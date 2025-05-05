Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessGTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
GTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

GTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss

AI Business Network
Business
GTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 66
  • Why 90% of Sales AI Tools Fail (and the 3-Step Fix That Changed Everything)
    www.aibusinessnetwork.ai www.gtmaiacademy.com www.gtmaipodcast.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/tasleem1/ Tas Newsletter: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/7245478675247173632/?displayConfirmation=true The Experiment That Exposed Everything When Tas Hirani, a veteran enablement leader with a Six Sigma background from GE, noticed her sales teams struggling despite having access to cutting-edge AI tools, she did something radical. She didn't run another survey or schedule more training sessions. Instead, she went undercover as a sales rep while maintaining her enablement role. What she discovered explains why companies are spending millions on AI tools that collect dust while reps continue drowning in admin work. The Brutal Truth About Sales AI Adoption "Everyone's got LinkedIn, LinkedIn Navigator, ChatGPT, Perplexity... but when I actually sat in the seat and tried to use these tools the way reps do, it was Pandora's box," Hirani reveals. The problem isn't the technology—it's how we're implementing it. Here's why 90% of sales AI tools fail: The "Dead Weight" Problem: Traditional tech forced salespeople to adapt their workflow to the tool. As Hirani puts it, "Technology was like dead weight that people were hauling up the hill... trying to get to this sale, but I can't get there because I have to go to 12 different places." The Generic Solution Trap: Companies throw in Microsoft Copilot or ChatGPT behind a firewall and declare themselves "AI-enabled." Hirani calls this "a recipe for failure" because it ignores business-specific context. The IT Power Play: When IT departments impose generic AI solutions because they have "those two magic letters," adoption inevitably fails. The tools that work are chosen by the business teams who actually use them. The Reality Check That Changed Everything During her time in the sales trenches, Hirani discovered something shocking. When she shared AI tools that worked brilliantly for her, the reactions from her team were mixed: "Some reps said, 'I don't have any confidence in AI. It doesn't sound like me. My prospect is gonna know that it's not me if I haven't felt the pain and written that email myself.'" This revelation led to a fundamental insight: Every rep is at a different point in their AI adoption journey, and one-size-fits-all solutions are doomed to fail. Visual learners needed completely different tools than text-based processors New reps loved real-time coaching popups; veterans found them distracting Some thrived with vanilla ChatGPT; others needed specialized solutions
    --------  
    36:54
  • Deep Dive into Modern Sales Architecture Powered by AI
    www.aibusinessnetwork.ai www.gtmaiacademy.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-martinis/ https://www.b2bcatalyst.com/ Breaking Down GTM Engineering with Scott Martinez: A Game-Changing Conversation Holy smokes, folks. I just had one of those conversations that makes you want to completely rebuild your entire go-to-market motion. Scott Martinez from B2B Catalyst dropped some absolute truth bombs that I'm still processing. Let me be straight with you - I've been in sales and enablement for years, and Scott's approach to GTM engineering is unlike anything I've seen. This isn't your typical "send more emails" or "hire more SDRs" playbook. This is surgical precision applied to revenue generation. Scott shared a story that stopped me in my tracks. He generated 700 MQLs across three companies - 180 for one, 90 for another, and 399 for the third. Guess how much converted to revenue? Zero. Zilch. Nada. Why? Because generating leads isn't the same as generating revenue. And that's where most of us get it wrong. Here's what blew my mind: While most RevOps teams are doing territory planning based on industry and company size, Scott's data shows that proper account qualification criteria can result in 2-5x higher close rates. Think about that. If you're targeting accounts outside your true ICP, you're operating at 50-80% reduced effectiveness. You could make 100 calls into qualified accounts and get 5x better results than the same effort into unqualified accounts. Interview your top 3 sales reps with a "Perfect Opportunity Worksheet" Ask