Day 1,623.

Today, after an extraordinary drone attack in Germany raises fresh questions about Russia’s campaign against the West, we ask whether it is finally time to stop describing Moscow’s actions as “hybrid”, “grey zone” or “sub-threshold” warfare – and instead call them what they are. We also report on Russia’s worsening fuel crisis, with queues once again forming outside petrol stations following Ukraine’s latest drone strike on Yaroslavl oil refinery. In Kyiv, Britain’s new Defence Secretary reaffirms UK support, declaring, “We’re with Ukraine until they win,” as we assess what the change in leadership could mean for military aid and European security. And later, we speak to the founder of an NGO supporting Ukrainian children with learning disabilities and other special educational needs, exploring how war affects those with heightened sensory sensitivities and what can be done to help.



Contributors:

Dominic Nicholls (Host on Ukraine: The Latest). @DomNicholls on X.

Sophie O'Sullivan (Telegraph Journalist).

Adelie Pojzman-Pontay (Host on Ukraine: The Latest). @Adeliepjz on X.



With thanks to Alex Khilodenko, the founder of the CodeIT4Life – an NGO that focuses on building secure underground spaces for children with learning disabilities or special needs, like autism, especially taking into account their sensory sensitivity in the midst of war.



Senior Producer: Lilian Fawcett

Video Producer: Sophie O’Sullivan

Social Producer: Tom Steed

Studio Director: Meghan Searle

Executive Editor: Francis Dearnley

Created by David Knowles



NOW IN FULL VIDEO WITH MAPS & BATTLEFIELD FOOTAGE:

Every episode is now available on our YouTube channel shortly after the release of the audio version. You will find it here: https://www.youtube.com/@UkraineTheLatest



CONTENT REFERENCED:



CodeIT4Life, the NGO in Kharkiv providing safe underground spaces for children with special needs:

https://codeit4.life/no-limits-inclusive-resource-center-in-derhachi/



Russia blamed for explosive drone at German airport (The Telegraph):

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/08/05/explosive-drone-found-ukraine-plane-russia-germany/



Ukraine strikes oil refinery 800 miles inside Russia (The Telegraph):

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2026/08/06/russia-strikes-ukrainian-train-station/



Report: ‘Russia’s UAV Campaign Over Europe’ (IISS):

https://www.iiss.org/globalassets/media-library---content--migration/images-delta/publications/research-papers/2026-new/russia-uav/ammended-file/russia_uav-campaign-over-europe.pdf



Trump declined Zelenskyy's request for additional Patriot missiles (Ukrainska Pravda): https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/08/05/8047361/



North Korean missile unit deploys in Russia for Ukraine war, Kyiv says (Reuters);

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/north-korean-missile-unit-deploys-russia-ukraine-war-kyiv-says-2026-08-05/



Trump, Hegseth clashed at Camp David over Iran missile depletion concerns (Washington Post)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/08/05/trump-hegseth-clashed-camp-david-over-iran-missile-depletion-concerns/



If you’re interested in sponsoring Dom’s upcoming defence event, email our colleagues at events@telegraph.co.uk



EMAIL US:

Contact the team on ukrainepod@telegraph.co.uk. We continue to read every message, and seek to respond to as many as possible.



HIGHLIGHTS

Moscow blamed for explosive drone at German airport

Fuel queues return to Russia as Ukraine hits refineries

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