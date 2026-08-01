Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
187 episodes
- On this episode of The Horror, we'll hear an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s, The Judge’s House. This episode of The CBS Radio Mystery Theater originally aired September 25, 1981. Listen to more from The CBS Radio Mystery Theater https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1291.mp3 Download TheHorror1291 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror
- It’s Dark Fantasy on this episode of The Horror. We’ll hear their story, Men Call Me Mad, which originally aired December 19, 1941. Listen to more from Dark Fantasy https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1290.mp3 Download TheHorror1290 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror
- This week on The Horror, we’ll hear from The CBC Mystery Theatre, with their adaptation of Algernon Blackwood’s story, The Wendigo. Listen to more from The CBC Mystery Theatre https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1289.mp3 Download TheHorror1289 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror
- On today’s episode of The Horror, we hear the September 7, 1943 offering from Lights Out titled, Lord Marley’s Guest. Listen to more from Lights Out https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1288.mp3 Download TheHorror1288 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror
- This episode of The Horror features The Man In Black, from The Hall Of Fantasy. This story was originally broadcast on December 11, 1950. Listen to more from The Hall Of Fantasy https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1287.mp3 Download TheHorror1287 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror
More Arts podcasts
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Horror! (Old Time Radio)
Be afraid! Be very afraid. Old Time Radio is filled with ghost stories, monsters, creatures who walk the earth, and other tales of the unexplained. Join me as we explore these stories born from the depths of hell itself. But leave those lights on!Podcast website
Listen to The Horror! (Old Time Radio), 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Horror! (Old Time Radio)
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Horror! (Old Time Radio): Podcasts in Family