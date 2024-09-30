MNST: Vikings win again, Bills vs Chiefs was an all-timer, and Joe's Taylor Swift update!!!!
48:58
11/19 There are two kinds of climate hysteria, one represented by Bill Gates, the other represented by people with signs in their yards
There are two kinds of climate hysteria, one represented by Bill Gates, the other represented by people with signs in their yards. It's no wonder the world climate beggars went to Baku. Listen to Mpls council Jason Chavez on a proposed new labor board. According to the Failed Academy, this country and everything in it should not exist. Johnny Heidt with guitar news.
Heard On The Show:
Couple arrested in Minnesota alleged to be behind $1M Lululemon theft conspiracy
Ken Martin throws his hat into the ring for DNC chair
Russia threatens US with 'nuclear war by Christmas' in chilling WW3 warning
1:32:35
11/18 Each new Trump appointee appears to terrify the existing bureaucracies
Each new Trump appointee appears to terrify the existing bureaucracies. World climate conference is stunned by the President of Azerbaijan, who really digs gas and oil. Johnny Heidt with guitar news.
Heard On The Show:
Woman dead, suspect in custody after more than 3-hour standoff in Red Wing
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Betty White to be honored with new USPS stamp in 2025
1:29:29
Weekly Scramble: Elon Musk had one heck of an R.O.I. Reuvers doesn't like the Eagles coach, and we get correct deer hunting info
Elon Musk had one heck of an R.O.I. Reuvers doesn't like the Eagles coach, and we get correct deer hunting info
42:37
11/15 Stephen Diener host of Unidentified Alien podcast joins us from Florida
Stephen Diener host of Unidentified Alien podcast joins us from Florida. RFK jr should be limited to giving advice on bad food ingredients. Johnny Heidt with guitar news. Reusse with his weekly sports report.
Heard On The Show:
UAP Unidentified Alien Podcast
Prescott police officer will resign after reenacting George Floyd murder in Minnesota classroom
60 trees uprooted by vandals, thrown into Mississippi River in St. Paul
Elon Musk’s AI turns on him, labels him ‘one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X’
Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It's a place where common sense prevails, the 2-car garage is revered and cigar smoking is allowed (and lawyers aren't).