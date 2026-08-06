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- Our guest today is Gaby Del Valle, a policy reporter here at The Verge, and we’re discussing the growing backlash against AI data centers. Gaby recently reported a fantastic piece about Hernando County, Florida, where last month the county commission unanimously approved a year-long moratorium on data center construction.
So I wanted Gaby to talk me through what these protests look like on the ground, from voters whose party affiliations have typically aligned them with big business.
Read the full interview transcript on The Verge.
Links:
Right-wingers protesting data centers have a lot in common with the left | The Verge
No data centers in my backyard | Jasmine Sun
Who’s afraid of the big, bad GPU? | The Verge
NY becomes the first state to enact a data center moratorium | The Verge
The fight against AI data centers is just beginning | The Verge
Florida gives millions in tax breaks to data centers under DeSantis-backed law | Tampa Bay Times
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Credits:
Decoder is a production of The Verge and part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Decoder is produced by Kate Cox and Nick Statt and edited by Ursa Wright. Our supervising producer is Greg Ott, and our editorial director is Kevin McShane.
The Decoder music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.
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- Today, I’m talking with Toni Schneider, the new head of social platform Bluesky who formally took over after a short stint as interim CEO. This is one of my favorite kinds of interviews, because a couple years ago we had Bluesky’s prior CEO, Jay Graber, on the show — she’s now the company’s chief innovation officer. All of that kind of shuffle is pure Decoder bait: a new CEO often brings with them new priorities, which is perhaps the most Decoder subject of all.
Read the full interview transcript on The Verge.
Links:
Bluesky CEO Jay Graber | Decoder (2024)
Bluesky CEO Jay Graber steps down | TechCrunch
Staying in the game | Toni Schneider
The messy WordPress drama, explained | The Verge
Proton CTO Bart Butler | Decoder
Subscribe to The Verge to access the ad-free version of Decoder!
Credits:
Decoder is a production of The Verge and part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Decoder’s producers are Kate Cox and Nick Statt. This episode was edited by Eileen Felix. Our editorial director is Kevin McShane.
The Decoder music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Hey everyone, this is Nick Statt, senior producer on Decoder. We’re taking a brief publishing break while Nilay is out on vacation. We’ll resume regular programming next week, and we’ve got some great episodes in the works.
In the meantime, we wanted to share an episode from the excellent podcast The Gray Area, with host Sean Illing. In this one, Sean sat down with The Atlantic journalist Charlie Warzel to talk specifically about the state of the internet in 2026 — and what it means that it feels increasingly overrun by non-human actors.
Links:
The Gray Area with Sean Illing | Apple Podcasts
Galaxy Brain | The Atlantic
The internet is all bots now | The Gray Area (YouTube)
The feeling of control slipping away | The Atlantic
How much of the internet is fake? Turns out, a lot of it, actually| New York Magazine
How bots took over our lives | The New Yorker
The ‘dead internet theory’ is real — and it’s killing the web | Fast Company
The fanfare around the band Geese actually was a psyop | Wired
Credits:
Decoder is a production of The Verge and part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Decoder is produced by Kate Cox and Nick Statt and edited by Ursa Wright. Our editorial director is Kevin McShane.
The Decoder music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Evan Smith, cofounder and CEO of Altana, was last on the show in early 2025 to talk about how Trump’s first few waves of tariffs were starting to affect global trade. It was a very alarming and also very illuminating chat; Evan and I got into the existential weeds of international relations and economics almost immediately.
A year and a half later, and everything is somehow even more chaotic than it was the last time Evan and I talked — and that’s true about both trade and also the world of running a software company. Agentic AI, whack-a-mole tariff policy, war in Iran — we jumped right back into weeds yet again.
Read the full interview transcript The Verge.
Links:
How Trump’s tariff chaos is already changing global trade | Decoder
Skydio CEO Adam Bry on not drawing red lines for drone use | Decoder
Trump imposes new global tariffs, drawing protests from trading partners | Reuters
Greer: USMCA Talks Could Stretch Into Next Year | Wall Street Journal
Trump hits Canada with new 50% tariffs | Associated Press
Iran weaponized the Strait of Hormuz. Now neighbors are going around it | CNN
The Iran war is testing Southeast Asia’s faith in the US | Politico
Subscribe to The Verge to access the ad-free version of Decoder!
Credits:
Decoder is a production of The Verge and part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Decoder’s producers are Kate Cox and Nick Statt. This episode was edited by Kabir Chopra. Our editorial director is Kevin McShane.
The Decoder music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today, I’m talking with Hayden Field, The Verge’s senior AI reporter, about the major trade secrets lawsuit between Apple and OpenAI, and what this tells us about OpenAI’s future.
Hayden has been covering OpenAI for years now, and she also just talked to a bunch of lawyers who specialize in intellectual property and trade secret law to get a sense of how serious this case is. The answer is not entirely positive for OpenAI. This legal battle could also affect OpenAI’s hardware plans, its forthcoming IPO, and its already-damaged reputation.
Read the full interview transcript on The Verge.
Links:
Sam Altman didn’t need another lawsuit | The Verge
OpenAI’s first device will be moveable, screenless speaker | Bloomberg
Apple sues OpenAI for allegedly stealing hardware secrets | The Verge
The 6 wildest claims in Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI | The Verge
OpenAI is buying Jony Ive’s AI hardware company | The Verge
Subscribe to The Verge to access the ad-free version of Decoder!
Credits:
Decoder is a production of The Verge and part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Decoder is produced by Kate Cox and Nick Statt and edited by Ursa Wright. Our editorial director is Kevin McShane.
The Decoder music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Decoder with Nilay Patel
Decoder is a show from The Verge about big ideas — and other problems. Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel talks to a diverse cast of innovators and policymakers at the frontiers of business and technology to reveal how they’re navigating an ever-changing landscape, what keeps them up at night, and what it all means for our shared future.Podcast website
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