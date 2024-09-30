Powered by RND
Garage Logic

Podcast Garage Logic
PodMN | Hubbard Radio
Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It's a place where common sense prevails, the 2...
  • MNST: Vikings win again, Bills vs Chiefs was an all-timer, and Joe's Taylor Swift update!!!!
    Vikings win again, Bills vs Chiefs was an all-timer, and Joe's Taylor Swift update!!!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    48:58
  • 11/19 There are two kinds of climate hysteria, one represented by Bill Gates, the other represented by people with signs in their yards
    There are two kinds of climate hysteria, one represented by Bill Gates, the other represented by people with signs in their yards. It's no wonder the world climate beggars went to Baku. Listen to Mpls council Jason Chavez on a proposed new labor board. According to the Failed Academy, this country and everything in it should not exist. Johnny Heidt with guitar news. Heard On The Show: Couple arrested in Minnesota alleged to be behind $1M Lululemon theft conspiracy Ken Martin throws his hat into the ring for DNC chair  Russia threatens US with 'nuclear war by Christmas' in chilling WW3 warning Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:32:35
  • 11/18 Each new Trump appointee appears to terrify the existing bureaucracies
    Each new Trump appointee appears to terrify the existing bureaucracies. World climate conference is stunned by the President of Azerbaijan, who really digs gas and oil. Johnny Heidt with guitar news. Heard On The Show: Woman dead, suspect in custody after more than 3-hour standoff in Red Wing Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom Betty White to be honored with new USPS stamp in 2025 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:29:29
  • Weekly Scramble: Elon Musk had one heck of an R.O.I. Reuvers doesn't like the Eagles coach, and we get correct deer hunting info
    Elon Musk had one heck of an R.O.I. Reuvers doesn't like the Eagles coach, and we get correct deer hunting info Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    42:37
  • 11/15 Stephen Diener host of Unidentified Alien podcast joins us from Florida
    Stephen Diener host of Unidentified Alien podcast joins us from Florida. RFK jr should be limited to giving advice on bad food ingredients. Johnny Heidt with guitar news. Reusse with his weekly sports report. Heard On The Show: UAP Unidentified Alien Podcast Prescott police officer will resign after reenacting George Floyd murder in Minnesota classroom 60 trees uprooted by vandals, thrown into Mississippi River in St. Paul Elon Musk’s AI turns on him, labels him ‘one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X’ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:30:23

About Garage Logic

Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It's a place where common sense prevails, the 2-car garage is revered and cigar smoking is allowed (and lawyers aren't).
