Podcast Warfare
History Hit
History
Available Episodes

5 of 386
  • WW2 Tanks with James Holland
    Anything that James Holland doesn't know about tanks isn't worth knowing. And in this episode from the archives, the greats are warring against each other as he counts down his top five tanks of the Second World War. Agility, climbing ability, speed and practicality are all measured to come up with this ultimate list. James Holland presents History Hit's four-part series on tanks which you can find here: https://access.historyhit.com/First published December 2021For more Warfare content, subscribe to our Warfare newsletter here.If you'd like to learn even more, we have hundreds of history documentaries, ad free podcasts and audiobooks at History Hit - subscribe today! To download, go to Android or Apple store Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    35:27
  • Waco & the Origins of Right-Wing Extremism
    This year marks 30 years since the 1993 siege at Waco. Lasting 51 days, it took the lives of 76 people, including 25 children and has gone down as one of the most controversial and tragic incidents in modern American history.James Rogers sits down with author Stephan Talty to discuss his new book "Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco", which delves into the life of David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidians, and the events leading up to the siege. Together, they explore Koresh's abusive childhood, his religious beliefs, and the socio-political factors that led to the deadly standoff with federal agents.The Senior Producer was Elena Guthrie. It was edited by Annie Coloe.For more Warfare content, subscribe to our Warfare newsletter here.If you'd like to learn even more, we have hundreds of history documentaries, ad free podcasts and audiobooks at History Hit - subscribe today! To download, go to Android or Apple store Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    29:30
  • War in Space with Tim Marshall
    From spy satellites orbiting the moon, to space metals worth more than most countries' GDP, and the imminent possibility of humans inhabiting Mars within the next decade - will conflicts soon escalate beyond earth's atmosphere? And if so, how will we regulate human behaviour on a cosmic level?In this episode, James welcomes journalist, and author, Tim Marshall to the podcast to discuss the future of warfare. Tim unveils the new geopolitical realities of the space domain and sheds light on how it will shape the course of human history. Looking at power, politics, and the future of humanity - should we start preparing for war in space?You can buy Tim's new book here.Senior Producer was Elena Guthrie. The Assistant Producer was Annie Coloe. Edited by Siobhan Dale.For more Warfare content, subscribe to our Warfare newsletter here.If you'd like to learn even more, we have hundreds of history documentaries, ad free podcasts and audiobooks at History Hit - subscribe today! To download, go to Android or Apple store Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    32:22
  • Russian Civil War with Antony Beevor
    *Content Warning - This episode contains references to rape and suicide* The Russian Civil War was a brutal episode in the rise of Bolshevik Russia. Taking place between 1917 and 1922 (after the perhaps better known, Russian Revolution) it pitted the Communist Red Army, led by Vladimir Lenin, against a loose coalition of imperialists known as the White Army. It led to five years of chaos, tumult and tragedy, and changed global history and politics as we know it today.In today’s episode, James travelled to the Three Johns Pub in London - the alleged location of a fractious anti-tsarist meeting between Lenin and Trotsky - to find out more about this crucial and chaotic period in Russian history. Joined by military history heavyweight Sir Antony Beevor, author of the Russia, Revolution and Civil War: 1917-1921, to look at this chaotic conflict, they discuss why the Red Army came out on top, how the conflict birthed the infamous gulags, and the legacy of the war on Russia’s military today.Senior Producer was Elena Guthrie. The Assistant Producer was Annie Coloe. Edited by Joseph Knight.If you'd like to watch the Youtube video you can find it hereFor more Warfare content, subscribe to our Warfare newsletter here.If you'd like to learn even more, we have hundreds of history documentaries, ad free podcasts and audiobooks at History Hit - subscribe today! To download, go to Android or Apple store Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    28:40
  • Colonising Nicaragua: William Walker
    In the mid-19th century, William Walker led a group of fellow US Expansionists to Nicaragua, in an attempt to seize the country as their own. Some of the first successful filibuster’s, they were on a mission to bring a form of US Democracy to central America - the unexpected catch in a somewhat familiar story of colonisation? They were welcomed with open arms. But soon, Walker’s promises of a new state and open democracy faded away, and a terrifying reign of terror set in. So, what happened in Nicaragua in the 19th century? And just who was William Walker?In this episode, James welcomes Professor, and Author, Michel Gobat to the podcast to help unravel this difficult story. Looking at the politics of 19th century America, the conservative rule that had defined Nicaragua up to this point, and delving into what the contemporary sources say about Walker - is it possible to piece together a complete image of what Walker achieved? And just what happened to him after his reign of terror finished?For more Warfare content, subscribe to our Warfare newsletter here. If you'd like to learn even more, we have hundreds of history documentaries, ad free podcasts and audiobooks at History Hit - subscribe today! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/17/2023
    38:53

About Warfare

From Napoleonic battles to Cold War confrontations, the Normandy landings to 9/11, this podcast opens up fascinating new perspectives on how wars have shaped and changed our modern world. Each week, twice a week, war historian, writer, and broadcaster, James Rogers, teams up with fellow historians, veterans, and experts to reveal astonishing new histories of inspirational leadership, breakthrough technologies, and era defining battles. Together they highlight the stark realities and consequences of global warfare. Join us on the front line of military history.


Follow on Twitter @HistoryHitWW2.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

