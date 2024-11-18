About Rich Habits Podcast

Introducing the Rich Habits Podcast — a financial literacy podcast for anyone ready to take back control of their money by implementing new habits. Join Robert Croak and Austin Hankwitz every Monday and Thursday as they demystify the financial habits of the rich, share their own mistakes and shortcomings, and lay out the blueprint for you to succeed with money. Robert is a decamillionaire with 30+ years of business experience and $200M+ of company exits under his belt, while Austin is an entrepreneur in his 20s eager to learn.