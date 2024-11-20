The Rest is Classified Trailer

The Rest Is Classified takes you into the mysterious world of spies and espionage. Hosted by former CIA analyst now turned spy novelist, David McCloskey, and veteran security correspondent, Gordon Corera, they've experienced this field first-hand. It's a world of shadows, shrouded in secrecy, but it affects every one of us. It's time to bring it into the light.