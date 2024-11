91: How to Conduct a Portfolio Performance Review

In this week's episode of the Rich Habits Podcast, Robert and Austin share their playbook as it relates to understanding your 401(k)'s match, as well as how to conduct an annual review of its performance. Don't be part of the 46% of individuals who have no idea as to how their 401(k) is invested. Take control of your money!