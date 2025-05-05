Aspire with Mellody Hobson: What I Learned From My Business Hero
Emma sits down with the number one person she looks up to in business: to Mellody Hobson. As Co-CEO of Ariel Investments—a firm managing over $14 billion in assets—Mellody is a powerhouse whose influence stretches far beyond Wall Street.
She opens up about her early life growing up on the South Side of Chicago, the youngest of six kids raised by a single mother, and how those beginnings shaped her views on money, ambition, and success. Mellody shares her rare career journey—starting as an intern and rising to president in under ten years, all while staying at the same company for over three decades.
Emma and Mellody go deep on what it takes to thrive in male-dominated spaces, why subject matter expertise is the foundation of real leadership, and how negotiating for yourself is non-negotiable. They also talk openly about money trauma, self-worth, and rewriting the financial narratives many of us carry.
Mellody’s story proves you can build a legendary career without chasing every trend—by staying focused, staying prepared, and staying true to yourself. This conversation is full of hard-won wisdom on how to stand out, stay sharp, and lead with purpose.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:09:26
Aspire with Gwyneth Paltrow: Why Being Early Is Better Than Being Liked
Emma sits down with Gwyneth Paltrow for an unfiltered conversation about ambition, evolution, and the emotional toll of leadership. Gwyneth opens up about her radical pivot from Academy Award-winning actress to founder and CEO of Goop, the challenges of scaling a brand born from personal passion, and the intense public scrutiny that’s followed her journey. They dive into the emotional complexity behind ambition, navigating layoffs as a woman leader, and how Gwyneth balances personal growth with her brand’s identity.
If you've ever wondered what it really takes to reinvent yourself—and stay true to your vision even when the world has strong opinions—this conversation is for you.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:22:21
Introducing “Aspire with Emma Grede”
Emma Grede has spent her career building culture-defining brands and breaking barriers in business. Now, she’s bringing that same passion to Aspire with Emma Grede—a new podcast designed to inspire, empower, and fuel your ambition. Every week, Emma shares honest conversations with trailblazing entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionaries, diving into the real stories behind their success. Get ready for practical insights, powerful motivation, and the push you need to keep going. Tune in every Tuesday for your weekly dose of motivation with Aspire with Emma Grede.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Build the life of your dreams and learn from the world’s most successful people.
Emma Grede, one of America’s richest self-made women, wants you to make the most of your life. On ‘Aspire with Emma Grede', learn through thought-provoking conversations with some of the most successful and smartest minds on the planet, including goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, investor, philanthropist and former chair of Starbucks Mellody Hobson and international bestselling author and “On Purpose” podcast host Jay Shetty. Each episode will unpack their habits, philosophy and strategies, covering career advice, well-being, psychology and of course how to win in business. The show offers personal stories, data-driven advice, real-world strategies, and the experience you need, to turn your dreams into reality.
Emma Grede is a founding partner and chief product officer of SKIMS and CEO of Good American. She also made history as the first Black woman to serve as an investor on Shark Tank.