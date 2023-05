195: If We Had to Do It All Over Again

If we had to go back to the beginning of our real estate business and start over from scratch, what would we change? Would we do anything the same? (Spoiler alert: we would) How much money would we want to get going? What tools would we utilize this go around? What about if we picked up and moved today being veterans in the business? How would we get our database up and running in a brand new place? We hope listening to us go through this hypothetical exercise will help you no matter where you are in your journey, but especially if you are brand new, about to get licensed, or making a move to a new area. We are sharing how to get immediate confidence in your business, what to focus on first, and how to prepare to launch your career. We are giving you the secrets of what we wished we did earlier, so YOU don’t have to wait to succeed. Join us for this chat and send us an insta DM or comment on Spotify and tell us something you would do differently if you started your career over again. Leave us a review at ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly Get your FREE Database Template Email Templates 101: emailtemplates101.com Agent Systems 101: agentsystems101.com All Resources: hustlehumblypodcast.com Submit your topic ideas and toasts to [email protected]