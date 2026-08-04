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154 episodes
- An isolated house, creaky staircases, hidden passages and often a dead body in the Library. These are the elements of the classic British murder mystery, particularly those written by the queen of all mysteries, Agatha Christie.
Returning guest and English country house expert Curt DiCamillo joins the Gilded Gentleman table to discuss the origin of the British fascination with murder, some of the very first popular mysteries, and how the golden age of the murder mystery novel in the 1920s and 1930s came to be.
In addition, Curt discusses several English country houses, ranging from those that actually inspired Christie herself to a selection of those used as filming locations for many of the beloved television and film adaptations of her novels. As an added bit of intrigue, Curt shares the details of a real-life murder that took place in the early 19th century in an actual English country house.
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- Louis Comfort Tiffany truly gave the Gilded Age a new way to see the world, showing a talent for innovation, extraordinary artistic vision and the empowerment of those with whom he collaborated and hired. He was also known for employing and developing opportunities for women as not only creators but also as skilled managers.
This episode focuses on the work of the women of Tiffany, highlighting two of the most famous: Agnes Northrop, known for her stunning landscape windows, and Clara Driscoll, known for her innovation in lamp design, including the "dragonfly," one of Tiffany's most emblematic designs.
Joining the Gilded Gentleman table are two undisputed experts in the work of Louis C. Tiffany - Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and Lindsy Parrott, Executive Director of The Neustadt Collection.
Produced and edited by Kieran Gannon.
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- As Netflix launches a new adaptation of the beloved Laura Ingalls Wilder series "Little House on the Prairie" this summer, fans new and old cannot help be enchanted by the iconic 1970s television adaptation as well—written, directed, and produced by Michael Landon, who played the role of "Pa".
Joining The Gilded Gentleman table for a look back at the series is original cast member Alison Arngrim, who played the role of Nellie Oleson, the bratty, selfish daughter of mercantile owners Nels and Harriet Oleson, and became a character we all just loved to hate.
Alison discusses what it was like behind-the-scenes on the show as well as her life now. She currently tours internationally with her one-woman show "Confessions of a Prairie Bitch," playing to sell-out audiences, and is a New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, and actor.
This episode was edited and produced by Kieran Gannon.
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- It's easy to conjure images of the high Gilded Age when seeing the great mansions of Newport or elsewhere, but the origins of that grand, flamboyant style began elsewhere.
The idea of a modern French-inspired mansion with Renaissance influences was new when LeGrand Lockwood commissioned his estate in Norwalk, Connecticut, in the mid-1860s. For a time, it was the grandest home in America, exceeding even the opulence and elegance of the White House. Architects and designers who would later put their stamp on the palaces of the Gilded Age, such as the Herter Brothers, Leon Marcotte, and George Platt, all contributed to the creation of Lockwood's own vision.
Passing to the Mathew family upon Lockwood's untimely death, it remained a private home until the 1930s. Today, it has been painstakingly restored as a historic house museum and National Historic Landmark. Astonishingly, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion contains much of its original furniture and details, so visitors today can really imagine a lifestyle and style that truly launched the Gilded Age.
Join The Gilded Gentleman for this very special on-location episode recorded at the Mansion with a walkthrough by decorative arts historian Ulysses Dietz and a talk with Executive Director Dr. Susan Gilgore.
This episode was produced and edited by Kieran Gannon
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- As grand mansions and country houses were built during America's Gilded Age, an integral part of any estate design was an equally grand and impressive garden. Drawing on European traditions, great Gilded Age gardens ranged from the very formal to a more natural style that incorporated the surrounding countryside.
The most successful garden designer of the late 19th century was the extraordinary Beatrix Farrand. Establishing herself as a designer with exceptional talent and a unique point of view, she competed in a profession largely dominated by men.
Her designs, a few of which can still be seen today, including the gardens at Washington, DC's Dumbarton Oaks, revolutionized American garden design and showed her talent not only as a landscape architect but as a true artist.
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About The Gilded Gentleman
The Gilded Gentleman history podcast takes listeners on a cultural and social journey into the mansions, salons, dining rooms, libraries and theatres including the worlds above as well as below stairs of America's Gilded Age, France's Belle Epoque and late Victorian and Edwardian England. thegildedgentleman.comPodcast website
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