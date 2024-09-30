Tequila, Tradition, and Triumph: How Charley Pavlosky Built Aguadios into a Collector’s Dream | S2 Ep. 152
In this episode, Charley Pavlosky dives into his extraordinary journey into the world of rare spirits, sharing how a chance experience in Jalisco, Mexico, inspired the creation of Aguadios Tequila. From exploring tequila's rich history to crafting some of the rarest and most exquisite spirits, Charley delivers a compelling story of passion and innovation.Key Topics Discussed:The Origins of Tequila: Charley’s discovery of a family-run Jalisco operation featuring rare organic blue Weber agave with exceptional sugar content.Crafting Perfection: How Aguadios Tequila is aged in 200-year-old Japanese Mizunara oak barrels, creating a spirit that blends tradition and rarity.Tequila as a Collector's Item: The growing trend of tequila as an appreciating asset, with limited-edition bottles becoming highly sought-after investments.Overcoming Industry Challenges: The hurdles of navigating legal and logistical processes across Mexico, the U.S., and Japan to bring a premium product to market.The Celebrity Influence: The role of high-profile celebrity tequilas in popularizing the spirit, while Aguadios focuses on authenticity and exclusivity.The Role of Humor: Charley’s background in comedy, working with legends like Robin Williams and Richard Pryor, and how humor has been a guiding force in overcoming challenges.Takeaways:Tequila is not just a drink; it’s a vessel for storytelling, tradition, and shared human experiences.Scarcity and authenticity make rare spirits like Aguadios Tequila truly remarkable.Perseverance, humor, and passion are essential to navigating challenges and achieving success.Connect with Charley Pavlosky:Trending Spirits Inc.AguadiosVisit these websites to explore Charley’s story, purchase limited-edition bottles, and inquire about private tastings or events.Our Sponsors:* Check out Indeed: https://indeed.com/FOUNDERSSTORY* Check out Vanta: https://vanta.com/FOUNDERSAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
22:06
The Path to 200 Million Impressions: Chris Cunningham’s Secrets to ClickUp’s B2B Success | S2 Ep. 151
In this episode of Founder's Story, host Daniel Robbins sits down with Chris Cunningham, one of the original founding members of ClickUp—a powerhouse in project management software. Chris shares his insights on building engaging social media strategies for B2B SaaS companies, overcoming challenges, and crafting content that connects with audiences across platforms.Highlights:Chris’s Introduction to Social Media Marketing: Chris discusses the importance of focusing on creating content that resonates with people emotionally rather than simply pushing a product.The Rule of Three: Chris breaks down his golden rules for content: make people feel something, teach them something, and deliver clear and concise messaging.Testing and Iterating Content: Chris emphasizes the importance of testing content, analyzing results, and iterating based on performance.B2B on TikTok: Learn why Chris prioritizes TikTok and LinkedIn for ClickUp’s social media strategy and how he leverages short-form content for maximum reach.Overcoming Challenges: Chris shares his journey of pivoting from a failed app launch to building ClickUp and the perseverance it took to thrive in a competitive market.Key Takeaways:Avoid overproduced content; raw, authentic videos often outperform high-budget ones.Focus on hiring the right creators or hosts to drive your brand’s voice and engagement.Know your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) to ensure your content aligns with your target audience.Connect with Chris Cunningham:Email: [email protected] & TikTok: @CunninghamLinkedIn: Chris ClickUpJoin us for this inspiring and informative episode as Chris dives deep into the strategies that propelled ClickUp into the spotlight and shares actionable advice to help your business succeed in the ever-evolving world of social media.Our Sponsors:* Check out Indeed: https://indeed.com/FOUNDERSSTORY* Check out Vanta: https://vanta.com/FOUNDERSAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
18:52
Luck or Genius? How Kasim Aslam Turned Failures into a $10M Payday, Plus His Thoughts on AI's Impact on Humanity | S2 Ep. 150