them: "When you're researching the best prospect ever, what do you expect to see?" Look for specific signals: Scott's approach is brilliant here. Instead of trying to automate everything at once, he asks: "What's the one constraint that, if fixed, would unblock everything else?" Real example: An SDR team spending 2 hours per day on account qualification. Instead of replacing them with AI, Scott's team: Identified 13 discrete website signals Built a scoring rubric Automated the qualification process Ran 80% of their CRM through it Found all the whitespace in their market Result? SDRs got 2 hours back per day, marketing got proper targeting, and AEs could finally hit self-sourcing targets. Here's the exact math Scott uses (and you should too): To hit $10M ARR: Need: 180 new customers at $50K each At 25% close rate = 720 opportunities needed At 20% meeting-to-opp rate = 3,600 meetings needed At 20% conversation-to-meeting rate = 18,000 conversations needed At 20% contact-to-conversation rate = 90,000 dials/emails needed With 5 contacts per account = 18,000 accounts needed But here's the kicker - every 10% of unqualified accounts in this mix torpedoes your downstream metrics. Scott's take on AI is refreshingly practical: "AI on its own is useless. You have to target it, constrain it, focus it, and give it examples to mimic and scale." His process: Understand the manual process that works Document exactly how your best people do it Use AI to scale that proven process Never try to AI your way around a broken process Scott doesn't worship tools, but he's specific about what works: Phone data: You need 20%+ connect rates. If you're at 3%, your data sucks Email: Industry average is dying. Apollo worked a year ago, doesn't now Clay: Great for enrichment, but it's <50% of the actual work Dialer stack: Get your team having 3-5 conversations per hour Forget activity metrics. Here's what to track: Qualified account identification rate Contact-to-conversation rate (aim for 20% with good data) Conversation-to-meeting rate (10% minimum, fix messaging if lower) Meeting-to-opportunity rate Close rate by account qualification score
    --------  
    37:56
  • Navigating the AI Revolution: AI Transformation Five Step Framework
    www.gtmaiacademy.com www.aibusinessnetwork.ai https://www.linkedin.com/in/lauren-schiavone/ https://www.wonderconsultingllc.com/ Navigating AI Transformation: A Conversation with Lauren Morgenstein Join host Jonathan Kvarfordt, AKA Coach K, in the latest episode of the G-T-M-A-I podcast, as he engages with Lauren Morganstein. Lauren shares her journey from a 16-year career at P&G to venturing into the dynamic field of AI. They discuss her decision to found Wonder Consulting and her passion for demystifying AI for non-technical leaders. The conversation delves into practical applications of AI in business, the importance of upskilling, and the transformational potential of AI within organizations. Lauren also outlines her five-step AI transformation framework and shares insights on the evolving landscape of AI native companies and the critical role of effective AI councils. 00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome 00:47 Lauren's Background and Career Journey 01:20 Diving into AI and Its Impact 02:48 Upskilling and Learning AI 05:08 AI in Consumer Insights and Innovation 12:42 AI Councils and Organizational Transformation 17:33 The Future of Prompting in AI 17:58 Adoption and Tool Recommendations 18:27 Maximizing Approved Tools 20:28 Balancing AI and Human Roles 22:59 Trends in AI for 2025 23:46 AI Native Companies 27:15 Culture and Change Management in AI 30:43 Personal AI Tools and Final Thoughts
    --------  
    33:43
  • AI Notetakers and Sales Innovation with Kim Hacker
    www.gtmaiacademy.com www.aibusinessnetwork.ai https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberlyhacker/ AI in the Sales Journey: Lessons from Testing 22 Note-Taking Tools I recently connected with Kim Hacker, Head of Business Operations at Arrows, who ran a fascinating experiment testing 22 AI note-taking tools simultaneously on sales calls. (read her in depth analysis here) Her insights opened my eyes to how AI is changing our sales processes in practical, meaningful ways. Kim's experiment came from a real need. Working at Arrows, a company building AI-powered digital sales rooms, she wanted to understand which note-taking tools would best support their AI features. "I use ChatGPT, I use Claude, I use AI day to day. But I was feeling like I didn't have the knowledge to back up a marketing campaign for our AI features," Kim explained. What surprised her was how different the results were across all 22 tools. The top performers weren't just capturing information - they were making it immediately useful for sales reps. Fathom took first place, with Granola second and Circle Back third. These winners stood out by producing skimmable notes that captured exactly what matters in sales - key stakeholders, timeline, and buyer interests - without unnecessary fluff.
