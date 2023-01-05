Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • The Hard Truth Behind Today’s Money Stats
    If you're feeling weighed down with money woes, like minimum payments, retirement savings or investment uncertainty, today's episode is a must-listen! I'm debunking common myths about living with long-term debt, the state of the economy, and a potential retirement crisis on the horizon. What You Get in this Episode: The Ugly Truth About Minimum Payments Are We Still in a Recession? Why 75% of Americans Will Never Retire
    5/1/2023
    29:55
  • The Secret to Boosting Your Home's Value
    Today's episode is all about the biggest financial asset most of us have: our home. We'll start by covering how to figure out how much your home is worth. After that, I'll share proven ways to boost your home's value, as well as which upgrades aren't worth the money.   What you get in this episode: ·      How to Actually Determine the Value of Your Home ·      Proven Ways to Boost Your Home's Value ·      9 Home Upgrades That Aren't Worth Your Money
    4/24/2023
    22:58
  • Save or Splurge? How to Handle Big-Ticket Items
    When it comes to big-ticket items, we always want to know if the expense was worth it. In this episode, I'm sharing what I really think of my Tesla (plus a story my dad doesn't even know!). We'll also talk about what happens when people splurge on cars a little too often, and I'll go over how I'm saving for my next big trip.   In this episode: ·      The Story Not Even Dave Ramsey Knows ·      Could This Cause the Car Industry to Collapse? ·      The Dream Vacation I'm Saving For
    4/17/2023
    23:06
  • The Tricks to Ditching Debt Fast
    Imagine a life where you can stop spending your money on debt payments and every paycheck is yours to spend instead. That's what this episode is all about. We look at a popular debt payoff method called the debt avalanche, the sneaky ways your credit card is keeping you broke, as well as how to become financially independent once and for all.   What you get in this episode: ·      Why I Never Recommend the Debt Avalanche Method ·      Secrets Credit Card Companies Don't Want You to Know ·      Are Millennials Too Dependent Financially?
    4/10/2023
    27:31
  • What Is (And Isn't) Worth Your Money
    What are the right things to use your money on? That's what we're covering in this episode, starting with how Winston and I are currently investing. I also react to a YouTuber's claims about what the middle class should be able to afford and reveal some products I just don't think are worth the hype.   What you get in this episode: ·      How I'm Investing in 2023 ·      15 Things the Middle Class Can't Afford Anymore ·      3 Products That Aren't Worth the Hype
    4/3/2023
    34:40

About The Rachel Cruze Show

Money should be fun, not stressful. Learn practical tips on how to save more money, get out of debt quickly and make progress toward your goals. You can take control of your money and create a life you love. Get even more money saving tips at www.RachelCruze.com.
