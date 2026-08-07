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1802 episodes
- 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a Free Personalized Plan.
❓ Have a money question? Ask Ramsey is here to help.
Dave Ramsey and Rachel Cruze answer your questions and discuss:
“We bought a fixer-upper and the work is overwhelming us, should we sell it?”
“I’m in $55,000 of debt, how do I deal with all my creditors?”
“I’m 62 with only $150,000 from an inheritance to rely on. How do I avoid becoming a burden on my family?”
“I hate my job, should I get a lower paying job that I’ll enjoy?”
“I’m in $35,000 of credit card debt and I’m barely able to keep up. Should I get a personal loan to pay them off?”
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET
📩 Email Dave On-Air With Your Questions on Debt and Finance
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
👉Help shape the future of the show. Sign up for a listener interview and tell us what you think.
❤️🩹 Get trusted insurance coverage that fits your budget
🏠 Get organized and prepared to buy or sell a home
🦸 For help with investing, get connected with a SmartVestor Pro!
Connect With Our Sponsors:
Go to Angel Studios to discover entertainment you can feel good about.
Get 10% off your first month of BetterHelp
Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off
New members can receive a 50% credit toward their first month of membership. Go to Christian Healthcare Ministries and use promo code RAMSEY.
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe
Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
Debt collectors hassling you? Take back control of your life at Guardian Litigation Group
Find top health insurance plans at Health Trust Financial
Visit Helix Sleep for special offers!
Use code RAMSEY to save 20% at Mama Bear Legal Forms
Visit NetSuite today to learn more.
Sign up for your $1.00/month trial at Shopify.
Get started at World News OR use promo code RAMSEY for a 30-day free trial.
Get started with YRefy or call 844-2-RAMSEY
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Try ZipRecruiter for free today.
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a Free Personalized Plan.
❓ Have a money question? Ask Ramsey is here to help.
Dave Ramsey and Dr. John Delony answer your questions and discuss:
“How do I prepare for my autistic daughter's future?”
“Should we sell our paid-for house to pay off $100,000 of debt?”
“Should I trust a company that's offering to pay off my house for me?”
“How do I take my business from ‘surviving’ to ‘thriving’?”
“Should we put conditions in our will around an estranged daughter?”
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET
📩 Email Dave On-Air With Your Questions on Debt and Finance
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
❤️🩹 Get trusted insurance coverage that fits your budget
Connect With Our Sponsors:
Go to Angel Studios to discover entertainment you can feel good about.
Get 10% off your first month of BetterHelp
Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off
New members can receive a 50% credit toward their first month of membership. Go to Christian Healthcare Ministries and use promo code RAMSEY.
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe
Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
Debt collectors hassling you? Take back control of your life at Guardian Litigation Group
Find top health insurance plans at Health Trust Financial
Visit Helix Sleep for special offers!
Use code RAMSEY to save 20% at Mama Bear Legal Forms
Visit NetSuite today to learn more.
Try Quo for free, plus get 20% off your first six months. Quo: no missed calls, no missed customers.
Sign up for your $1.00/month trial at Shopify.
Get started at World News OR use promo code RAMSEY for a 30-day free trial.
Get started with YRefy or call 844-2-RAMSEY
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Try ZipRecruiter for free today.
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a Free Personalized Plan.
❓ Have a money question? Ask Ramsey is here to help.
Dave Ramsey and George Kamel answer your questions and discuss:
“We’re in $187,000 of debt and living paycheck-to-paycheck. How do we get out of this?”
“Our non-profit cat café has been losing money since we opened. Should we continue to shoulder these losses?”
“How do I prepare financially to pay for a dowry and a big traditional wedding?”
“My fiancée’s parents just told her they want her to pay the Parent PLUS loan. Are we obligated to pay it?”
“Our house is in a flood zone and we are struggling to sell it.”
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET
📩 Email Dave On-Air With Your Questions on Debt and Finance
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
❤️🩹 Get trusted insurance coverage that fits your budget
🎟️ Get your ticket for Investing Essentials today!
Connect With Our Sponsors:
Go to Angel Studios to discover entertainment you can feel good about.
Get 10% off your first month of BetterHelp
Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off
New members can receive a 50% credit toward their first month of membership. Go to Christian Healthcare Ministries and use promo code RAMSEY.
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe
Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
Debt collectors hassling you? Take back control of your life at Guardian Litigation Group
Find top health insurance plans at Health Trust Financial
Visit Helix Sleep for special offers!
Use code RAMSEY to save 20% at Mama Bear Legal Forms
Visit NetSuite today to learn more.
Try Quo for free, plus get 20% off your first six months. Quo: no missed calls, no missed customers.
Sign up for your $1.00/month trial at Shopify.
Get started at World News OR use promo code RAMSEY for a 30-day free trial.
