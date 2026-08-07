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701 episodes
- August 7, 1909. Alice Huyler Ramsey becomes the first woman to drive across the continental United States. This episode originally aired in 2025.
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History Daily is a co-production of Airship and Noiser.
Go to HistoryDaily.com for more history, daily.
- August 6, 1824. Defeat at the Battle of Junin accelerates the collapse of Spanish power in Peru- and the rise of Simon Bolivar.
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History Daily is a co-production of Airship and Noiser.
Go to HistoryDaily.com for more history, daily.
- August 5, 1966. Students at a school in Beijing, China beat a teacher to death, one of the first fatalities of the Cultural Revolution. This episode originally aired in 2025.
Support the show! Join Into History for ad-free listening and more.
History Daily is a co-production of Airship and Noiser.
Go to HistoryDaily.com for more history, daily.
- August 4, 1704. During the War of the Spanish Succession, Britain takes control of Gibraltar after Spain surrenders, and “the Rock” subsequently becomes a British colony and a symbol of British naval strength. This episode originally aired in 2023.
Support the show! Join Into History for ad-free listening and more.
History Daily is a co-production of Airship and Noiser.
Go to HistoryDaily.com for more history, daily.
- August 3, 1936. Jesse Owens wins the 100-meter race at the Berlin Olympics, embarrassing the Nazis on their own patch.
Support the show! Join Into History for ad-free listening and more.
History Daily is a co-production of Airship and Noiser.
Go to HistoryDaily.com for more history, daily.
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About History Daily
On History Daily, we do history, daily. Every weekday, host Lindsay Graham (American Scandal, American History Tellers) takes you back in time to explore a momentous event that happened ‘on this day’ in history. Whether it’s to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day “that will live in infamy,” or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time. So if you’re stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.Podcast website
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