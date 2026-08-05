The Sit Down: A Crime History Podcast

Recently a Mafia content channel brought up a bizarre rumor that I was "banned" from all strip clubs in New Jersey by the Genovese Crime Family. Obviously this is ridiculous and completely made up, that said, where did such an odd story come from? Well in the end we would find out it was from a story that was twisted after I had a run in with a well known Mob associate in the Borgata Poker Room in mid June. Also in the first half hour of the show we discuss recent news regarding the Idaho 4 case.



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Jeff Nadu is an American Mafia and organized crime researcher, podcaster and content creator. He has worked at Barstool Sports and was hired personally by Dave Portnoy. His podcast "The Sitdown" with Jeff Nadu has put out hundreds of biographies on various mobsters, gangsters and criminals. He's also personally interviewed mobsters like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Junior Pagan, Anthony Ruggiano Jr, Gene Borrello and others as well as US Prosecutor John Gleeson and FBI Agents Joaquin "Jack" Garcia and Michael Campi. He has been personally endorsed by former Gambino mob captain Michael "Mikey Scars" DiLeonardo, esteemed author RJ Roger, and former Colombo Crime Family captain Michael Franzese.



DISCLAIMER: My videos and podcasts are meant for entertainment and educational use. All material found in my videos reflect this use. ANY opinions and or statements of any guest is merely he/her's opinion.