Evan Smith, cofounder and CEO of Altana, was last on the show in early 2025 to talk about how Trump’s first few waves of tariffs were starting to affect global trade. It was a very alarming and also very illuminating chat; Evan and I got into the existential weeds of international relations and economics almost immediately.



A year and a half later, and everything is somehow even more chaotic than it was the last time Evan and I talked — and that’s true about both trade and also the world of running a software company. Agentic AI, whack-a-mole tariff policy, war in Iran — we jumped right back into weeds yet again.



Read the full interview transcript The Verge.



Links:



How Trump’s tariff chaos is already changing global trade | Decoder



Skydio CEO Adam Bry on not drawing red lines for drone use | Decoder



Trump imposes new global tariffs, drawing protests from trading partners | Reuters



Greer: USMCA Talks Could Stretch Into Next Year | Wall Street Journal



Trump hits Canada with new 50% tariffs | Associated Press



Iran weaponized the Strait of Hormuz. Now neighbors are going around it | CNN



The Iran war is testing Southeast Asia’s faith in the US | Politico



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Credits:



Decoder is a production of The Verge and part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.



Decoder’s producers are Kate Cox and Nick Statt. This episode was edited by Kabir Chopra. Our editorial director is Kevin McShane.



The Decoder music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.

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