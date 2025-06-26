Powered by RND
MetaPod
MetaPod

Business
MetaPod
  • Misclassified and Overcharged: How Errors in Trade Codes Cost You Money
    Explore the risks of import/export misclassification and tariff compliance strategy with Kim Crabtree and MetaExpert Bob Forshay on this special edition of MetaPod. Dive into why getting trade codes right the first time protects your margins, how to align internal processes with customs documentation, and how to proactively research HTS codes to avoid delays, penalties, and profit loss. 
    20:39
  • Adapting with Purpose: How to Align Your Strategy to Tariff Risks
    Explore tariff-driven relocation readiness and supply chain diversification strategy with Kim Crabtree and MetaExpertⓇ Bez Hoxha on this special edition of Meta Pod. Dive into a five-phase framework for relocation decisions, the critical role of up-front legal/compliance alignment, and the hidden blind spots that sink rushed moves.
    12:20
  • Profit Under Fire: How to Navigate Tariffs Without Sacrificing Supply
    Explore tariff strategy and supply chain resilience with MetaExpertⓇ Ben Harmsen on this special edition of MetaPod. Dive into how one company protected $80M in revenue, minimized price increases, and reduced China exposure—all while navigating rising costs, supplier diversification, and trade compliance challenges. This real-world case study offers practical steps for leaders facing global disruption.
    10:54
  • Practical AI for Your Team: Train Faster, Work Smarter
    Explore the skilled trades labor shortage and AI-powered onboarding with Ron Crabtree and Derek Crager on MetaPod. Dive into how AI tools like voice-activated mentors can capture tribal knowledge, reduce downtime, and scale expert insights across shifts.   Know more about Practical AI: www.practicalai.app https://www.linkedin.com/in/amazonleadership/
    39:30
  • From Stalled to Soaring: How Culture, Talent, and Mindset Fuel Resilience
    Explore the untapped power of human potential and organizational change readiness with Ron Crabtree and Ernesto Gomez on MetaPod. Dive into strategies to unlock performance, assess team culture, and identify what’s really holding your organization back.
    49:56

About MetaPod

Welcome to MetaPod, where we discuss operational execs and organizations that make and move stuff. No matter what we’re making and moving, we all have the same 3 headaches: digitization/digital transformation, the forever labor shortage, and doing more with less.
Business

