The Investing for Beginners Podcast - Your Path to Financial Freedom

Understanding the PIVOT Framework in Investing: Focus on Portfolio Management
Welcome to the "Investing for Beginners" podcast, where we explore essential strategies for successful investing. In this episode, we introduce the PIVOT framework, focusing on portfolio management, diversification, and balancing risk and reward to enhance your investment journey.
00:00:00 - Introduction to podcast and unique episode format.
00:00:51 - Overview of the PIVOT framework for investing.
00:01:05 - Focus on portfolio management's vital role.
00:02:00 - Importance of conviction and diversification in investments.
00:03:15 - Buffett's punch card analogy for investment strategy.
00:04:00 - Difficulty in finding multiple great monthly investments.
00:05:01 - Discussion on position sizes and portfolio balance.
00:06:11 - Need for industry diversification in portfolios.
Today's show is sponsored by:
Go to shipstation.com and use code INVESTING to sign up for your FREE 60-day trial.
Go to monarchmoney.com/BEGINNERS for an extended 30 day free trial!
Get 15% off your next gift at UNCOMMONGOODS.COM/INVESTING
Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeinvesting!
Get two hundred fifty dollars when you join Ramp. Go to ramp.com/BEGINNERS
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/beginners.
Go to SELECTQUOTE.COM/BEGINNERS TODAY to get started.
Have questions? Send them to [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO THE SHOW
Apple | Spotify | Google | Amazon | Tunein
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
49:40
IFB368: The Role of Stock-Based Compensation in Company Valuation
Understanding stock valuation is crucial for investors. In this episode of the Investing for Beginners podcast, we explore valuation basics, stock-based compensation, and why Warren Buffett emphasizes buying stocks like he buys socks—when they're on sale.
[00:00:50] Introduction to valuation and stock-based compensation concepts.
[00:01:11] Buying stocks means owning part of a business.
[00:01:33] Valuation determines if a stock's price is fair.
[00:02:30] Importance of paying a good price for stocks.
[00:03:16] Warren Buffett buys stocks like socks—when they're discounted.
[00:03:42] Various methods exist for valuing companies.
[00:04:18] Discounted cash flow models project future cash flows.
[00:05:17] Free cash flow models analyze cash flow statements.
Today's show is sponsored by:
Go to shipstation.com and use code INVESTING to sign up for your FREE 60-day trial.
Go to monarchmoney.com/BEGINNERS for an extended 30 day free trial!
Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/beginners.
Get 15% off your next gift at UNCOMMONGOODS.COM/INVESTING
Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeinvesting!
Get two hundred fifty dollars when you join Ramp. Go to ramp.com/BEGINNERS
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/beginners.
Go to SELECTQUOTE.COM/BEGINNERS TODAY to get started.
Find great investments at Value Spotlight
Have questions? Send them to [email protected]
Start learning how to value companies here: DCF Demystified Link
SUBSCRIBE TO THE SHOW
Apple | Spotify | Google | Amazon | Tunein
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
40:26
IFB367: Exploring the Future of Payments
In this episode of the Investing for Beginners podcast, Andrew and Dave delve into the payments industry, exploring its significance for investors. They discuss the evolution of payment systems, investment opportunities, and the impact of digital transactions on the global economy.
00:00:50 - Andrew interviews Dave on payments as a financial expert.
00:01:06 - Importance of understanding payments for all types of investors.
00:02:16 - Payments simplify financials, crucial for economic growth.
00:03:44 - Plastic cards dominate payments, replacing checks and cash.
00:08:25 - Digital payments offer better tracking and spending control.
00:11:02 - Global adoption of mobile payments is rapidly increasing.
00:14:28 - Cross-border payments are becoming more efficient and affordable.
00:17:22 - Blockchain technology's potential impact on payment systems discussed.
Today's show is sponsored by:
Go to shipstation.com and use code INVESTING to sign up for your FREE 60-day trial.
Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/beginners.
Get 15% off your next gift at UNCOMMONGOODS.COM/INVESTING
Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeinvesting!
