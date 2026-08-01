The Horror! (Old Time Radio)

The Horror! (Old Time Radio)

This episode of The Horror features The Man In Black, from The Hall Of Fantasy. This story was originally broadcast on December 11, 1950. Listen to more from The Hall Of Fantasy https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1287.mp3 Download TheHorror1287 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror

The Man In Black by The Hall Of Fantasy

On today’s episode of The Horror, we hear the September 7, 1943 offering from Lights Out titled, Lord Marley’s Guest. Listen to more from Lights Out https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1288.mp3 Download TheHorror1288 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror

Lord Marley’s Guest by Lights Out

This week on The Horror, we’ll hear from The CBC Mystery Theatre, with their adaptation of Algernon Blackwood’s story, The Wendigo. Listen to more from The CBC Mystery Theatre https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1289.mp3 Download TheHorror1289 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror

The Wendigo by The CBC Mystery Theatre

It’s Dark Fantasy on this episode of The Horror. We’ll hear their story, Men Call Me Mad, which originally aired December 19, 1941. Listen to more from Dark Fantasy https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1290.mp3 Download TheHorror1290 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror

Men Call Me Mad by Dark Fantasy

On this episode of The Horror, we'll hear an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s, The Judge’s House. This episode of The CBS Radio Mystery Theater originally aired September 25, 1981. Listen to more from The CBS Radio Mystery Theater https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/TheHorror1291.mp3 Download TheHorror1291 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Horror

The Judge’s House by The CBS Radio Mystery Theater

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About The Horror! (Old Time Radio)

About The Horror! (Old Time Radio)

About The Horror! (Old Time Radio)

Be afraid! Be very afraid. Old Time Radio is filled with ghost stories, monsters, creatures who walk the earth, and other tales of the unexplained. Join me as we explore these stories born from the depths of hell itself. But leave those lights on!