:04:19 - Traveling The World & Living On The Beach
    01:07:22 - Breaking His Neck & The Panic Attack That Changed Everything
    01:11:56 - Money, Relationships & What Women Actually Want
    01:17:30 - Why You Don't Need Money To Be Happy
    01:22:00 - Where The $500K GoFundMe Is Going
    01:26:55 - Who's REALLY Behind All Of This?
    01:31:09 - The Chicken Dance Settlement Offer
    01:35:24 - How This Ends & The Biggest Lies Being Told
    01:40:59 - Advice: Try Harder Than Everyone Else
    01:43:52 - Infiltrating Scientology
    01:49:08 - Reacting To Bricks & Minifigs' Official Statement
    01:55:12 - Final Lessons & The $5,000 Contract Prank

    *Some of the links and other products that appear on this video are from companies which Graham Stephan & Jack Selby will earn an affiliate commission or referral bonus. Graham Stephan & Jack Selby are part of an affiliate network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites. The content in this video is accurate as of the posting date. Some of the offers mentioned may no longer be available.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Iced Coffee Hour
"The Iced Coffee Hour" is a podcast hosted by Graham Stephan and Jack Selby that explores candid conversations with a diverse collection of guests, delving into their unique life journeys, successes, finances, and insights.
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