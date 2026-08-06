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The Vergecast

The Verge
NewsTech News
The Vergecast
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1047 episodes

  • The Vergecast

    The next big thing in movies is 60-year-old IMAX tech

    08/06/2026 | 28 mins.
    Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is the first feature film ever shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras, which is apparently a very big deal, and why it's been harder than usual to get a ticket to see Matt Damon. And now that Spider-Man is moving onto IMAX screens, it may be even harder to get a ticket. Why is this 60-year-old technology suddenly the hottest thing in movies? The Verge's film and TV reporter Charles Pulliam-Moore joins senior reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy to compare the standard and IMAX versions of The Odyssey and talk us through the difference between IMAX, LieMAX, and Infinity Vision.

    Further reading:

    Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey will be the first movie shot entirely on IMAX film

    Don’t screw this up, Marvel

    The Odyssey turned me into an IMAX believer

    Google just announced a major shakeup of its top AI leadership

    Nintendo beats earnings thanks to US tariff refunds it won’t share with gamers

    Bose’s upgraded QuietComfort headphones add head-tracking immersive audio

    Subscribe to The Verge for unlimited access to theverge.com, subscriber-exclusive newsletters, and our ad-free podcast feed.

    We love hearing from you! Email your questions and thoughts to vergecast@theverge.com or call us at 866-VERGE11.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Vergecast

    Hotline: E Ink, the fediverse, and smart Puka shells

    08/05/2026 | 32 mins.
    You have questions. We have (some) answers! For this week's hotline episode, Travis Larchuk asks David your questions about E Ink screens, federated messaging, minimalist phones, AI wearables, and what we got wrong about wide foldables. And don't forget, you can always call 866-VERGE11 or email vergecast@theverge.com to get your questions in about anything and everything. Bonus points if it involves popping your two collars.

    Further reading:

    The Light Flip is a minimalist flip phone with a point to prove

    ‘Max Ink Mode’ is back on TCL’s NXTPaper 70 Pro

    Daylight DC-1 tablet hands-on: an Android tablet with a new kind of screen

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 feels like the future

    Disney says it’s ‘exploring’ adding a free tier to Disney Plus

    Disney Plus is about to go beyond streaming.

    Disney gives TikTok creators official access to Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar characters

    SpaceX is coming for T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon | The Verge

    Google Assistant will disappear from your phone next month

    Subscribe to The Verge for unlimited access to theverge.com, subscriber-exclusive newsletters, and our ad-free podcast feed.

    We love hearing from you! Email your questions and thoughts to vergecast@theverge.com or call us at 866-VERGE11.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Vergecast

    What's really open about open-weight AI?

    08/04/2026 | 35 mins.
    Everyone in AI is talking about open-weight models right now. Some see them as the ticket to faster, more efficient development; others see them as an economic threat; they're either a security risk or the only security solution, depending who you ask. The Verge's Robert Hart explains how open-weight models work, why they're suddenly at the center of discussions about AI safety, and whether the only way to stop a bad guy with AI is a good guy with AI.

    Further reading:

    The next Xbox could play every Xbox game ever made

    Microsoft is bringing Xbox 360 games to PC

    Apple briefly yanked Telegram from the App Store over CSAM violations

    These trackable batteries could help you locate a missing camera

    OpenAI’s rogue AI agent didn’t stop at hacking Hugging Face

    We’re running out of reasons to ignore AI safety

    Anthropic says Claude accidentally hacked real companies too

    China’s Alibaba takes another swipe at America’s AI supremacy

    OpenAI’s biggest threat may just be open AI

    Nvidia, Microsoft launch open AI security alliance — without OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic

    Subscribe to The Verge for unlimited access to theverge.com, subscriber-exclusive newsletters, and our ad-free podcast feed.

