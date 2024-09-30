In this episode of the Personal Finance Podcast, we're going to talk about the 20 unconventional passive income ideas.
How Andrew Can Help You:
Don't let another year pass by without making significant strides toward your dreams. "Master Your Money Goals" is your pathway to a future where your aspirations are not just wishes but realities. Enroll now and make this year count!
Join The Master Money Newsletter where you will become smarter with your money in 5 minutes or less per week Here!
Learn to invest by joining Index Fund Pro! This is Andrew’s course teaching you how to invest!
Watch The Master Money Youtube Channel! ,
Ask Andrew a question on Instagram or TikTok.
Learn how to get out of Debt by joining our Free Course
Leave Feedback or Episode Requests here.
Thanks to Our Amazing Sponsors for supporting The Personal Finance Podcast.
Shopify: Shopify makes it so easy to sell. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/pfp
Chime: Start your credit journey with Chime. Sign-up takes only two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/
Monarch Money: Get an extended 30 day free trial at monarchmoney.com/pfp
Thanks to Fundrise for Sponsoring the show! Invest in real estate going to fundrise.com/pfp
Indeed: Start hiring NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/personalfinance
Thanks to Policy Genius for Sponsoring the show! Go to policygenius.com to get your free life insurance quote.
This show is sponsored by Better Help. Go to betterhelp.com/pfp and be on your way to your best self.
Go to joindeleteme.com/pfp20 for 20% off!
Links Mentioned in This Episode:
From Police Officer to Multimillionaire investing in ATM’s (With Paul Alex)
Relevant Episodes:
How to Use Niche Sites to Build Multiple Streams of Income With Doug Cunnington
25+ Passive Income Ideas That Will Blow Your Mind - Part 1
25+ Passive Income Ideas That Will Blow Your Mind - Part 2
How to Find the Perfect Side-Hustle (Plus The 4 Types of Passive Income!) with Nick Loper
Connect With Andrew on Social Media:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Master Money Website
Master Money Youtube Channel
Free Guides:
The Stairway to Wealth: The Order of Operations for your Money
How to Negotiate Your Salary
The 75 Day Money Challenge
Get out Of Debt Fast
Take the Money Personality Quiz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:55
How to Retire in 12 Years or Less if You Started Late - Money Q&A
In this episode of the Personal Finance Podcast, we're going to do a Money Q&A about how to retire in 12 years or less if you started late.
Today we’re going to answer these questions:
How can you retire in 12 years or less?
How to manage cash reserved for a Roth IRA?
How to manage your savings bucket?
How to unfreeze your credit fast?
How Andrew Can Help You:
Don't let another year pass by without making significant strides toward your dreams. "Master Your Money Goals" is your pathway to a future where your aspirations are not just wishes but realities. Enroll now and make this year count!
Join The Master Money Newsletter where you will become smarter with your money in 5 minutes or less per week Here!
Learn to invest by joining Index Fund Pro! This is Andrew’s course teaching you how to invest!
Watch The Master Money Youtube Channel! ,
Ask Andrew a question on Instagram or TikTok.
Learn how to get out of Debt by joining our Free Course
Leave Feedback or Episode Requests here.
Thanks to Our Amazing Sponsors for supporting The Personal Finance Podcast.
Shopify: Shopify makes it so easy to sell. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/pfp
Chime: Start your credit journey with Chime. Sign-up takes only two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/
Monarch Money: Get an extended 30 day free trial at monarchmoney.com/pfp
Thanks to Fundrise for Sponsoring the show! Invest in real estate going to fundrise.com/pfp
Indeed: Start hiring NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/personalfinance
Thanks to Policy Genius for Sponsoring the show! Go to policygenius.com to get your free life insurance quote.
This show is sponsored by Better Help. Go to betterhelp.com/pfp and be on your way to your best self.
Go to joindeleteme.com/pfp20 for 20% off!
Links Mentioned in This Episode:
The Bucket Method For Managing Your Savings (Master Multiple Savings Goals)
The 1-3-6 Method For Building & Managing Your Emergency Fund
Connect With Andrew on Social Media:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Master Money Website
Master Money Youtube Channel
Free Guides:
The Stairway to Wealth: The Order of Operations for your Money
How to Negotiate Your Salary
The 75 Day Money Challenge
Get out Of Debt Fast
Take the Money Personality Quiz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
38:22
The 2025 Rules for Retirement Accounts, New Tax Brackets, and More!
In this episode of the Personal Finance Podcast, we're going to talk about the 2025 rules for retirement accounts, new tax brackets, and more.
How Andrew Can Help You:
Don't let another year pass by without making significant strides toward your dreams. "Master Your Money Goals" is your pathway to a future where your aspirations are not just wishes but realities. Enroll now and make this year count!
Join The Master Money Newsletter where you will become smarter with your money in 5 minutes or less per week Here!
Learn to invest by joining Index Fund Pro! This is Andrew’s course teaching you how to invest!
Watch The Master Money Youtube Channel! ,
Ask Andrew a question on Instagram or TikTok.
Learn how to get out of Debt by joining our Free Course
Leave Feedback or Episode Requests here.
Thanks to Our Amazing Sponsors for supporting The Personal Finance Podcast.
Shopify: Shopify makes it so easy to sell. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/pfp
Chime: Start your credit journey with Chime. Sign-up takes only two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/
Monarch Money: Get an extended 30 day free trial at monarchmoney.com/pfp
Thanks to Fundrise for Sponsoring the show! Invest in real estate going to fundrise.com/pfp
Indeed: Start hiring NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/personalfinance
Thanks to Policy Genius for Sponsoring the show! Go to policygenius.com to get your free life insurance quote.
This show is sponsored by Better Help. Go to betterhelp.com/pfp and be on your way to your best self.