    --------  
    27:20
  • Exploring the future of Sales and AI with Sami Rejeb
    www.aibusinessnetwork.ai www.gtmaiacademy.com Sami Rejeb is no stranger to transformative technology. With over 20 years of experience in revenue management, he's seen the sector evolve from manual operations to dynamic, AI-driven systems. His journey began as a CRM consultant at KPMG, followed by roles such as Customer Care Director for a mobile operator, Head of Value Selling for Oracle in the EMEA region, and managing RevOps for Salesforce in the Nordics. These experiences, filled with challenges and successes, motivated him to leverage AI to address the key issues revenue leaders face today. From Global Corporations to Entrepreneurial Ventures Sami’s global experience stretches across Oracle and Salesforce, and he has now taken a bold leap into entrepreneurship with ValueOrbit. This transition from large corporations to a startup naturally comes with its own set of differences. Sami recognizes that the agility of a startup offers unique advantages not typically found in larger, more established organizations. While major corporations like Oracle and Salesforce are marked by a high level of sophistication in sales strategies, the startup ecosystem allows for more flexibility and fortunately quick adaptation to new opportunities. At ValueOrbit, Sami aims to harness this flexibility to answer crucial sales-related questions: What deal should I prioritize? Should this be in our forecast? What should my next step be? These questions were central during his tenure at Oracle and Salesforce, and remain so as he pioneers ValueOrbit. The Birth of ValueOrbit The inception of ValueOrbit stemmed from a personal mission: to maximize the potential of CRM systems in driving sales success. While working at major organizations, Sami built layers of methodologies atop existing CRM tools, but it wasn’t until the advent of AI that he truly saw the potential to transform these processes. The use of AI in sales—something that previously seemed like a distant dream—became a reality, offering unprecedented possibilities for process enhancement. Sami’s approach with ValueOrbit focuses on revenue intelligence—spanning deal generation, closing, forecasting, and even conversational intelligence. Unlike traditional competitors, ValueOrbit doesn't simply aim to replicate existing solutions; it strives to redefine them by concentrating on process efficiency and automation. The Future of CRM and AI Integration Throughout our conversation, we explored the transformative potential of AI on CRM platforms. Sami believes that while CRM systems like Salesforce offer substantial value, they are ripe for evolution. He envisions a future where traditional CRM models, driven largely by manual input, are replaced or supplemented by automated systems that enhance user interactions. In the modern sales ecosystem, the integration of AI is not just about speeding up existing processes. It offers a unique opportunity to rethink and redesign the entire sales methodology. The current tools provide enormous data capabilities, but aligning these with practical, day-to-day operations remains a challenge that Sami is eager to tackle. Connect with Sami Rejeb If you’re interested in learning more about ValueOrbit and the innovative work that Sami Rejeb is doing, I encourage you to connect with him directly. You can reach out via LinkedIn or email him at [email protected]. Thank you for joining me in this deep dive into the future of sales and AI with Sami Rejeb. Keep innovating and challenging the status quo—together, let’s build the future of sales.
    --------  
    25:51

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About GTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss

Welcome to the GTM AI Podcast, your go-to independent resource to help GTM Professionals become AI Powered. We will cover strategies, new AI tools, AI news and trends, all for the purpose of helping you create real measurable business impact and help your life be easier. We do weekly episodes ranging from interviews to updates to strategy sessions. Sponsored by the AI Business Network www.aibusinessnetwork.ai and GTM AI Academy www.gtmaiacademy.com
Podcast website
Business

Listen to GTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss, I am Charles Schwartz Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/9/2025 - 10:21:21 PM