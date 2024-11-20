America knew Al-Qaeda were behind the 9/11 attacks before the day was out. They knew they were being sheltered by the Taliban in Afghanistan and so the CIA went after them. Small teams were dropped behind enemy lines with bags of cash and very little else, instructed to link up with Afghan warlords like Abdul Rashid Dostum. It proved to be a devastating combination as they began to sweep through Afghanistan.
Listen as Gordon Corera and David McCloskey discuss the first CIA teams first in Afghanistan after 9/11.
Get our exclusive NordVPN deal here ➼ www.nordvpn.com/restisclassified
It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @triclassified
Editor: Vasco Andrade
Producer: Callum Hill
Senior Producer: Dom Johnson
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
47:26
2. The First CIA Coup: Turmoil in Tehran (Ep 2)
The first coup attempt has failed. The Shah has fled to Baghdad. The CIA have told Kermit he can leave if he's in a jam, but he chooses not to. He wants to finish the job. The streets of Tehran are chaos; protesters against the Shah are out in their thousands and things are getting violent. But in this Kermit sees an opportunity. If he stokes enough disorder will the majority of the capital turn against Mossadegh's radical supporters? What follows is a tale of dirty tricks, armed weightlifters, and, bizarrely, a series of Iranian politicians in their pyjamas...
Listen as David McCloskey and Gordon Corera tell the story of the 1953 Iranian coup orchestrated by the CIA and MI6.
Get our exclusive NordVPN deal here ➼ www.nordvpn.com/restisclassified
It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @triclassified
Editor: Kieron Leslie
Producer: Callum Hill
Senior Producer: Dom Johnson
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
33:04
1. The First CIA Coup: Oil, Iran, and MI6 (Ep 1)
Welcome... to the first episode of The Rest Is Classified!
It's Iran 1951. Mohammad Mossadegh, fuelled by an ever-growing nationalism, has just been elected Prime Minister. Immediately he chooses to nationalise the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company, much to the anger of the British who control the majority stake. In response, MI6 are determined to destabilise his government and remove him from power. So they begin to conspire with the CIA. Kermit Roosevelt, grandson of Teddy Roosevelt and agency man, will go from Washington to Tehran and, building on existing instability, foment chaos on the streets. But it won't be plain sailing...
Listen as David McCloskey and Gordon Corera tell the story of the 1953 Iranian coup orchestrated by the CIA and MI6.
Get our exclusive NordVPN deal here ➼ www.nordvpn.com/restisclassified
It’s risk-free with Nord’s 30-day money-back guarantee!
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @triclassified
Editor: Kieron Leslie
Producer: Callum Hill
Senior Producer: Dom Johnson
Exec Producer: Tony Pastor
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
44:03
The Rest is Classified Trailer
The Rest Is Classified takes you into the mysterious world of spies and espionage. Hosted by former CIA analyst now turned spy novelist, David McCloskey, and veteran security correspondent, Gordon Corera, they’ve experienced this field first-hand. It’s a world of shadows, shrouded in secrecy, but it affects every one of us. It’s time to bring it into the light.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Rest Is Classified takes you into the mysterious world of spies and espionage. Hosted by former CIA analyst now turned spy novelist, David McCloskey, and veteran security correspondent, Gordon Corera, they’ve experienced this field first-hand. It’s a world of shadows, shrouded in secrecy, but it affects every one of us. It’s time to bring it into the light.
Listen to The Rest Is Classified, The Ancients and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app