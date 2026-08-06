It's a big week for new ideas about computers, so David and Nilay spend some time on Samsung's vision for foldables and Mark Zuckerberg's vision for AI agents that do absolutely everything. Then they talk about the fallout from last week's OpenAI Hugging Face hack, and whether all this talk about AI safety will actually amount to anything. Finally, it's time for Brendan Carr is a Dummy, the vertical video takeover, and the smashing success of the Ferrari Luce.



Further reading:



Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 feels like the future



Apple launches ‘Upgrade’ program to lease new devices



What’s the catch with the Apple Upgrade program?



Mark Zuckerberg is planning a big push into personal AI agents



Mark Zuckerberg wrote an op-ed about AI for the WSJ.



We’re running out of reasons to ignore AI safety



OpenAI reportedly didn’t notice its AI agent hacking Hugging Face until a week later.



Nvidia, Microsoft launch open AI security alliance — without OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic



OpenAI’s rogue AI agent didn’t stop at hacking Hugging Face



AI leaders sign a statement asking the government to do something about automated AI



Former FCC chairs blast Carr’s early renewal of ABC licenses as an ‘assault on free speech.’



ABC demands FCC drop its ‘punitive’ early license renewal of its stations



Qualcomm is raising phone chip prices starting September 1st



The Ferrari Luce reportedly already hit its 2026 sales target



Samsung’s smartphone biz posts first ever loss, but profit still soars 1,300 percent on RAM.



Facebook considers giving up and becoming TikTok



YouTube Premium will include Peacock starting next year



HBO Max is putting on vertical shorts



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(Timestamps are approximate.)



00:00:00 Intro



00:03:00 Baby Announcement



00:06:00 Galaxy Z Fold



00:12:00 Apple Leasing Program



00:15:00 Kill Switch Concerns



00:19:00 Zuck Agent Future



00:34:00 AI Safety Week Recap



00:42:00 Regulation Versus China



00:49:00 Winning AI Race



00:53:00 Security Arms Race



00:57:00 Brendan Carr Is a Dummy



01:07:00 Facebook Becomes TikTok



01:12:00 Ramageddon Price Hikes



01:16:00 HBO Max Shorts



01:23:00 Ferrari Luce Buzz



01:26:00 Wrap Up and Plugs

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