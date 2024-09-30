In this episode, a very personal D-Day story - the story of our host’s own father. Paul is joined on the podcast by his brother, Stephen, to explore how D-Day impacted the McGann family. On June 6th 1944 a British commando fights his way up Gold Beach. What happens to him in the next few minutes will change his life and reverberate down through the generations. A Noiser production, written by Duncan Barrett. For ad-free listening, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started with a 7-day free trial. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

D-Day from the German perspective. Star general, Erwin Rommel, celebrates his wife's birthday… 500 miles from Normandy. A dinner party at his vacant headquarters is interrupted by alarming news, as the first Allied troops arrive in France. But as the Nazi top brass scramble to respond, Hitler quite literally snoozes. Will anyone dare to wake him before the Longest Day is over? A Noiser production, written by Edward White.

Allied journalists parachute into France and land on the beaches with the invasion force. Legendary reporter Martha Gellhorn stows away on a ship, determined to beat her estranged husband, Ernest Hemingway, to the D-Day scoop. And a homing pigeon known as Gustav brings the first news of D-Day to Britain… A Noiser production, written by Edward White.

Thousands of nurses begin landing in France, some of them never to return. Codebreakers at Bletchley Park decrypt German communications, feeding vital intel to the front lines. Female pilots dodge German fighters in the skies above Britain. And on a sinking hospital ship in the Channel, an extraordinary act of sacrifice unfolds… A Noiser production, written by Jo Furniss. A special thanks to Legasee for the use of their archive of personal recollections from the men and women who witnessed D-Day. To view the full interviews, visit legasee.org.uk

We conclude our D-Day story. What happened after the sixth of June? Three months of bitter fighting across Normandy. Hundreds of thousands of casualties. And, as Operation Overlord draws to a close, the fate of Paris hangs in the balance… A Noiser production, written by Jeff Dawson. A special thanks to Legasee for the use of their archive of personal recollections from the men and women who witnessed D-Day. To view the full interviews, visit legasee.org.uk

About D-Day: The Tide Turns

About D-Day: The Tide Turns

1944. Europe is in the grip of the Nazi war machine. But on the shores of Great Britain, thousands of men and women are planning the great fightback. On the beaches, in the skies, out at sea and behind enemy lines... What will it take to turn the tide of the war? In commemoration of the 80th anniversary, D-Day: The Tide Turns follows the real people involved in the Normandy Landings. Hosted by Paul McGann. New episodes Thursdays. Available for free wherever you get your podcasts or at noiser.com Selected as one of Apple Podcasts Favourites of 2024. Produced by Duncan Barrett and Miriam Baines. Audio by George Tapp, Cian Ryan-Morgan, Thomas Pink and Dorry Macaulay. Music by Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines.