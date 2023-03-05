Are You Going To Lose Your House Over a Steak You Put On Credit?! (Hour 2)

Dave Ramsey & Jade Warshaw answer your questions and discuss: "How do I set myself up for success?" Stay away from the new Aven credit card (aka HELOC), "Is this real estate deal too good to be true?" Where to save for college. Support Our Sponsor: BetterHelp Neighborly Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 Weekdays from 2-5pm ET Join a Personality-led FPU class. Click here! Enter The Ramsey Cash Giveaway for a chance at $3,000! https://bit.ly/TRSgvwy Shop our bestsellers during the $10 Sale! https://bit.ly/TRS10Sale Want a plan for your money? Find out where to start: https://bit.ly/3cEP4n6 Listen to all The Ramsey Network podcasts: https://bit.ly/3GxiXm6 Interested in advertising on The Ramsey Show? https://ter.li/s64ye3 Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy