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389 episodes
- How many subscriptions are charging your business card right now? Are you sure?
With the new year around the corner, we decided to do something extra transparent. We each pulled out our actual business budgets and walked through them line by line. We also asked our email list to tell us the one thing they pay for every month or year that they could not live without (and what it costs). Y'all delivered. Your answers were eye opening, a little surprising, and honestly very sweet.
We break down monthly versus "as needed" versus yearly expenses, why busy seasons can quietly cost you more, and the simple math that tells you what it really costs to be an agent each month. Spoiler: it ain't free. Then we get into what agents are cutting right now, from fancy CRMs to pricey coaching programs, and why trimming expenses is a win, not a failure.
Plus, one of us confesses to a Facebook ad that ran for over a YEAR on an open house for a home that had already closed. The views were in the millions. The results? You'll have to listen.
If you've been meaning to take a hard look at your spending before 2027, consider this your pep talk and your permission slip.
Here's what we cover in this episode:
Why we opened up our real budgets (and asked our email list to do the same)
Using AI to categorize your business expenses and spot patterns
Organizing your budget by monthly, as needed, and yearly expenses
Why busy months cost more
The real monthly cost of being an agent once you add it all up
Designations, dues, and the question to ask about every expense: do I need it, do I use it, am I using it to its fullest potential?
Survey results: what agents say they can't live without
What agents are cutting right now
Why every marketing dollar needs a way to be tracked
The pressure new agents feel to pay for social media services
Paying for help vs. leaning on AI
The subscription audit trick of canceling your business card once a year
What we're cutting and keeping heading into 2027
Key Quotes & Takeaways:
"Do I need it? Do I use it? Am I using it to its fullest potential?" Alissa
"It's like 530 bucks a month to be an agent. It ain't free." Katy
"If you're paying to reach people, you best be knowing how many people came to you from that thing." Katy
"I don't think you're a failure if you make good choices in your business and cut out expenses." Alissa
Products, People & Previous Episodes Mentioned:
Episode 376: Being a Leader in a Loud Industry (hustlehumblypodcast.com/376)
Episode 352: What to Do When Money is Tight in Real Estate (hustlehumblypodcast.com/352)
Episode 220: Free Things to Grow and Run Your Real Estate Biz (hustlehumblypodcast.com/220)
Episode 185: Website Woes (hustlehumblypodcast.com/185)
Hustle Humbly Community (hustlehumblypodcast.com/membership)
Hustle Humbly Freebies (hustlehumblypodcast.com/freebies)
Join our email list (hustlehumblypodcast.com/newsletter)
Deals Week starts November 23
ChatGPT, Claude, Canva, Inman, Dotloop, Showit, Trello, Google Workspace, Google Drive, QuickBooks, Squarespace, Flodesk, Forewarn, Homes.com, Zoom, designations
Want to toast someone on the show? Send us a voice or video message with your name, who you are toasting, and why! Email it to team@hustlehumblypodcast.com.
Leave us a review at http://ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly
- Would you buy a haunted house if it came with a big discount? Before you answer, you might want to hear what our listeners found behind closed doors this year.
It's Halloween week, which means it's time for our favorite tradition on the show. Every October, y'all send us your creepiest, weirdest, and most unexplainable showing and listing stories, and every year we think we'll finally run out. We never do. Here's the fun part: neither of us has heard the stories the other one is reading, so every gasp, laugh, and "nope nope nope" is 100% real. Fair warning, a few of these get gross, scary, and not exactly kid friendly, so if the little ones are riding along, maybe save this one for later.
This year we've got a gutted bathroom that smelled like a can of Axe body spray, a lockbox that died seconds after it was installed, twin sisters standing in the yard holding baby dolls, a squatter who left a muffin wrapper behind, and a spirit with a white mustache who showed up on a baby monitor. We also share one story that has nothing to do with ghosts and everything to do with professionalism, and it comes with a lesson every listing agent needs before their next open house. Grab the lights. Actually, grab all of them.
Here's what we cover in this episode:
The investor showing where only the Realtor could smell the cologne
A lockbox that went dead and footsteps that only played along with the music
The "tapestry" over the primary bed that turned out to be something else entirely
Adult twins, matching outfits, and thousands of baby dolls in an English estate
The vacant listing where someone had been living (and snacking)
"I have a gun!" and the bonus room storage door that kept moving
A face-to-face possum encounter in a dark cabin attic
A grandmother who still checks on the dusting
Mr. Mustache, the open house guest who vanished
How to send us your haunted house story for next year
Key Quotes & Takeaways:
"I am pretty sold that they are haunted now. I am a believer at this point." Katy
"They do listen. They take instruction." Katy
"I was worried about them stealing. Now I'm worried about them poisoning me." Alissa
"I get the most chills when there's multiple people who see the same thing." Alissa
Products, People & Previous Episodes Mentioned:
Previous haunted house episodes: #221, #273, #325
Hustle Humbly Newsletter (hustlehumblypodcast.com/newsletter)
Email Templates 101 (emailtemplates101.com)
New York Post (haunted house survey stat)
Want to toast someone on the show? Send us a voice or video message with your name, who you are toasting, and why! Email it to team@hustlehumblypodcast.com.