Get started with YRefy or call 844-2-RAMSEY
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Try ZipRecruiter for free today.
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a Free Personalized Plan.
❓ Have a money question? Ask Ramsey is here to help.
Dave Ramsey and Rachel Cruze answer your questions and discuss:
“Can I frontload our retirement and 529 accounts for a few years and then stop contributing?”
“Is paying for a more expensive daycare worth it while we are trying to pay off debt?”
“I hate the idea of investing in mutual funds because I don't have voting rights. Can I be successful investing in small companies?”
“I switched careers and now I am making a third of what I used to, should I switch back to my old career?”
“Is it a good idea to sell my house and live in a van?”
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET
📩 Email Dave On-Air With Your Questions on Debt and Finance
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
❤️🩹 Get trusted insurance coverage that fits your budget
Connect With Our Sponsors:
Go to Angel Studios to discover entertainment you can feel good about.
Get 10% off your first month of BetterHelp
Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off
New members can receive a 50% credit toward their first month of membership. Go to Christian Healthcare Ministries and use promo code RAMSEY.
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe
Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
Debt collectors hassling you? Take back control of your life at Guardian Litigation Group
Find top health insurance plans at Health Trust Financial
Visit Helix Sleep for special offers!
Use code RAMSEY to save 20% at Mama Bear Legal Forms
Visit NetSuite today to learn more.
Try Quo for free, plus get 20% off your first six months. Quo: no missed calls, no missed customers.
Sign up for your $1.00/month trial at Shopify.
Get started at World News OR use promo code RAMSEY for a 30-day free trial.
Get started with YRefy or call 844-2-RAMSEY
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Try ZipRecruiter for free today.
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 📈 Are you on track with the Baby Steps? Get a Free Personalized Plan.
❓ Have a money question? Ask Ramsey is here to help.
Jade Warshaw and George Kamel answer your questions and discuss:
“My job contract says I’ll owe three times my tuition if I leave—should I stay or go?”
“My mortgage payment is 40% of our income—should we sell our home?”
“A solar panel company put a lien on my house—should I pay off the panels before the mortgage?”
“I owe the IRS and child support—how do I pay these off so I don’t end up homeless again?”
“My mom’s home is in terrible condition but she refuses to move—how do we help her?”
Next Steps:
📞 Have a question for the show? Call 888-825-5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET
📩 Email Dave On-Air With Your Questions on Debt and Finance
💵 Start your free budget today. Download the EveryDollar app!
🏠 Get organized and prepared to buy or sell a home
🎟️ Get your ticket for Investing Essentials today!
💼 Join the Crusade! Apply Now!
Connect With Our Sponsors:
Go to Angel Studios to discover entertainment you can feel good about.
Get 10% off your first month of BetterHelp
Go to Boost Mobile to switch today!
If you want your car to keep going and going, trust Christian Brothers Automotive. Find a local shop and get an exclusive Ramsey discount of 10% (up to $250) off
New members can receive a 50% credit toward their first month of membership. Go to Christian Healthcare Ministries and use promo code RAMSEY.
Get started today with Churchill Mortgage. Equal Housing Lender • NMLS ID 1591 • NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Churchill Certified Homebuyer program is available for qualifying borrowers and select loan types only. Ramsey Audience offer of up to a $500 credit applied at closing toward fees incurred for appraisals for a limited time and may be discontinued without notice.
Get 20% off when you join DeleteMe
Go to FAIRWINDS Credit Union for an exclusive account bundle!
Debt collectors hassling you? Take back control of your life at Guardian Litigation Group
Find top health insurance plans at Health Trust Financial
Visit Helix Sleep for special offers!
Use code RAMSEY to save 20% at Mama Bear Legal Forms
Visit NetSuite today to learn more.
Try Quo for free, plus get 20% off your first six months. Quo: no missed calls, no missed customers.
Sign up for your $1.00/month trial at Shopify.
Get started at World News OR use promo code RAMSEY for a 30-day free trial.
Get started with YRefy or call 844-2-RAMSEY
Visit Zander Insurance or call 1-800-356-4282 for your free instant quote today!
Try ZipRecruiter for free today.
Explore more from Ramsey Network:
💸 The Ramsey Show Highlights
🧠 The Dr. John Delony Show
🍸 Smart Money Happy Hour
💰 George Kamel
📈 EntreLeadership
Ramsey Solutions Privacy Policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Ramsey Show
The Ramsey Show believes you can build wealth and take control of your life—no matter what stupid mistakes you've made with money. Join as Dave Ramsey and his team of experts answer your questions on the top problems holding you back. Listen now or ask your question live by calling 888.825.5225 weekdays from 2–5 p.m. ET. Learn more at www.ramseysolutions.comPodcast website
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