Get two hundred fifty dollars when you join Ramp. Go to ramp.com/BEGINNERS
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/beginners.
Go to SELECTQUOTE.COM/BEGINNERS TODAY to get started.
Find great investments at Value Spotlight
Have questions? Send them to [email protected]
Start learning how to value companies here: DCF Demystified Link
SUBSCRIBE TO THE SHOW
Apple | Spotify | Google | Amazon | Tunein
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
42:16
Bird's Eye View: Analyzing Google
In this episode of the Investing for Beginners podcast, hosts Andrew and Dave explore Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google and YouTube. They discuss Alphabet's impressive 19% average revenue growth over the past decade, its competitive advantages, and potential challenges, including legal scrutiny and AI competition.
00:00:51 - Introduction to Alphabet, Google's parent company, and its significance.
00:01:07 - Alphabet's major revenue sources: Google and YouTube.
00:01:28 - Importance of analyzing a company's revenue growth over time.
00:02:26 - Alphabet's impressive 19% average revenue growth over ten years.
00:03:46 - Alphabet's attractive pricing and potential value opportunities. 00:05:01 - Google's services improve lives, offering significant user value.
00:14:11 - Legal challenges: Google's default search status under scrutiny.
00:27:47 - AI's impact on Google: potential risks and opportunities.
Today's show is sponsored by:
Go to shipstation.com and use code INVESTING to sign up for your FREE 60-day trial.
Go to monarchmoney.com/BEGINNERS for an extended 30 day free trial!
Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/beginners.
Get 15% off your next gift at UNCOMMONGOODS.COM/INVESTING
Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeinvesting!
Get two hundred fifty dollars when you join Ramp. Go to ramp.com/BEGINNERS
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/beginners.
Go to SELECTQUOTE.COM/BEGINNERS TODAY to get started.
Find great investments at Value Spotlight
Have questions? Send them to [email protected]
Start learning how to value companies here: DCF Demystified Link
SUBSCRIBE TO THE SHOW
Apple | Spotify | Google | Amazon | Tunein
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:00
Exploring Investment Strategies with Cedar Grove's Paul Cerro
oin us on the Investing for Beginners podcast as we welcome Paul Cerro, Chief Investment Officer of Cedar Grove Capital Management. Discover his journey from Wall Street to Cedar Grove, and gain insights into his unique investment strategies and market perspectives.
- 00:00:51 - Paul Cerro's background: From Merrill Lynch to Cedar Grove.
- 00:01:18 - Competitive nature drives Paul's passion for stock investing.
- 00:02:22 - Focus on beating the S&P, not other investors.
- 00:03:43 - Investment strategy evolved pre, during, and post-COVID.
- 00:05:18 - Prefers long-term holds with lower volatility for stability.
- 00:06:07 - Discusses IPOs, arbitrage, and special situations strategies.
- 00:09:53 - Arbitrage opportunities arise from price-value dislocations.
- 00:26:47 - Beginners should avoid complex strategies; prioritize comfort level.
Learn more from Paul here:
X: @paulcerro
Substack: Cedar Grove Capital Management
Today's show is sponsored by:
Go to shipstation.com and use code INVESTING to sign up for your FREE 60-day trial.
Go to monarchmoney.com/BEGINNERS for an extended 30 day free trial!
Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/beginners.
Get 15% off your next gift at UNCOMMONGOODS.COM/INVESTING
Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeinvesting!
Get two hundred fifty dollars when you join Ramp. Go to ramp.com/BEGINNERS
Cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/beginners.
Find great investments at Value Spotlight
Have questions? Send them to [email protected]
Start learning how to value companies here: DCF Demystified Link
SUBSCRIBE TO THE SHOW
Apple | Spotify | Google | Amazon | Tunein
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Investing for Beginners Podcast - Your Path to Financial Freedom
We make the complicated stock market simple. We show you how to take advantage of the emotions in the market with lessons from successful strategies such as value investing and dividend growth investing, with a few elements of growth investing and trend following.