In this week's episode of the Rich Habits Podcast, Robert and Austin share their playbook as it relates to understanding your 401(k)'s match, as well as how to conduct an annual review of its performance.
Don't be part of the 46% of individuals who have no idea as to how their 401(k) is invested. Take control of your money!
🔥 Click here to join the Rich Habits Network! We're closing in on 500 active members.
https://www.skool.com/richhabitsnetwork/about
⚡️ Get 1-month of Titan for free when using this link! Austin has been a user since 2021, and we both highly recommend learning more about their platform.
Use code "RICHHABITS" to skip the waitlist.
🎨 Skip the waitlist and invest in blue-chip art for the very first time by signing up for Masterworks: https://www.masterworks.art/richhabits
Invest in shares in great masterpieces from artists like Pablo Picasso, Banksy, Warhol, and more.
🚀 Join Robert and myself on Blossom! There's countless other investors using the platform, syncing their portfolios and sharing their holdings with the masses.
Don't forget to take a look at Robert's portfolio once you're on there!
https://www.blossomsocial.ca/
⭐ Download our FREE Budgeting Template – click here
⭐ Earn 5.1% on your savings with a High-Yield Cash Account – click here
⭐ Trade stocks, options, music royalties and crypto on Public – click here
⭐ Get a $35 bonus when you start saving & investing with Acorns – click here
⭐ Automatically buy stock where you shop with Grifin – click here
⭐ Protect your family with term life insurance from Suriance – click here
⭐ Use code “Spotify” for 15% off our 4-module video course – click here
⭐ Optimize your portfolio with Seeking Alpha – click here
👤 Explore everything Austin does – click here
👤 Explore everything Robert does – click here
❓ Ask us questions for our Q&A episodes – @richhabitspodcast on Instagram
📬 Inquire about working together – [email protected]
Masterworks affiliated issuers have now conducted more than 420 offerings of securities, representing over $1.02 billion in Art Investments, as of June 30, 2024.
See important Masterworks disclosures: https://masterworks.com/cd
56:26
Q&A: How to Take Bitcoin Profits, Becoming a Full-Time Entrepreneur, & ETFs for the Roth IRA
In this week's episode of the Rich Habits Podcast, Robert and Austin answer your questions!
⭐️ Open a Bond Account on Public to lock in your 6% or higher yield today, Click Here!
🚀 Sign up for the Rich Habits Network so you don't miss out on the next big investment opportunity, click here!
Disclosure: A Bond Account is a self-directed brokerage account with Public Investing, member FINRA/SIPC. Deposits into this account are used to purchase 10 investment-grade and high-yield bonds. As of 11/13/24, the average, annualized yield to worst (YTW) across the Bond Account is greater than 6%. A bond’s yield is a function of its market price, which can fluctuate; therefore, a bond’s YTW is not “locked in” until the bond is purchased, and your yield at time of purchase may be different from the yield shown here. The “locked in” YTW is not guaranteed; you may receive less than the YTW of the bonds in the Bond Account if you sell any of the bonds before maturity or if the issuer defaults on the bond. Public Investing charges a markup on each bond trade. See our Fee Schedule. Bond Accounts are not recommendations of individual bonds or default allocations. The bonds in the Bond Account have not been selected based on your needs or risk profile. See https://public.com/disclosures/bond-account to learn more.
35:56
90: Demystifying Private Wealth Management
In this week's episode of the Rich Habits Podcast, Robert Croak and Austin Hankwitz sat down with the Co-CEO of Titan -- Joe Percoco.
Private wealth management is no longer something only provided to the ultra-wealthy, thanks to Titan.
This "wealth management firm in your pocket" offers the everyday investor sophisticated analysis, passive index investing, an actively-managed strategy, and in-real-life events to their members -- unlocking the best of both worlds.
💰 Click here to try Titan and get your first month free! Use code RICHHABITS when you sign up!
It's time you have a clear understanding of how much you're making, and more importantly, how much you're spending every month.
With Monarch Money, you unlock a bird's eye view of you financial situation -- giving you the tools and resources to get ahead.
🔥 Visit MonarchMoney.com/HABITS for 30% off your first year!
Have you started diversifying your investment portfolio into real estate yet? With the Fundrise Flagship Fund, it's never been easier to add single-family, multi-family, and commercial real estate to your investment portfolio.
💥 Get started with as little as $50. Visit Fundrise.com/AH to add real estate to your portfolio today!
47:06
Q&A: Selling a Business for $2.8M, $2K of Side Hustles in 3 Weeks, & How to Structure Your LLCs
In this week's episode of the Rich Habits Podcast, Robert Croak and Austin Hankwitz answer your question!
⭐️ Open a Bond Account on Public to lock in your 6% or higher yield today, Click Here!
🚀 Sign up for the Rich Habits Network so you don't miss out on the next big investment opportunity, click here!
Disclosure: A Bond Account is a self-directed brokerage account with Public Investing, member FINRA/SIPC. Deposits into this account are used to purchase 10 investment-grade and high-yield bonds. As of 11/6/24, the average, annualized yield to worst (YTW) across the Bond Account is greater than 6%. A bond’s yield is a function of its market price, which can fluctuate; therefore, a bond’s YTW is not “locked in” until the bond is purchased, and your yield at time of purchase may be different from the yield shown here. The “locked in” YTW is not guaranteed; you may receive less than the YTW of the bonds in the Bond Account if you sell any of the bonds before maturity or if the issuer defaults on the bond. Public Investing charges a markup on each bond trade. See our Fee Schedule. Bond Accounts are not recommendations of individual bonds or default allocations. The bonds in the Bond Account have not been selected based on your needs or risk profile. See https://public.com/disclosures/bond-account to learn more.
49:11
89: Our Favorite Tax-Saving Strategies for 2024
In this episode of the Rich Habits Podcast, Robert Croak and Austin Hankwitz share their six favorite tax-saving strategies for 2024!
This episode is no fluff, just straight up tax-saving strategies and how to implement them. We were also joined by Steve Latham of DonateStock, the easiest way for anyone to make their first stock-based donation to a non-profit of their choosing.
We hope you implement at least one of these tax-saving strategies before the end of the year!
⭐️ Check out NEOS Investments' new ETF, BTCI -- an income-focused ETF specifically for investors looking for exposure to Bitcoin.
---
🎨 Skip the waitlist and invest in blue-chip art for the very first time by signing up for Masterworks: masterworks.art/richhabits
Invest in shares in great masterpieces from artists like Pablo Picasso, Banksy, Warhol, and more.
Masterworks affiliated issuers have now conducted more than 420 offerings of securities, representing over $1.02 billion in Art Investments, as of June 30, 2024.
See important Masterworks disclosures: masterworks.com/cd
Introducing the Rich Habits Podcast — a financial literacy podcast for anyone ready to take back control of their money by implementing new habits.
Join Robert Croak and Austin Hankwitz every Monday and Thursday as they demystify the financial habits of the rich, share their own mistakes and shortcomings, and lay out the blueprint for you to succeed with money.
Robert is a decamillionaire with 30+ years of business experience and $200M+ of company exits under his belt, while Austin is an entrepreneur in his 20s eager to learn.