    We love hearing from you! Email your questions and thoughts to vergecast@theverge.com or call us at 866-VERGE11.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Vergecast

    Rise of the Whoop dupes

    08/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    For the last few years, the trend in wearables has been all about screens. As many of them as possible. But now, companies like Whoop, Fitbit, and Garmin are creating new products that ditch the display entirely. The Verge's Victoria Song explains why no-screen is the new flex, why even the most quantified athletes might not want a display on their wrist, and whether Whoop and the Whoop Dupes are a sign of a broader trend

    Further reading:

    Spider-Man and The Odyssey are splitting up IMAX screens after a record-breaking weekend)

    Truth Social’s priority access subscription goes live and raises corruption concerns. | The Verge

    Google’s Pixel 11 specs and price leak showing the impact of RAMageddon | The Verge

    Lenovo Googlebook leaks reveal a laptop and 2-in-1 tablet | The Verge

    The Fitbit Air takes a smarter approach to the AI health dumpster fire

    Garmin’s new screen-free fitness tracker doesn’t require a subscription

    Whoop wants everyone to give a whoop about the new Whoop 5.0

    Subscribe to The Verge for unlimited access to theverge.com, subscriber-exclusive newsletters, and our ad-free podcast feed.

    We love hearing from you! Email your questions and thoughts to vergecast@theverge.com or call us at 866-VERGE11.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Vergecast

    It's time to panic about AI safety

    07/31/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    It's a big week for new ideas about computers, so David and Nilay spend some time on Samsung's vision for foldables and Mark Zuckerberg's vision for AI agents that do absolutely everything. Then they talk about the fallout from last week's OpenAI Hugging Face hack, and whether all this talk about AI safety will actually amount to anything. Finally, it's time for Brendan Carr is a Dummy, the vertical video takeover, and the smashing success of the Ferrari Luce.

    Further reading:

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 feels like the future

    Apple launches ‘Upgrade’ program to lease new devices

    What’s the catch with the Apple Upgrade program?

    Mark Zuckerberg is planning a big push into personal AI agents

    Mark Zuckerberg wrote an op-ed about AI for the WSJ.

    We’re running out of reasons to ignore AI safety

    OpenAI reportedly didn’t notice its AI agent hacking Hugging Face until a week later.

    Nvidia, Microsoft launch open AI security alliance — without OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic

    OpenAI’s rogue AI agent didn’t stop at hacking Hugging Face

    AI leaders sign a statement asking the government to do something about automated AI

    Former FCC chairs blast Carr’s early renewal of ABC licenses as an ‘assault on free speech.’

    ABC demands FCC drop its ‘punitive’ early license renewal of its stations

    Qualcomm is raising phone chip prices starting September 1st

    The Ferrari Luce reportedly already hit its 2026 sales target

    Samsung’s smartphone biz posts first ever loss, but profit still soars 1,300 percent on RAM.

    Facebook considers giving up and becoming TikTok

    YouTube Premium will include Peacock starting next year

    HBO Max is putting on vertical shorts

    Subscribe to The Verge for unlimited access to theverge.com, subscriber-exclusive newsletters, and our ad-free podcast feed.

    We love hearing from you! Email your questions and thoughts to vergecast@theverge.com or call us at 866-VERGE11.

    (Timestamps are approximate.)

    00:00:00 Intro

    00:03:00 Baby Announcement

    00:06:00 Galaxy Z Fold

    00:12:00 Apple Leasing Program

    00:15:00 Kill Switch Concerns

    00:19:00 Zuck Agent Future

    00:34:00 AI Safety Week Recap

    00:42:00 Regulation Versus China

    00:49:00 Winning AI Race

    00:53:00 Security Arms Race

    00:57:00 Brendan Carr Is a Dummy

    01:07:00 Facebook Becomes TikTok

    01:12:00 Ramageddon Price Hikes

    01:16:00 HBO Max Shorts

    01:23:00 Ferrari Luce Buzz

    01:26:00 Wrap Up and Plugs
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About The Vergecast
The Vergecast is the flagship daily podcast from The Verge about small gadgets, Big Tech, and everything in between. Every Friday, Nilay Patel and David Pierce hang out and make sense of the week’s most important technology news. And Monday through Thursday, David leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives – and which ones you should bring into yours.
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