From award-winning podcasters, Noiser, this is the story of Napoleon Bonaparte.
As featured on Real Dictators. Narrated by Paul McGann with contributions from ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Part 6: Showdown at Waterloo
With Napoleon deposed and in exile, it appears to be game over. But even now he is planning a comeback. After the mother of all prison breaks, Napoleon marches back up through France. Reinstating himself as emperor, he will rally his troops for one last battle...
As featured on Real Dictators.
A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson.
This is Part 6 of 6.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Click the Noiser+ banner on Apple or go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started with a 7-day free trial.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
9/6/2022
54:07
Part 5: Downfall in Russia
Napoleon’s blockade of Britain begins. Amidst the fall-out, France launches an invasion of Spain. The Duke of Wellington arrives on the scene. After another dispute with Russia, Bonaparte assembles his biggest ever army. It will do the unthinkable and march on Moscow...
As featured on Real Dictators.
A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson.
This is Part 5 of 6.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Click the Noiser+ banner on Apple or go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started with a 7-day free trial.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/30/2022
55:39
Part 4: The Emperor Strikes Back
Bonaparte storms back into Italy, reconquering all that had been lost. Back home, in Notre-Dame Cathedral, thousands of dignitaries watch on as the untouchable general crowns himself emperor. Intent on destroying Britain, he plans a seaborne invasion. But Lord Nelson has other ideas...
As featured on Real Dictators.
A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson.
This is Part 4 of 6.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Click the Noiser+ banner on Apple or go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started with a 7-day free trial.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/23/2022
54:19
Part 3: The Egyptian Adventure
Napoleon sails for the Middle East. After the Battle of the Pyramids, a scientific mission makes remarkable findings, introducing the Western world to the mysteries of Ancient Egypt. But after a drubbing from Britain’s naval supremo, Horatio Nelson, Napoleon does a runner. His return to Paris is timed to perfection. Almost by accident, Bonaparte will seize power…
As featured on Real Dictators.
A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson.
This is Part 3 of 6.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Click the Noiser+ banner on Apple or go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started with a 7-day free trial.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/16/2022
51:27
Part 2: The Italian Job
After a quickie wedding, Napoleon Bonaparte dashes south to take command of the French Army in Italy. Here he announces himself with a devastating display of battlefield brilliance. In Milan, he gets a taste for political rule and good living. Napoleon will return to Paris both as a military hero and a budding statesman...
As featured on Real Dictators.
A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson.
This is Part 2 of 6.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Click the Noiser+ banner on Apple or go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started with a 7-day free trial.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
From award-winning podcasters, Noiser, this is the story of Napoleon Bonaparte.
As featured on Real Dictators. Narrated by Paul McGann with contributions from expert historians.
For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Now available for Apple and Android users. Click the Noiser+ banner on Apple or go to noiser.com/subscriptions to get started.
Follow @Noiser_Podcasts on Twitter for updates on our shows.