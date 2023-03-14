The Gilded Gentleman history podcast takes listeners on a cultural and social journey into the mansions, salons, dining rooms, libraries and theatres including ... More
The British Crown Jewels: History and Mystery
Join Carl and historian and curator, Curt DiCamillo for a fascinating look into the history of the British Crown Jewels. Curt shares the history of the crowns and jewels, including a discussion of the oldest (and newest) pieces in the collection. The show includes an intriguing look at how crowns likely first came to be in royal history and how they have evolved in shape and decoration from medieval times to the present day. The crowns we see today feature an extraordinary array of precious gemstones which contains stories both light and dark of how they entered the collection.
4/25/2023
48:59
Gilded Age French Fashion: The House of Worth and Beyond
The world of couture designers during the Gilded Age and the Belle Epoque went far beyond just the designers themselves. Houses such as Worth, Doucet and Paquin and many others created the stunning gowns and dresses worn by both Europe's and America's moneyed elite. But the network of milliners, hairdressers, perfumers, and even shippers and tax agents all made up the larger network that created this uniquely interdependent world. Author Dr. Elizabeth Block (Dressing Up: The Women Who Influenced French Fashion, MIT Press) takes us deep into the Parisian fashion world of the late-19th century for a fascinating look at how these fashions were made, how much they really cost, how they were sold, and how they were shipped back to mansions on Fifth Avenue. Discover why the House of Worth is the most well-known today, as well as some of the contributions of houses lesser known today, such as Maison Felix.
4/11/2023
50:31
Chasing the Gold: A Gilded Age Tour Up Manhattan
Some tour guides and historians have said that to understand the early history of New York, just follow the population's migration up the island of Manhattan during the 19th century. On today's show, historian and tour guide Keith Taillon takes us on a virtual tour and discusses how wealthy neighborhoods like Washington Square, Gramercy Park, Madison Square and of course the "gold coast" of Fifth Avenue developed, and what factors contributed to how it grew the way it did. Along the way, Keith discusses many well known figures such as Astors and Vanderbilts as well as some lesser known but important trendsetters, such as the outrageous Mamie Fish and groundbreaking (literally) Mary Mason Jones. After this show, you'll never look at Manhattan or the Gilded Age in quite the same way again.
4/4/2023
1:00:40
Fighting Poverty with Her Pen: Gilded Age Journalist Zoe Anderson Norris
While the Gilded Age's rich and powerful ruled from their mansions on Fifth Avenue, the poor and immigrant communities downtown struggled simply to survive. Arriving in New York in the early 20th century, journalist and novelist Zoe Anderson Norris devoted her talents to covering the world of the Lower East Side and do what she could to bring about acknowledgement of living conditions and to effect social change. Zoe wrote countless newspaper and journal articles and even launched her own literary magazine to further her mission - "I fight for the poor with my pen." Known as the "Queen of Bohemia", for solidarity, Norris created the "The Ragged Edge Klub" which met at local restaurants for cheap meals and passion-fueled conversation. Former New York Times columnist, author and independent scholar, Eve M. Kahn joins the Gilded Gentleman to share her insights and research into the life and work of this extraordinary crusader for human rights whose voice seems just as relevant and powerful today.
3/28/2023
53:53
Sweeney Todd's Victorian London and a Chat with Broadway's Sarah Rice
XXXIX. As the famed "demon barber of Fleet Street" gets ready to flash his razor and do his deeds once again in a new Broadway production, The Gilded Gentleman goes back in time to the early years of London's Victoria era to look at just how Sweeney Todd and his tale came to be. Born in the world of the sensational and gruesome stories of the "penny dreadfuls", Sweeney Todd and his story were quite different from what theater audiences know today. The episode features a very special treat - an interview with Sarah Rice who created the role of Johanna, Sweeney Todd's daughter in the original 1979 Broadway production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street". Sarah shares what it was like to get the role, how she went about creating the character, and most of all, what it was like to work with extraordinary colleagues such as Angela Lansbury, Len Cariou, and of course Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince themselves. In the interview, Sarah shares the most important lessons she learned from Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury in particular.
The Gilded Gentleman history podcast takes listeners on a cultural and social journey into the mansions, salons, dining rooms, libraries and theatres including the worlds above as well as below stairs of America's Gilded Age, France's Belle Epoque and late Victorian and Edwardian England.
