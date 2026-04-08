This episode contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.



Over the course of 100 days in 1994, it's estimated that between 500,000 and one million ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were killed by Hutu extremists in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide. Sparked by longstanding ethnic tensions and political unrest in the country, and with actions exacerbated by the Assassination of Rwanda's Hutu president - violence swept across the country as neighbours turned on each other, families perished, and refugees fled. But how did the international community's delayed response further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, and how has Rwanda recovered in the years since?



In this episode James is joined by Dr Erin Jessee from the University of Glasgow, to share how her research and gathering of first hand testimony, has helped individuals understand one of the most devastating conflicts of modern history. Looking at how Rwanda's history influenced the events of 1994, examining first hand testimony of victims and perpetrators, and looking at issues faced by researches today - what happened in Rwanda in 1994, and how was the country rebuilt itself?



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