The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

Episode 72: Alphonse "Allie Shades" Malangone
On Episode 72, Jeff and Blackjack delve into the life of Genovese capo Alphonse Malangone. Allie Shades was a huge earner and overseer of one of the most lucrative rackets in the history of the Mafia. He was powerful, knew all the right people and even allegedly at one point with John Gotti moved to hopefully take over the family. In the first 30 minutes or so, we answer some of your questions about the Mafia.
8/24/2022
56:57
Episode 71: Joel "Joe Waverly" Cacace
On Episode 71, Jeff delves into the life of Colombo heavyweight and lunatic Joel Cacace. Cacace rose through the ranks after owning a flower shop and surviving an assassination attempt. He ultimately would be involved allegedly in several high profile murders. In 1997, after an NYPD officer was killed, Waverly became someone the FBI believed ordered it. A wild story. Before we got into the bio, we went into an important message about the show!
8/17/2022
52:28
Episode 70: Viktor Bout
On Episode 70, Jeff delves into the life of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout began his life as a soldier ultimately starting an air transport business and then began moving guns and weapons to foreign rebels and governments. In the end he was arrested by the DEA in an elaborate scheme and got a long prison sentence. He was been in the news recently as a pawn and bargaining chip to get WNBA player Brittney Griner out of a Russian prison.
8/10/2022
1:06:38
Episode 69: The Gambino Stock King: Sal Romano
On Episode 69, Jeff delves into the life of Salvatore Romano. Romano grew up in Brooklyn and then Staten Island. His father was an accountant for the mob and ultimately Sal began working in the stock business making millions fairly quickly. He would get jammed and head to prison and learned how to make real money connecting to the mob making millions for them in pump and dump stock schemes. I also delved into the wild situation regarding the Bonanno Family 2 weeks ago in Long Island.
8/3/2022
45:42
Episode 68: The Cop Turned Gangster: Ron Previte
On Episode 68, Jeff delves into the life of Ron Previte. Previte would serve 12 years in the Philadelphia Police Department, ultimately leaving due to an anti corruption sweep. He worked in security connecting himself to the Philly Mob. After being caught up in a theft ring at his security job he began cooperating with authorities and this would start a wild next ten years that brought him to becoming a member of the mob and ushering to the top of the family all while cooperating and making big money.
Welcome to the Sit Down, a crime history podcast that delves into the long obsessed archives of crime. Weekly, we look at the sinister and evil lives of the world's most ruthless people. Ones that are both alive and dead. Everything from the Mafia, to the drug trade, cartels, terrorists, war criminals, serial killers, white collar criminals and more. Hosted by Jeff Nadu.