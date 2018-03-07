Powered by RND
Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story
Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story

Apple TV+ / AT WILL MEDIA
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryTrue Crime
Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story
  • Introducing Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story
    2:06

About Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story

In 1920, a broke immigrant in Boston became one of America’s richest, most infamous men—practically overnight. In just nine months, he swindled the modern equivalent of a quarter billion dollars, upended the world of finance, and etched his name into history as the mastermind behind one of the most notorious scams ever: the Ponzi scheme.Hosted by Maya Lau and featuring award-winning comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story is a docudrama that captures the rise and fall—both outrageous and tragic—of the con artist who fooled the world and paid the price.Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story is an Apple Original podcast, produced by AT WILL MEDIA. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.http://apple.co/EasyMoney
