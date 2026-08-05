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The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

Jeff Nadu
HistorySociety & Culture
The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast
Latest episode

268 episodes

  • The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

    Episode 266- My Recent Run In With A Mobster + Idaho 4 UPDATE

    08/05/2026 | 45 mins.
    Recently a Mafia content channel brought up a bizarre rumor that I was "banned" from all strip clubs in New Jersey by the Genovese Crime Family. Obviously this is ridiculous and completely made up, that said, where did such an odd story come from? Well in the end we would find out it was from a story that was twisted after I had a run in with a well known Mob associate in the Borgata Poker Room in mid June. Also in the first half hour of the show we discuss recent news regarding the Idaho 4 case.

    To follow me you can check me out on Twitter @jeffnadu

    You can email me as well at- thesitdown777@gmail.com

    If you enjoy our show, please hit the like button and make sure if you're new around here you subscribe as well!

    Jeff Nadu is an American Mafia and organized crime researcher, podcaster and content creator. He has worked at Barstool Sports and was hired personally by Dave Portnoy. His podcast "The Sitdown" with Jeff Nadu has put out hundreds of biographies on various mobsters, gangsters and criminals. He's also personally interviewed mobsters like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Junior Pagan, Anthony Ruggiano Jr, Gene Borrello and others as well as US Prosecutor John Gleeson and FBI Agents Joaquin "Jack" Garcia and Michael Campi. He has been personally endorsed by former Gambino mob captain Michael "Mikey Scars" DiLeonardo, esteemed author RJ Roger, and former Colombo Crime Family captain Michael Franzese.

    DISCLAIMER: My videos and podcasts are meant for entertainment and educational use. All material found in my videos reflect this use. ANY opinions and or statements of any guest is merely he/her's opinion.
  • The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

    Episode 265- Just When I Thought I Was Out, They Pull Me Back In!

    07/29/2026 | 46 mins.
    I'm back and have some unfinished business here on the podcast. It was good to be off but now I'm back with some brand new content. Thanks for the support as always. Today I speak to one of the girlfriends. Marissa is dating alleged Mob associate Tommy Gelardo who is currently fighting a case and sitting in federal prison. She details her current relationship, the charges against Tommy and why she's upset with Mafia journalist Jerry Capeci.

    To follow me you can check me out on Twitter @jeffnadu

    You can email me as well at- thesitdown777@gmail.com

    If you enjoy our show, please hit the like button and make sure if you're new around here you subscribe as well!

    Jeff Nadu is an American Mafia and organized crime researcher, podcaster and content creator. He has worked at Barstool Sports and was hired personally by Dave Portnoy. His podcast "The Sitdown" with Jeff Nadu has put out hundreds of biographies on various mobsters, gangsters and criminals. He's also personally interviewed mobsters like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Junior Pagan, Anthony Ruggiano Jr, Gene Borrello and others as well as US Prosecutor John Gleeson and FBI Agents Joaquin "Jack" Garcia and Michael Campi. He has been personally endorsed by former Gambino mob captain Michael "Mikey Scars" DiLeonardo, esteemed author RJ Roger, and former Colombo Crime Family captain Michael Franzese.

    DISCLAIMER: My videos and podcasts are meant for entertainment and educational use. All material found in my videos reflect this use. ANY opinions and or statements of any guest is merely he/her's opinion.
  • The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

    Episode 264- Our Final Show

    06/03/2026 | 28 mins.
    It's a wrap. Every good show or piece of entertainment has a beginning, a middle and an end. The end for the Sitdown has come. Today I say goodbye and thank everyone that helped me and was a part of this wild ride into organized crime.

    To follow me you can check me out on Twitter @jeffnadu

    You can email me as well at- thesitdown777@gmail.com

    If you enjoy our show, please hit the like button and make sure if you're new around here you subscribe as well! Jeff Nadu is an American Mafia and organized crime researcher, podcaster and content creator. He has worked at Barstool Sports and was hired personally by Dave Portnoy. His podcast "The Sitdown" with Jeff Nadu has put out hundreds of biographies on various mobsters, gangsters and criminals. He's also personally interviewed mobsters like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Junior Pagan, Anthony Ruggiano Jr, Gene Borrello and others as well as US Prosecutor John Gleeson and FBI Agents Joaquin "Jack" Garcia and Michael Campi. He has been personally endorsed by former Gambino mob captain Michael "Mikey Scars" DiLeonardo, esteemed author RJ Roger, and former Colombo Crime Family captain Michael Franzese.
  • The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

    Episode 263- Bonanno Mobster Anthony Rabito

    05/27/2026 | 35 mins.
    Today we delve into the life of Bonanno mobster and eventual family consigliere Anthony "Fat Tony" Rabito

    If you enjoy our show, please hit the like button and make sure if you're new around here you subscribe as well!

    Jeff Nadu is an American Mafia and organized crime researcher, podcaster and content creator. He has worked at Barstool Sports and was hired personally by Dave Portnoy. His podcast "The Sitdown" with Jeff Nadu has put out hundreds of biographies on various mobsters, gangsters and criminals. He's also personally interviewed mobsters like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Junior Pagan, Anthony Ruggiano Jr, Gene Borrello and others as well as US Prosecutor John Gleeson and FBI Agents Joaquin "Jack" Garcia and Michael Campi. He has been personally endorsed by former Gambino mob captain Michael "Mikey Scars" DiLeonardo, esteemed author RJ Roger, and former Colombo Crime Family captain Michael Franzese. 

    DISCLAIMER: My videos and podcasts are meant for entertainment and educational use. All material found in my videos reflect this use. ANY opinions and or statements of any guest is merely he/her's opinion.
  • The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

    Episode 262- Funzi Tieri

    05/13/2026 | 46 mins.
    Today we delve into the life of Genovese boss Funzi Tieri. Tieri was an old school, low profile gangster who would rise to the top of one of America's biggest and most powerful crime families.

    If you enjoy our show, please hit the like button and make sure if you're new around here you subscribe as well!

    Jeff Nadu is an American Mafia and organized crime researcher, podcaster and content creator. He has worked at Barstool Sports and was hired personally by Dave Portnoy. His podcast "The Sitdown" with Jeff Nadu has put out hundreds of biographies on various mobsters, gangsters and criminals. He's also personally interviewed mobsters like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Junior Pagan, Anthony Ruggiano Jr, Gene Borrello and others as well as US Prosecutor John Gleeson and FBI Agents Joaquin "Jack" Garcia and Michael Campi. He has been personally endorsed by former Gambino mob captain Michael "Mikey Scars" DiLeonardo, esteemed author RJ Roger, and former Colombo Crime Family captain Michael Franzese.

    DISCLAIMER: My videos and podcasts are meant for entertainment and educational use. All material found in my videos reflect this use. ANY opinions and or statements of any guest is merely he/her's opinion.
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About The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast
Welcome to the Sit Down, a crime history podcast that delves into the long obsessed archives of crime. Weekly, we look at the sinister and evil lives of the world's most ruthless people. Ones that are both alive and dead. Everything from the Mafia, to the drug trade, cartels, terrorists, war criminals, serial killers, white collar criminals and more. Hosted by Jeff Nadu.
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HistorySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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