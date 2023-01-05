About Ukraine: The Latest

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has dominated world news since tanks, jets and troops first rolled over Ukraine's borders in February 2022. Every weekday, the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the conflict from all angles.

The team consider military strategy, history, economics, the refugee crisis, Ukrainian culture, and daily life in Vladimir Putin's autocratic Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's democratic Ukraine.

On 'Ukraine: The Latest', our correspondents on the ground talk to experts and civilians to cover every aspect of Russia's brutal invasion.