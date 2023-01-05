Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has dominated world news since tanks, jets and troops first rolled over Ukraine's borders in February 2022. Every weekda... More
Day 434.Today,Today, we continue analysing the fallout of yesterday’s alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, hear from Roland Oliphant and photographer Heathcliff O’Malley on the ground in the east of Ukraine, and welcome back to the podcast Ukrainian political analyst Aliona Hlivco.Contributors:David Knowles (Host). @djknowles22 on Twitter.Roland Oliphant (Senior Foreign Correspondent). @RolandOliphant on Twitter. Heathcliff O'Malley (Photographer). @heathcliffom on Twitter.Genevieve Holl-Allen (Foreign Correspondent). @genevieve_holl on Twitter.Dominic Nicholls (Associate Editor, Defence). @DomNicholls on Twitter.Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor). @FrancisDearnley on Twitter. Aliona Hlivco (Former Ukrainian MP, Political Analyst). @aliona_hlivco on Twitter.To support our work, subscribe to The Telegraph: telegraph.co.uk/ukrainethelatestEmail: [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Day 433.Today, Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones, and we speak to a Danish Investigative reporter about new evidence of Russian ships in the Baltic sea ahead of last year’s Nord Stream explosions. Plus, we ask whether Ukraine’s counter-offensive has already begun.Contributors:David Knowles (Host). @djknowles22 on Twitter.Genevieve Holl-Allen (Foreign Correspondent).Dominic Nicholls (Associate Editor, Defence). @DomNicholls on Twitter.Frederik Hugo Ledegaard (Investigative Reporter).Listen to the "Cold Front" podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/cold-front/id1683166185?i=1000610651200To support our work, subscribe to The Telegraph: telegraph.co.uk/ukrainethelatestEmail: [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Day 432.Today, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, analyse Ukraine’s drone strike on a Crimean oil depot & we explore the idea of a military ‘shaping’ operation ahead of a potential Ukrainian counter offensive.Contributors:David Knowles (Host). @djknowles22 on Twitter.Maighna Nanu (Foreign Reporter). @Maighna_N on Twitter.Dominic Nicholls (Associate Editor, Defence). @DomNicholls on Twitter.Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor). @FrancisDearnley on Twitter.To support our work, subscribe to The Telegraph: telegraph.co.uk/ukrainethelatestEmail: [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Day 431.Today, David Knowles hosts a special edition of the podcast, interviewing international Human Rights lawyers Vadym Chovgan and Therese Rytter from DIGNITY (the Danish Institute Against Torture) about their work documenting instances of torture and other possible war crimes in the occupied territories. Warning: this episode contains graphic descriptions of violence and cruelty. Contributors:David Knowles (Host). @djknowles22 on Twitter.Vadym Chovgan (International Human rights lawyer and author of the report) @VadymChovgan on Twitter.Theresa Rytter (Legal Director of DIGNITY) @ThereseRytter on Twitter.Follow @DIGNITY_INT on Twitter.Read the report: ‘Nine Circles of Hell’ https://www.dignity.dk/wp-content/uploads/42-Nine-circles-of-hell.pdf Visit Dignity’s website: https://www.dignity.dk/en/To support our work, subscribe to The Telegraph: telegraph.co.uk/ukrainethelatestEmail: [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Day 428.Today, we discuss the latest military & diplomatic updates from Ukraine, look at life in Russia as repression increases and violence breaks out as former fighters return home & discuss the issue of mines and de-mining across Ukraine. Contributors:David Knowles (Host). @djknowles22 on Twitter.Dominic Nicholls (Associate Editor, Defence). @DomNicholls on Twitter.Hamish De Bretton-Gordon (Former Tank Commander and Telegraph Columnist)Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia Correspondent). @Nat_Vasilyeva on Twitter. To support our work, subscribe to The Telegraph: telegraph.co.uk/ukrainethelatestEmail: [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has dominated world news since tanks, jets and troops first rolled over Ukraine's borders in February 2022. Every weekday, the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the conflict from all angles.
The team consider military strategy, history, economics, the refugee crisis, Ukrainian culture, and daily life in Vladimir Putin's autocratic Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's democratic Ukraine.
On 'Ukraine: The Latest', our correspondents on the ground talk to experts and civilians to cover every aspect of Russia's brutal invasion.