Available Episodes
The Birth of Rolls-Royce
May 4, 1904. Automotive pioneers Charles Rolls and Henry Royce meet in Manchester, England and decide to go into business, forming Rolls-Royce.
5/4/2023
15:10
Margaret Thatcher Becomes Britain’s First Woman Prime Minister
May 3, 1979. After climbing through the ranks of the Conservative Party, Margaret Thatcher becomes Britain's first ever female Prime Minister.
5/3/2023
17:14
The Birmingham Children’s Crusade
May 2, 1963. Amid struggles over segregation in the southern United States, all eyes turn to Birmingham, Alabama where an unlikely group of foot soldiers joins the fight against racial discrimination: children.
5/2/2023
17:11
The Suppression of Citizen Kane
May 1, 1941. Orson Welles's revolutionary debut "Citizen Kane" premieres in New York after a bitter battle to suppress the film.
5/1/2023
15:56
Saturday Matinee: Underworld
On today's Saturday Matinee, come on a trip with us to Nepal to explore the complicated story behind the most mystical and mythologized strains of marijuana, Purple Haze.
On History Daily, we do history, daily. Every weekday, host Lindsay Graham (American Scandal, American History Tellers) takes you back in time to explore a momentous event that happened ‘on this day’ in history. Whether it’s to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day “that will live in infamy,” or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time. So if you’re stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.