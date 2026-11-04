Who gets called a leader in real estate? The agent with the billboard? The one on the magazine cover? The one with the most likes on her latest listing? Sometimes the industry has it a little mixed up.

Real estate is a loud industry, and it often rewards the loudest. But visibility and leadership are not the same thing, and we think it's time to talk about the difference.

This chat started because Alissa just did something she hasn't done in almost a decade: she applied to serve on our local board of directors. Back when she got her license in 2011, she was a 22-year-old rising star wearing every hat in the industry. Board committees, the state association, NAR conferences in D.C., teaching classes, her office's agents council. Then she found out she was pregnant with her daughter and took almost all of those hats off. Now, with her youngest in kindergarten, she's ready to dip her toe back in, but with a whole new perspective on what leadership actually means.

Katy, on the other hand, would never sign up for a weekly board commitment. And that's exactly the point. You do not need a board seat, a plaque, or a viral post to be a leader in this industry. You just need to care, stay educated, and conduct yourself in a way that makes the industry proud.

Oh, and we did not agree on everything in this one. Stick around for the $500 magazine debate.

Here's what we cover in this episode:

Alissa's leadership journey from 2011 rising star to stepping back for motherhood



Why she's applying for the board again (and why she does not want to be president)



Leadership vs. visibility and why the two get confused so often



Realtor prom season and why your clients don't care about your plaque



Leading by example in every transaction, especially with newer agents



If you hired you, would you fire you?



Why boundaries are a leadership skill, not a weakness



How many transactions it takes to stay in touch with the market



Why brokers need to show up in person in their market



Your reputation is built when no one is watching



Posting vs. interacting: which one actually grows your business



The $500 magazine ad and the friendly disagreement it sparked



What to do if you just want to sell houses and don't care about leadership



The award that matters most (hint: your peers vote on it)



Key Quotes & Takeaways:

"Real estate often rewards the loudest. And it's not really leadership. It's visibility." Alissa



"I don't look at boundaries as a weakness anymore." Alissa



"Your reputation is built usually when no one is watching." Alissa



"Leadership doesn't mean top producer. You can sell six houses in a year and still be a leader in the industry." Katy



"Leave people better than you found them." Alissa



Products, People & Previous Episodes Mentioned:

Episode 129: How to Be a Great Co-op Agent (hustlehumblypodcast.com/129)



Hustle Humbly Community (hustlehumblypodcast.com/membership)



Leigh Brown's "Realtor prom season" talk



CRS (Council of Residential Specialists) webinars



National Association of Realtors (NAR)



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Music:

Straight A's by Connor Price → https://connorprice.shop/

The Good Life by Summer Kennedy → https://soundcloud.com/summerkennedy/the-good-life

Be The One by Matrika → https://uppbeat.io/t/matrika/be-the-one