The Ramsey Show believes you can build wealth and take control of your life—no matter what stupid mistakes you've made with money. Join as Dave Ramsey and his t... More
Available Episodes
5 of 180
I Feel Guilty Spending Money Even Though We’re Debt-Free (Hour 1)
Dave Ramsey & Jade Warshaw answer your questions and discuss:
"Should I take a partial lump sum when I retire?"
"I'm debt free but feel guilty spending money",
Student loan repayments resuming soon,
The best options to grow wealth.
Support Our Sponsor:
DreamCloud
Zander Insurance
PODS Moving & Storage
Neighborly
Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 Weekdays from 2-5pm ET
Join a Personality-led FPU class. Click here
Enter The Ramsey Cash Giveaway for a chance at $3,000! https://bit.ly/TRSgvwy
Shop our bestsellers during the $10 Sale! https://bit.ly/TRS10Sale
Want a plan for your money? Find out where to start: https://bit.ly/3cEP4n6
Listen to all The Ramsey Network podcasts: https://bit.ly/3GxiXm6
Interested in advertising on The Ramsey Show? https://ter.li/s64ye3
Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
5/4/2023
41:44
Are You Going To Lose Your House Over a Steak You Put On Credit?! (Hour 2)
Dave Ramsey & Jade Warshaw answer your questions and discuss:
"How do I set myself up for success?"
Stay away from the new Aven credit card (aka HELOC),
"Is this real estate deal too good to be true?"
Where to save for college.
Support Our Sponsor:
BetterHelp
Neighborly
Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 Weekdays from 2-5pm ET
Join a Personality-led FPU class. Click here!
Enter The Ramsey Cash Giveaway for a chance at $3,000! https://bit.ly/TRSgvwy
Shop our bestsellers during the $10 Sale! https://bit.ly/TRS10Sale
Want a plan for your money? Find out where to start: https://bit.ly/3cEP4n6
Listen to all The Ramsey Network podcasts: https://bit.ly/3GxiXm6
Interested in advertising on The Ramsey Show? https://ter.li/s64ye3
Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
5/4/2023
41:33
This Is an ADD Plan… You Need To Focus! (Hour 3)
Dave Ramsey & Jade Warshaw answer your questions and discuss:
"Should I go directly into business or get a degree first?"
Why you need to slow down and focus when starting a business,
"We're living in a camper with 2 kids and a dog..."
"My investments are shrinking, what can I do?"
"Taking out a personal loan to fix the car"
Support Our Sponsor:
Neighborly
Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 Weekdays from 2-5pm ET
Join a Personality-led FPU class. Click here!
Enter The Ramsey Cash Giveaway for a chance at $3,000! https://bit.ly/TRSgvwy
Shop our bestsellers during the $10 Sale! https://bit.ly/TRS10Sale
Want a plan for your money? Find out where to start: https://bit.ly/3cEP4n6
Listen to all The Ramsey Network podcasts: https://bit.ly/3GxiXm6
Interested in advertising on The Ramsey Show? https://ter.li/s64ye3
Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
5/4/2023
41:56
Tips for First-Time Home Buyers (Hour 1)
Dave Ramsey & Jade Warshaw answer your questions and discuss:
"What should I do with $100k in savings?"
Tips for first-time home buyers,
"Do I make enough working at a non-profit?"
Doing an interest-rate buy-down,
"How much of our inheritance do I owe my sister?"
"Should we use our house as a rental when we move?"
"Our homeowner's insurance went up $4k! "
Support Our Sponsor:
Churchill Mortgage
BetterHelp
Zander Insurance
Neighborly
Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 Weekdays from 2-5pm ET
Join a Personality-led FPU class. Click here!
Enter The Ramsey Cash Giveaway for a chance at $3,000! https://bit.ly/TRSgvwy
Shop our bestsellers during the $10 Sale! https://bit.ly/TRS10Sale
Want a plan for your money? Find out where to start: https://bit.ly/3cEP4n6
Listen to all The Ramsey Network podcasts: https://bit.ly/3GxiXm6
Interested in advertising on The Ramsey Show? https://ter.li/s64ye3
Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
5/3/2023
42:11
Investing To Be Able To Retire Early (Hour 2)
Dave Ramsey & Jade Warshaw answer your questions and discuss:
"I lost my dream car on a game show!"
"How should I invest if I want to retire early?"
"Where does my HUD loan fit in the Baby Steps?"
"What are my next steps after my wife died?"
"What should I do with $125K in the bank?"
"Is our rental holding us back?"
"Which retirement option is best for me?"
Support Our Sponsor:
PODS Moving & Storage
Neighborly
Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 Weekdays from 2-5pm ET
Join a Personality-led FPU class. Click here!
Enter The Ramsey Cash Giveaway for a chance at $3,000! https://bit.ly/TRSgvwy
Shop our bestsellers during the $10 Sale! https://bit.ly/TRS10Sale
Want a plan for your money? Find out where to start: https://bit.ly/3cEP4n6
Listen to all The Ramsey Network podcasts: https://bit.ly/3GxiXm6
Interested in advertising on The Ramsey Show? https://ter.li/s64ye3
Learn more about your ad choices. https://www.megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
The Ramsey Show believes you can build wealth and take control of your life—no matter what stupid mistakes you've made with money. Join as Dave Ramsey and his team of experts answer your questions on the top problems holding you back. Listen now or ask your question live by calling 888.825.5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET. Learn more at www.ramseysolutions.com