In this thought-provoking episode, host Daniel Robbins sits down with Kasim Aslam, founder of the world-renowned outsourcing agency Pareto Talent. Kasim shares his unconventional path in digital marketing, exploring the nuances of talent acquisition, the impact of AI, and the future of humanity in a tech-driven world. This episode uncovers the power of failure, the importance of luck in entrepreneurship, and Kasim's insights on data, digital transformation, and the value of relationships.Key Segments:Entry into Digital Marketing and the Power of FailureKasim describes his winding journey as a “multi-time failed entrepreneur” across various industries. After numerous attempts, he found his calling in digital marketing, a realm where he could build infrastructure without the pressure of business fulfillment. He candidly calls himself the “world’s greatest failure,” attributing his ultimate success to persistence and learning from each setback.The Impact of Luck and Perfect TimingKasim recounts his exit strategy from the Google Ads agency, where he received 50 unsolicited offers in one year, ultimately selling for a low eight-figure sum. He stresses that timing and luck played major roles in his success, a sentiment echoed by other successful entrepreneurs.Transition After the Exit: Reflecting and RechargingKasim shares advice for post-exit entrepreneurs: prioritize “cash at close” and avoid long-term commitments immediately. He spent a year traveling, reconnecting with family, and focusing on his health before deciding his next venture.Building Pareto Talent: The Art of People and PlacementKasim discusses his passion for people, crediting his agency's success to his ability to find and nurture talented individuals. At Pareto Talent, he helps high-end entrepreneurs by connecting them with skilled executive assistants from emerging nations, creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both parties.The Simplicity of Data Analysis and Decision-MakingKnown for his talent in simplifying data trends, Kasim explains how observing macro trends instead of micro details allowed him to time his exit and avoid the pitfalls of the agency model as the industry shifted. He encourages entrepreneurs to trust their instincts and focus on clear, visible patterns in data.Navigating the Age of AI and Human CapitalWith AI advancing rapidly, Kasim emphasizes the importance of focusing on tasks AI cannot replace. He notes that as AI amplifies efficiency, it also amplifies mediocrity. Therefore, businesses need skilled, insightful people to harness AI effectively, making human capital even more crucial.Vision of the Future: Relationships with AI and Decline of Human InteractionKasim and Daniel discuss the potential future of human relationships, especially as AI becomes more integrated into daily life. Kasim shares his thoughts on emotional connections with AI, questioning whether relationships will remain interpersonal or shift to intrapersonal, with individuals projecting their own beliefs onto AI.Returning to Simplicity and Human ConnectionThey explore a hypothetical future where technology fulfills all utilitarian needs, allowing people to return to simpler forms of human connection. Kasim suggests that instead of increasing digital dependency, the advancement of AI might encourage humans to unplug and reconnect with each other on a more primal level.The Decline of the Need for Traditional Search and WorkKasim predicts that as work and job-related searches decline in relevance due to AI, we may see a societal shift away from technology dependency toward simpler lifestyles. He relates this to the evolving human desire for purpose and fulfillment beyond just work and productivity.Final Takeaway:"AI and automation aren’t the enemy; they’re the next frontier. Success in this new era will come from those who embrace both technology and the unparalleled value of human insight and creativity."Closing Remarks:Daniel and Kasim wrap up the episode with a promise to delve deeper into existential topics in future conversations. Kasim shares his website, ParetoTalent.com, for listeners interested in learning more about his current projects or contacting him directly. He also invites listeners to subscribe to his newsletter for updates on his upcoming book.Notable Quotes:“Every failure is a step forward if you’re willing to keep going.”“People aren’t just employees; they’re the core of any great company.”“The future of work isn’t just AI; it’s the balance of AI with human intuition and insight.”Our Sponsors:* Check out Indeed: https://indeed.com/FOUNDERSSTORY* Check out Vanta: https://vanta.com/FOUNDERSAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
24:34
Unlocking Ancient Wisdom for Modern Transformation and Overcoming Trauma/Anxiety with Cecile George | S2 Ep. 149