Go to joindeleteme.com/pfp20 for 20% off!
Links Mentioned in This Episode:
IRS Newsroom
The Mega-Back Door Roth IRA (How to Get an Extra $43,500 in Your Roth!)
The $5 Billion Roth IRA and How You Can Use the Same Strategy (Self-Directed IRA)
Which is Better a 529 or Roth IRA for Your Kids? Money Q&A
Should You Max Out Your Roth IRA or HSA? (Money Q&A)
Connect With Andrew on Social Media:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Master Money Website
Master Money Youtube Channel
Free Guides:
The Stairway to Wealth: The Order of Operations for your Money
How to Negotiate Your Salary
The 75 Day Money Challenge
Get out Of Debt Fast
Take the Money Personality Quiz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:42
Retirement Account Loans, Strategies for Newlyweds, Accounts for Kids and More!- Rapid Fire Money Q&A
In this episode of the Personal Finance Podcast, we're going to talk about retirement account loans, strategies for newlyweds, accounts for kids and more on this rapid fire Money Q&A.
Today we are going to answer some of these questions:
What are some of the best strategies for newly married couples setting up joint accounts?
What is the best way to buy a house before selling your current one if you need equity?
Should I open a brokerage account in my name or a custodial account for your kids?
What are skills or prerequisites before buying a business?
How Andrew Can Help You:
Don't let another year pass by without making significant strides toward your dreams. "Master Your Money Goals" is your pathway to a future where your aspirations are not just wishes but realities. Enroll now and make this year count!
Join The Master Money Newsletter where you will become smarter with your money in 5 minutes or less per week Here!
Learn to invest by joining Index Fund Pro! This is Andrew’s course teaching you how to invest!
Watch The Master Money Youtube Channel! ,
Ask Andrew a question on Instagram or TikTok.
Learn how to get out of Debt by joining our Free Course
Leave Feedback or Episode Requests here.
Thanks to Our Amazing Sponsors for supporting The Personal Finance Podcast.
Shopify: Shopify makes it so easy to sell. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/pfp
Chime: Start your credit journey with Chime. Sign-up takes only two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/
Monarch Money: Get an extended 30 day free trial at monarchmoney.com/pfp
Thanks to Fundrise for Sponsoring the show! Invest in real estate going to fundrise.com/pfp
Indeed: Start hiring NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/personalfinance
Thanks to Policy Genius for Sponsoring the show! Go to policygenius.com to get your free life insurance quote.
This show is sponsored by Better Help. Go to betterhelp.com/pfp and be on your way to your best self.
Go to joindeleteme.com/pfp20 for 20% off!
Links Mentioned in This Episode:
5 Steps to Take Immediately If Your Credit Card is Stolen!
Connect With Andrew on Social Media:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Master Money Website
Master Money Youtube Channel
Free Guides:
The Stairway to Wealth: The Order of Operations for your Money
How to Negotiate Your Salary
The 75 Day Money Challenge
Get out Of Debt Fast
Take the Money Personality Quiz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:39
How to Figure Out How Much You Will Spend In Retirement (By AGE!)
In this episode of the Personal Finance Podcast, we're going to talk about how to figure out how much you will spend in retirement by age.
How Andrew Can Help You:
Don't let another year pass by without making significant strides toward your dreams. "Master Your Money Goals" is your pathway to a future where your aspirations are not just wishes but realities. Enroll now and make this year count!
Join The Master Money Newsletter where you will become smarter with your money in 5 minutes or less per week Here!
Learn to invest by joining Index Fund Pro! This is Andrew’s course teaching you how to invest!
Watch The Master Money Youtube Channel! ,
Ask Andrew a question on Instagram or TikTok.
Learn how to get out of Debt by joining our Free Course
Leave Feedback or Episode Requests here.
Thanks to Our Amazing Sponsors for supporting The Personal Finance Podcast.
Shopify: Shopify makes it so easy to sell. Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/pfp
Chime: Start your credit journey with Chime. Sign-up takes only two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/
Monarch Money: Get an extended 30 day free trial at monarchmoney.com/pfp
Thanks to Fundrise for Sponsoring the show! Invest in real estate going to fundrise.com/pfp
Indeed: Start hiring NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/personalfinance
Thanks to Policy Genius for Sponsoring the show! Go to policygenius.com to get your free life insurance quote.
This show is sponsored by Better Help. Go to betterhelp.com/pfp and be on your way to your best self.
Go to joindeleteme.com/pfp20 for 20% off!
Links Mentioned in This Episode:
The 1-3-6 Method For Building & Managing Your Emergency Fund
How to Run the Numbers When You Buy a House! (Total Cost of Ownership!)
Connect With Andrew on Social Media:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Master Money Website
Master Money Youtube Channel
Free Guides:
The Stairway to Wealth: The Order of Operations for your Money
How to Negotiate Your Salary
The 75 Day Money Challenge
Get out Of Debt Fast
Take the Money Personality Quiz
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Andrew Giancola from Master Money reveals all of his personal finance, money, investing, business strategies, income sources, stock, and real estate investing tips so that you can build more wealth than you ever thought possible. Discover how to increase your income at your job and create multiple passive income streams that work for you, so you have the time and freedom to do what you love. Whether that’s travel, or having freedom from your day job. Since 2013, Andrew has been sharing the wins and losses of his personal finance journey. You will learn how to invest to create wealth in stocks, index funds, real estate, building businesses, and side-hustles. You will learn how to save more money, get a raise, set up simple budgets, build habits, personal growth, and money hacks that will take you to the next level with your finances. Take control of your money so you can live a stress-free, rich life. Anyone can be wealthy, Andrew will show you how. Hit subscribe and get ready to change your life.