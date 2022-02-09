Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC World Service
History
  • Introducing: Love, Janessa
    All episodes of our catfishing podcast are now available. You meet someone online. It turns out many others think they have fallen for the same person. It’s the story of the scammers and the unwitting face of a digital con. With host, Hannah Ajala. Search for Love, Janessa wherever you get your podcasts.
    3/22/2023
    2:55
  • S2.10 Fallout
    Jail awaits - Klaus Fuchs is going down. But will he take Ursula with him? British intelligence wants names. As Fuchs is forced to face his past, Ursula tries to run from hers. Presenter Rosa Ellis questions how their actions have shaped today's nuclear tensions. #thebomb
    9/9/2022
    33:23
  • S2.9 Dead cat, live cat
    A double life implodes. Fuchs faces judge and jury, but will he confess? A future as an eminent physicist is slipping away. And the friends who took him in as a young scientist are blindsided - they want answers. But first he must face the court. #thebomb
    9/2/2022
    30:57
  • S2.8 The uncertainty principle
    The spy catchers close in. Klaus Fuchs is caught in the crosshairs. Spymaster Ursula has outwitted the interrogators - but can he? As he settles down in England, British intelligence services are following him at every turn. He is caught in a web of surveillance - and his faith in the Soviets is faltering. How long can he run for? #thebomb
    8/26/2022
    30:51
  • S2.7 Critical mass
    The interrogation of a spymaster. Ursula is questioned as Klaus Fuchs returns to England. Secrets threaten to be spilled and loyalties are tested. The war has ended, and the physicist could have a promising future. But will his past catch up with him? Could British intelligence services be on to him? #thebomb
    8/19/2022
    29:59

About The Bomb

The spy who changed history and a great-aunt's double life. In season one we met the scientist who might have stopped the atomic bomb. In season two we meet the man who stole it.