Leave us a review at http://ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly
- Who gets called a leader in real estate? The agent with the billboard? The one on the magazine cover? The one with the most likes on her latest listing? Sometimes the industry has it a little mixed up.
Real estate is a loud industry, and it often rewards the loudest. But visibility and leadership are not the same thing, and we think it's time to talk about the difference.
This chat started because Alissa just did something she hasn't done in almost a decade: she applied to serve on our local board of directors. Back when she got her license in 2011, she was a 22-year-old rising star wearing every hat in the industry. Board committees, the state association, NAR conferences in D.C., teaching classes, her office's agents council. Then she found out she was pregnant with her daughter and took almost all of those hats off. Now, with her youngest in kindergarten, she's ready to dip her toe back in, but with a whole new perspective on what leadership actually means.
Katy, on the other hand, would never sign up for a weekly board commitment. And that's exactly the point. You do not need a board seat, a plaque, or a viral post to be a leader in this industry. You just need to care, stay educated, and conduct yourself in a way that makes the industry proud.
Oh, and we did not agree on everything in this one. Stick around for the $500 magazine debate.
Here's what we cover in this episode:
Alissa's leadership journey from 2011 rising star to stepping back for motherhood
Why she's applying for the board again (and why she does not want to be president)
Leadership vs. visibility and why the two get confused so often
Realtor prom season and why your clients don't care about your plaque
Leading by example in every transaction, especially with newer agents
If you hired you, would you fire you?
Why boundaries are a leadership skill, not a weakness
How many transactions it takes to stay in touch with the market
Why brokers need to show up in person in their market
Your reputation is built when no one is watching
Posting vs. interacting: which one actually grows your business
The $500 magazine ad and the friendly disagreement it sparked
What to do if you just want to sell houses and don't care about leadership
The award that matters most (hint: your peers vote on it)
Key Quotes & Takeaways:
"Real estate often rewards the loudest. And it's not really leadership. It's visibility." Alissa
"I don't look at boundaries as a weakness anymore." Alissa
"Your reputation is built usually when no one is watching." Alissa
"Leadership doesn't mean top producer. You can sell six houses in a year and still be a leader in the industry." Katy
"Leave people better than you found them." Alissa
Products, People & Previous Episodes Mentioned:
Episode 129: How to Be a Great Co-op Agent (hustlehumblypodcast.com/129)
Hustle Humbly Community (hustlehumblypodcast.com/membership)
Leigh Brown's "Realtor prom season" talk
CRS (Council of Residential Specialists) webinars
National Association of Realtors (NAR)
Want to toast someone on the show? Send us a voice or video message with your name, who you are toasting, and why! Email it to team@hustlehumblypodcast.com.
Leave us a review at http://ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly
Get your FREE Database Template: http://hustlehumblypodcast.com/starthere
Email Templates 101: http://emailtemplates101.com
All Resources: http://hustlehumblypodcast.com
Submit your topic ideas and toasts to Team@HustleHumblyPodcast.com
Music:
Straight A's by Connor Price → https://connorprice.shop/
The Good Life by Summer Kennedy → https://soundcloud.com/summerkennedy/the-good-life
Be The One by Matrika → https://uppbeat.io/t/matrika/be-the-one
- Your database is the most important system you'll ever build, so start there with our FREE Database Template: hustlehumblypodcast.com/starthere. Want the rest of the tools we mention? They're all on our products page: hustlehumblypodcast.com/products (and that's why there are no ads this week!).
The humidity is finally breaking in Louisiana, and with it comes that fall urge to buy pumpkins, clean out the database, and get the holiday cards going. If you've been in survival mode all year, this is your sign to take a deep breath and take inventory.
In this episode, we're sharpening our systems in preparation for the next year. We walk through the systems every Realtor needs, the ones that are nice to have, and the shiny things that try to derail you every fourth quarter. You enter your next season the way you leave this one, so let's tidy up now.
Plus, Alissa shares the listing appointment that sent her into a comparison spiral (glossy brochures were involved), and what happened when she stayed true to her own process.
