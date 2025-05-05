Aspire with Gwyneth Paltrow: Why Being Early Is Better Than Being Liked

Emma sits down with Gwyneth Paltrow for an unfiltered conversation about ambition, evolution, and the emotional toll of leadership. Gwyneth opens up about her radical pivot from Academy Award-winning actress to founder and CEO of Goop, the challenges of scaling a brand born from personal passion, and the intense public scrutiny that's followed her journey. They dive into the emotional complexity behind ambition, navigating layoffs as a woman leader, and how Gwyneth balances personal growth with her brand's identity. If you've ever wondered what it really takes to reinvent yourself—and stay true to your vision even when the world has strong opinions—this conversation is for you.