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1047 episodes
- Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is the first feature film ever shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras, which is apparently a very big deal, and why it's been harder than usual to get a ticket to see Matt Damon. And now that Spider-Man is moving onto IMAX screens, it may be even harder to get a ticket. Why is this 60-year-old technology suddenly the hottest thing in movies? The Verge's film and TV reporter Charles Pulliam-Moore joins senior reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy to compare the standard and IMAX versions of The Odyssey and talk us through the difference between IMAX, LieMAX, and Infinity Vision.
Further reading:
Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey will be the first movie shot entirely on IMAX film
Don’t screw this up, Marvel
The Odyssey turned me into an IMAX believer
Google just announced a major shakeup of its top AI leadership
Nintendo beats earnings thanks to US tariff refunds it won’t share with gamers
Bose’s upgraded QuietComfort headphones add head-tracking immersive audio
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- You have questions. We have (some) answers! For this week's hotline episode, Travis Larchuk asks David your questions about E Ink screens, federated messaging, minimalist phones, AI wearables, and what we got wrong about wide foldables. And don't forget, you can always call 866-VERGE11 or email vergecast@theverge.com to get your questions in about anything and everything. Bonus points if it involves popping your two collars.
Further reading:
The Light Flip is a minimalist flip phone with a point to prove
‘Max Ink Mode’ is back on TCL’s NXTPaper 70 Pro
Daylight DC-1 tablet hands-on: an Android tablet with a new kind of screen
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 feels like the future
Disney says it’s ‘exploring’ adding a free tier to Disney Plus
Disney Plus is about to go beyond streaming.
Disney gives TikTok creators official access to Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar characters
SpaceX is coming for T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon | The Verge
Google Assistant will disappear from your phone next month
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- Everyone in AI is talking about open-weight models right now. Some see them as the ticket to faster, more efficient development; others see them as an economic threat; they're either a security risk or the only security solution, depending who you ask. The Verge's Robert Hart explains how open-weight models work, why they're suddenly at the center of discussions about AI safety, and whether the only way to stop a bad guy with AI is a good guy with AI.
Further reading:
The next Xbox could play every Xbox game ever made
Microsoft is bringing Xbox 360 games to PC
Apple briefly yanked Telegram from the App Store over CSAM violations
These trackable batteries could help you locate a missing camera
OpenAI’s rogue AI agent didn’t stop at hacking Hugging Face
We’re running out of reasons to ignore AI safety
Anthropic says Claude accidentally hacked real companies too
China’s Alibaba takes another swipe at America’s AI supremacy
OpenAI’s biggest threat may just be open AI
Nvidia, Microsoft launch open AI security alliance — without OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic
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- For the last few years, the trend in wearables has been all about screens. As many of them as possible. But now, companies like Whoop, Fitbit, and Garmin are creating new products that ditch the display entirely. The Verge's Victoria Song explains why no-screen is the new flex, why even the most quantified athletes might not want a display on their wrist, and whether Whoop and the Whoop Dupes are a sign of a broader trend
Further reading:
Spider-Man and The Odyssey are splitting up IMAX screens after a record-breaking weekend)
Truth Social’s priority access subscription goes live and raises corruption concerns. | The Verge
Google’s Pixel 11 specs and price leak showing the impact of RAMageddon | The Verge
Lenovo Googlebook leaks reveal a laptop and 2-in-1 tablet | The Verge
The Fitbit Air takes a smarter approach to the AI health dumpster fire
Garmin’s new screen-free fitness tracker doesn’t require a subscription
Whoop wants everyone to give a whoop about the new Whoop 5.0
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- It's a big week for new ideas about computers, so David and Nilay spend some time on Samsung's vision for foldables and Mark Zuckerberg's vision for AI agents that do absolutely everything. Then they talk about the fallout from last week's OpenAI Hugging Face hack, and whether all this talk about AI safety will actually amount to anything. Finally, it's time for Brendan Carr is a Dummy, the vertical video takeover, and the smashing success of the Ferrari Luce.
Further reading:
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 feels like the future
Apple launches ‘Upgrade’ program to lease new devices
What’s the catch with the Apple Upgrade program?
Mark Zuckerberg is planning a big push into personal AI agents
Mark Zuckerberg wrote an op-ed about AI for the WSJ.
We’re running out of reasons to ignore AI safety
OpenAI reportedly didn’t notice its AI agent hacking Hugging Face until a week later.
Nvidia, Microsoft launch open AI security alliance — without OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic
OpenAI’s rogue AI agent didn’t stop at hacking Hugging Face
AI leaders sign a statement asking the government to do something about automated AI
Former FCC chairs blast Carr’s early renewal of ABC licenses as an ‘assault on free speech.’
ABC demands FCC drop its ‘punitive’ early license renewal of its stations
Qualcomm is raising phone chip prices starting September 1st
The Ferrari Luce reportedly already hit its 2026 sales target
Samsung’s smartphone biz posts first ever loss, but profit still soars 1,300 percent on RAM.
Facebook considers giving up and becoming TikTok
YouTube Premium will include Peacock starting next year
HBO Max is putting on vertical shorts
Subscribe to The Verge for unlimited access to theverge.com, subscriber-exclusive newsletters, and our ad-free podcast feed.
We love hearing from you! Email your questions and thoughts to vergecast@theverge.com or call us at 866-VERGE11.
(Timestamps are approximate.)
00:00:00 Intro
00:03:00 Baby Announcement
00:06:00 Galaxy Z Fold
00:12:00 Apple Leasing Program
00:15:00 Kill Switch Concerns
00:19:00 Zuck Agent Future
00:34:00 AI Safety Week Recap
00:42:00 Regulation Versus China
00:49:00 Winning AI Race
00:53:00 Security Arms Race
00:57:00 Brendan Carr Is a Dummy
01:07:00 Facebook Becomes TikTok
01:12:00 Ramageddon Price Hikes
01:16:00 HBO Max Shorts
01:23:00 Ferrari Luce Buzz
01:26:00 Wrap Up and Plugs
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About The Vergecast
The Vergecast is the flagship daily podcast from The Verge about small gadgets, Big Tech, and everything in between. Every Friday, Nilay Patel and David Pierce hang out and make sense of the week’s most important technology news. And Monday through Thursday, David leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives – and which ones you should bring into yours.Podcast website
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