Here's what we cover in this episode:
Why fourth quarter is the perfect time to tidy up your business
How to clean your database and reach out to people while you do it
The must-have systems: intake, presentations, database, listing prep, contract to close, email templates, safety, and tracking
Why your intake notes from a slow year could make next year your best one
The listing appointment that almost made Alissa ditch her process
Nice-to-have systems: closing gifts, Friday shutdowns, newsletters, office days, and vendor lists
A fun, unexpected email idea for your list using your Realtor resume
Shiny things: why new software, CRMs, and broker switches ramp up this time of year
Polishing the details like headshots, bios, and online profiles
Being intentional with volunteer commitments, expenses, and marketing budgets
Taking stock of your happiness and fulfillment in this career
Key Quotes & Takeaways:
"Simple systems, stronger relationships. That's really all you have to focus on." - Katy
"How I work with these people next year is only as good as the notes I took this year." - Alissa
"If you find yourself writing an email over and over, write it well once and save it." - Alissa
"Whatever you want next year to look like, that is going to happen now." - Katy
"Sorry, my marketing dollars have already been committed." - Katy
Products, People & Previous Episodes Mentioned:
Episode 58: Why Systems Are the Answer
Episode 166: Email Marketing/Real Estate Newsletters
Episode 178: Spruce Up Your Biz
Episode 188: Task Frequency/What To Do and When To Do It
Episode 310: The Four Core Systems Every Realtor Needs
Hustle Humbly Community
Buyer & Seller Transaction Checklists
Listing Agreement & Buyer Brokerage Cover Letters
3 Day Resume
Trello
ShowingTime
NAR NXT (New Orleans)
Leave us a review at RateThisPodcast.com/HustleHumbly
Get your FREE Database Template
Email Templates 101
Agent Systems 101
All Resources
Submit your topic ideas and toasts to Team@HustleHumblyPodcast.com
Music:
Straight A's by Connor Price
The Good Life by Summer Kennedy
Be The One by Matrika
- Back in January 2020, we recorded Episode 23, The Three P's of Professionalism, based on NAR's List of Suggested Professional Courtesies. It's not the Code of Ethics, but a complementary, voluntary list, and real estate schools are still sending brand new agents to that episode today. With everyone talking about AI lately, we decided it was time to pull some of our favorites back out and remind ourselves why the human part of this job still matters.
We start with a story about an agent who let AI write every single text and email during a transaction. 10/10 do not recommend.
From there we walk through our favorite courtesies under NAR's three P's, public, property, and peers, with real stories from our own businesses. We cover everything from scheduling showings far enough in advance, to the seasoned agent whose remediation company connections saved our clients thousands after closing, to the referral call we turned down because the seller was $40,000 dollars over price and would not budge.
Professionalism doesn't mean a fancy blazer or the glossiest marketing materials. It means talking to your clients about money, setting expectations with data, and being the boss of the transaction, even when it's not what anyone wants to hear.
Here's what we cover in this episode:
Why an AI-written text message is the opposite of professional, and how to spot one
A refresher on NAR's Three P's of Professionalism: public, property, and peers
Scheduling showings and appointments far enough in advance, even when it feels too early
Why you should assume you're always being recorded
How to handle it when someone tells you they already have an agent
Presenting a professional appearance without needing to be fancy
Being responsible for buyers, kids, and pets during a showing
Getting permission before filming quirky listing content (standing on the kitchen island is a hard no)
Following a seller's special showing requests, even the ones that feel unnecessary
Prepping a divorce listing for every possible objection before it ever hits the market
Why polish isn't the same as professionalism, and what actually builds client trust
Key Quotes & Takeaways:
"Polished doesn't equal professionalism." – Katy
"I'm not here to just take a listing. I want to sell it." – Alissa
"Tell people what you know, not what you think." – Katy
"Real estate is a reputation business." – Katy
"You are more professional than you may even think." – Alissa
Products, People & Previous Episodes Mentioned:
Episode 23: The Three P's of Professionalism
Episode 129: How to Be a Good Co-Op Agent
Episode 369: Where Communication Breaks Down
Episode 371: Property Safety: When Your Listing Gets Robbed
NAR's List of Suggested Professional Courtesies (nar.realtor)
Hustle Humbly Community
Want to toast someone on the show? Send us a voice or video message with your name, who you're toasting, and why! Email it to team@hustlehumblypodcast.com.
Leave us a review at http://ratethispodcast.com/hustlehumbly
Get your FREE Database Template: http://hustlehumblypodcast.com/starthere
Email Templates 101: http://emailtemplates101.com
Agent Systems 101: http://agentsystems101.com
All Resources: http://hustlehumblypodcast.com
Submit your topic ideas and toasts to Team@HustleHumblyPodcast.com
Music:
Straight A's by Connor Price → https://connorprice.shop/
The Good Life by Summer Kennedy → https://soundcloud.com/summerkennedy/the-good-life
Be The One by Matrika → https://uppbeat.io/t/matrika/be-the-one
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About Hustle Humbly Podcast
Join us for Hustle Humbly where we hope you will build the confidence to find your voice and your way to a successful real estate business and beyond. Listen in as Alissa & Katy, two top producing Realtors, talk about fostering community over competition while navigating the often times cutthroat real estate industry. With over 1000 homes sold between them and 13 and 19 years each in the business, they have seen it first hand. Deep dive into conversations and interviews about mindset and best practices with real life stories mixed in. The goal of Hustle Humbly is to reach out and encourage Realtors and business people alike to stop comparing themselves and start embracing their own strengths.Podcast website
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