In this episode of Founder's Story, host Daniel Robbins welcomes Cecile George, co-founder of InCentre, a center dedicated to ancient mystery teachings and holistic healing. Cecile and her husband, Kodo, established InCentre to guide individuals seeking deep, lasting transformation. Cecile shares insights into these teachings and how they impact modern life.Topics Covered:Cecile explains how she and Kodo founded InCentre to share transformative teachings from the Hermetic lineage of King Solomon, combining ancient wisdom with modern self-growth practices. She discusses sacred geometry as a foundational blueprint of life, offering alignment and clarity for those seeking personal growth.Cecile describes the common transformations her clients experience, including greater life clarity, emotional release, enhanced vitality, and a deeper connection to their purpose. Emphasizing self-responsibility, Cecile encourages listeners to take ownership of their healing journey, empowering them to live in alignment with their beliefs and values.Quotes:“Sacred geometry is the fabric of life, helping us realign with our true selves.”“If you seek change and take responsibility, there is so much you can achieve.”Connect with InCenter:To learn more about InCentre and its offerings, visit incentrelondon.com for resources, contact forms, and more.Our Sponsors:* Check out Indeed: https://indeed.com/FOUNDERSSTORY* Check out Vanta: https://vanta.com/FOUNDERSAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
10:59
Marilyn Nagel: Championing Diversity and Communication for the Modern Workplace | S2 Ep. 148
In this insightful episode of Founder's Story, host Daniel Robbins sits down with Marilyn Nagel, a seasoned leader in DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) and Co-Founder of Risequity. Marilyn shares her journey, the importance of diverse and inclusive workplaces, and her advocacy for effective communication in today’s rapidly evolving work environments.Key Discussion Points:Why Risequity?Marilyn explains the inspiration behind Risequity, which was founded to help companies foster diverse and inclusive work environments. She emphasizes that diversity goes beyond demographics—it includes varied ways of thinking and problem-solving, which leads to better decision-making.The Value of a Diverse WorkforceMarilyn and Daniel discuss how diverse teams outperform non-diverse ones due to their range of perspectives. Marilyn illustrates this with a compelling example: "If Lehman Brothers had been Lehman Brothers and Sisters, it might still be around." She advocates for diverse leadership as a pathway to more thoughtful and resilient companies.Addressing the Needs of a Multigenerational WorkforceMarilyn discusses how different generations view work-life balance and job satisfaction. As more younger employees seek fulfilling and flexible work environments, Risequity helps companies create workplaces where employees can thrive and grow in their roles without feeling the need to leave.Leveraging Employee StrengthsMarilyn emphasizes focusing on employees' strengths rather than weaknesses. She shares a powerful example from her time as Chief Diversity Officer at Cisco, where shifting an employee to a role better suited to their strengths transformed them into a top performer. She advocates using tools like StrengthsFinder to align roles with individual capabilities.The Rise of the Four-Day WorkweekMarilyn shares her support for the four-day workweek, stressing the need to eliminate unproductive meetings and unnecessary tasks. She argues that reducing work hours without overloading schedules can lead to a healthier work environment and promote innovation.Upcoming Webinar on Civility in the WorkplaceMarilyn highlights an upcoming webinar on "Civility in the Workplace in Turbulent Times," featuring communication expert Sherry Browning. Set for November 12th at noon PST, the webinar will cover strategies for navigating challenging conversations and building respectful workplaces—timely advice for an increasingly polarized world.Noteworthy Quotes:"Diversity is about more than demographics; it’s about embracing different ways of thinking to make better decisions.""Focus on what employees are good at, and let them shine. That’s how teams succeed.""If we want creativity and innovation, we need to avoid burnout and give people the space to recharge."Connect with Risequity and Register for the Webinar:Website: RisequityWebinar: "Civility in the Workplace in Turbulent Times" on November 12th at noon PST. Email or visit the Risequity website to register.Our Sponsors:* Check out Indeed: https://indeed.com/FOUNDERSSTORY* Check out Vanta: https://vanta.com/FOUNDERSAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
"Founder's Story" by IBH Media is not just a show—it's an immersive journey into the lives of the world's most inspiring business figures. This series explores the personal and professional realms of visionary leaders. Each episode offers an unfiltered look at the resilience, creativity, and relentless drive that define the entrepreneurial spirit. From sharing their greatest victories to revealing their most challenging setbacks, these candid conversations provide a tapestry of invaluable insights. Tune in to discover the raw, unvarnished stories of industry giants like Gary V, Codie Sanchez, Rob Dyrdek, Shelley Zalis, Noah Kagan, Kate Hancock, Ryan Serhant, Kara Goldin, and will.i.am. "Founder's Story" is where the heart of entrepreneurship beats.