GTM AI Podcast with Coach K and Jonathan Moss

Sami Rejeb is no stranger to transformative technology. With over 20 years of experience in revenue management, he's seen the sector evolve from manual operations to dynamic, AI-driven systems. His journey began as a CRM consultant at KPMG, followed by roles such as Customer Care Director for a mobile operator, Head of Value Selling for Oracle in the EMEA region, and managing RevOps for Salesforce in the Nordics. These experiences, filled with challenges and successes, motivated him to leverage AI to address the key issues revenue leaders face today.
From Global Corporations to Entrepreneurial Ventures
Sami’s global experience stretches across Oracle and Salesforce, and he has now taken a bold leap into entrepreneurship with ValueOrbit. This transition from large corporations to a startup naturally comes with its own set of differences. Sami recognizes that the agility of a startup offers unique advantages not typically found in larger, more established organizations.
While major corporations like Oracle and Salesforce are marked by a high level of sophistication in sales strategies, the startup ecosystem allows for more flexibility and fortunately quick adaptation to new opportunities. At ValueOrbit, Sami aims to harness this flexibility to answer crucial sales-related questions: What deal should I prioritize? Should this be in our forecast? What should my next step be? These questions were central during his tenure at Oracle and Salesforce, and remain so as he pioneers ValueOrbit.
The Birth of ValueOrbit
The inception of ValueOrbit stemmed from a personal mission: to maximize the potential of CRM systems in driving sales success. While working at major organizations, Sami built layers of methodologies atop existing CRM tools, but it wasn’t until the advent of AI that he truly saw the potential to transform these processes. The use of AI in sales—something that previously seemed like a distant dream—became a reality, offering unprecedented possibilities for process enhancement.
Sami’s approach with ValueOrbit focuses on revenue intelligence—spanning deal generation, closing, forecasting, and even conversational intelligence. Unlike traditional competitors, ValueOrbit doesn't simply aim to replicate existing solutions; it strives to redefine them by concentrating on process efficiency and automation.
The Future of CRM and AI Integration
Throughout our conversation, we explored the transformative potential of AI on CRM platforms. Sami believes that while CRM systems like Salesforce offer substantial value, they are ripe for evolution. He envisions a future where traditional CRM models, driven largely by manual input, are replaced or supplemented by automated systems that enhance user interactions.
In the modern sales ecosystem, the integration of AI is not just about speeding up existing processes. It offers a unique opportunity to rethink and redesign the entire sales methodology. The current tools provide enormous data capabilities, but aligning these with practical, day-to-day operations remains a challenge that Sami is eager to tackle.
Connect with Sami Rejeb
If you’re interested in learning more about ValueOrbit and the innovative work that Sami Rejeb is doing, I encourage you to connect with him directly. You can reach out via LinkedIn or email him at [email protected]
.
Thank you for joining me in this deep dive into the future of sales and AI with Sami Rejeb. Keep innovating and challenging the status quo—together, let’s build the future of sales.