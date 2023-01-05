Join us for Hustle Humbly where we hope you will build the confidence to find your voice and your way to a successful real estate business and beyond. Listen in... More
Available Episodes
5 of 202
198: Real Estate Specific Side Hustles; Full Time vs Part Time Agents
By 2022 the number of Realtors peaked at over 1.6 million. In 2023 nearly 32,000 agents left the field. As the market has shifted and in some ways stalled out, many agents are looking to supplement their real estate earnings before they call it quits. In this chat we give you a huge list of potential side hustles that won’t pull your focus away from your real estate work, but will compliment it. The popularity of real estate careers can be attributed to flexibility, the love of houses or people, and oftentimes the ability to work part time. Many agents get their footing by easing into their real estate career while working part time and maintaining another job. In this episode we talk about the difference between working part time and full time as an agent and how to avoid possible problems and mindset pitfalls. Leave us a review at ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly Get your FREE Database Template Email Templates 101: emailtemplates101.com Agent Systems 101: agentsystems101.com All Resources: hustlehumblypodcast.com Submit your topic ideas and toasts to [email protected]
5/22/2023
45:04
197: The Solo Journey
T Swift made it popular and now everyone is talking about their “eras”, so let's jump on that trend and take a journey through Katy & Alissa’s real estate careers. How are we addressing the real estate industry putting you on a “path” of supposed to’s even though we are entrepreneurs who decided not to get on the corporate ladder? Why have we remained solo agents for so long and are we really solo? We are ready to share our thoughts and processes on hiring and when and why we made changes in our businesses. Broker changes, assistants, accidental teams, and more. It’s going to be quite the ride! We hope in sharing our paths you will feel confident to continue on YOURS no matter where it leads you. Real estate, like life, is quite the journey and we are so grateful to be on the journey with you! Leave us a review at ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly Get your FREE Database Template Email Templates 101: emailtemplates101.com Agent Systems 101: agentsystems101.com All Resources: hustlehumblypodcast.com Submit your topic ideas and toasts to [email protected]
5/15/2023
1:00:36
196: Everything You Need to Know About Real Estate School
This week we welcome a guest to the studio to tell us all about owning a real estate school! Brent Lancaster is broker/owner of his own real estate company and President/CEO of one of the nation’s oldest real estate schools, Bob Brooks School of Real Estate. How did he get into teaching agents? What does it cost to get your license? How long do most people take to complete the pre-licensing education? We get answers to all of our nuts and bolts real estate school questions plus Brent tells us what previous careers can indicate future success as an agent. Can you guess what they are? You might be surprised! Tune in to find out what relic Katy digs up to share with Brent and what his reaction is. We also learn Brent’s goals for his students and talk about his love for helping people who tend to show up to his classes in a vulnerable place in their lives. More about Brent: Brent Lancaster, ABR, GRI, SRS, e-PRO, combines his love of the business of real estate with his passion for education. He believes in delivering tools agents can use immediately to improve the quality and efficiency of their business. Brent lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with his wife of 20 years, Laura, and his two children Leyton (11), and Nate (9) and Lilly the office dog. You can find Brent teaching live all over the country as well as online at BobBrooks.com, LancasterInstitute.com, and [email protected] Leave us a review at ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly Get your FREE Database Template Email Templates 101: emailtemplates101.com Agent Systems 101: agentsystems101.com All Resources: hustlehumblypodcast.com Submit your topic ideas and toasts to [email protected]
5/8/2023
56:28
195: If We Had to Do It All Over Again
If we had to go back to the beginning of our real estate business and start over from scratch, what would we change? Would we do anything the same? (Spoiler alert: we would) How much money would we want to get going? What tools would we utilize this go around? What about if we picked up and moved today being veterans in the business? How would we get our database up and running in a brand new place? We hope listening to us go through this hypothetical exercise will help you no matter where you are in your journey, but especially if you are brand new, about to get licensed, or making a move to a new area. We are sharing how to get immediate confidence in your business, what to focus on first, and how to prepare to launch your career. We are giving you the secrets of what we wished we did earlier, so YOU don’t have to wait to succeed. Join us for this chat and send us an insta DM or comment on Spotify and tell us something you would do differently if you started your career over again. Leave us a review at ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly Get your FREE Database Template Email Templates 101: emailtemplates101.com Agent Systems 101: agentsystems101.com All Resources: hustlehumblypodcast.com Submit your topic ideas and toasts to [email protected]
5/1/2023
49:56
194: How to Choose a Broker
You barely finished the class and passed the test to get your real estate license and now you have to make a big choice: who should be your broker? This choice is only complicated by the fact that most offices are going to want YOU! Being in the driver's seat for an interview is a weird dynamic that only exists in the real estate industry. We are here to help you decide what you need in a broker and give you the questions you might want to ask in that very important interview. What size office is ideal? What should you look for if you are relocating to a new market? What is most important to consider? Splits, fees, coaching, admin, tech, advertising and LEADS! We are covering all of the variables that come up in choosing a broker. Yes, you can always change brokers later, but that is uncomfortable, time consuming and can be expensive and stressful, so let’s get it right the first time! Leave us a review at ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly Get your FREE Database Template Email Templates 101: emailtemplates101.com Agent Systems 101: agentsystems101.com All Resources: hustlehumblypodcast.com Submit your topic ideas and toasts to [email protected]
Join us for Hustle Humbly where we hope you will build the confidence to find your voice and your way to a successful real estate business and beyond. Listen in as Alissa & Katy, two top producing Realtors, talk about fostering #communityovercompetition while navigating the often times cutthroat real estate industry. With over 900 homes sold between them and 8 and 15 years each in the business, they have seen it first hand. Deep dive into conversations and interviews about mindset and best practices with real life stories mixed in. The goal of Hustle Humbly is to reach out and encourage Realtors and business people alike to stop comparing themselves and start embracing their own strengths.