WallBuilders Live! with David Barton, Rick Green & Tim Barton

WallBuilders Live! with David Barton, Tim Barton and Rick Green is a daily journey into the past to capture the ideas of the Founding Fathers of America and the... More
Available Episodes
5 of 146
Foundations of Freedom Thursday
Today, on Foundations of Freedom Thursday, we focus on a couple listener questions- Has Biden signed an executive order to convert our currency from paper to digital? At a Christian school in Vermont, A girl’s basketball team forfeit for having to play against a biological male. A lawsuit was brought against them. What can be done?
5/4/2023
26:59
American Heritage Girls to Develop Character - with Patti Garibay
Patti Garibay is on with us today to talk to us about American Heritage Girls, a faith based alternative to the Girl Scouts. American Heritage Girls is filling a void and developing character in young women across the nation and around the world.
5/3/2023
26:59
Gender Transition Surgeries Being Forced on Kids - with Mat Staver
The left is pushing gender transition surgeries onto any kid who claims to feel like the opposite gender. They don’t want parents to stand in the way. The medical industry is incentivized to stand with the left by the large amounts of money to be gained. These are permanent mutilations that result in sterilization. Mat Staver from Liberty Counsel is on with us today to discuss the situation. There is push-back, but will it be enough?
5/2/2023
26:59
The Government wants the WHO to Control Your Health - with Frank Gaffney
Today, we have Frank Gaffney from Center for Security Policy on to talk to us about the World Health Organization. The WHO is taking over not just our national sovereignty but our personal sovereignty and liberties. The Biden administration wants their policy to become our law. With policies such as forced vaccinations and vaccine passports, where will this end? What can we do about it?
5/1/2023
26:59
American Restoration Tour - Restoring Biblical Foundations, Part 3
What happens when Christians engage in politics? What was a source of MAJOR scientific breakthroughs that changed the world? From where are many principles of American Jurisprudence derived? On what did Ben Franklin base the building of the local hospitals in America? How is your knowledge of the Bible compared to an early American elementary student's? What was the original purpose of public schools?Tune in to hear the surprising answers to these questions and much more, as we continue bringing you this special session from the American Restoration Tour!
About WallBuilders Live! with David Barton, Rick Green & Tim Barton
WallBuilders Live! with David Barton, Tim Barton and Rick Green is a daily journey into the past to capture the ideas of the Founding Fathers of America and then apply them to the major issues of today. Featured guests will include Congressmen, Senators, and other elected officials, as well as experts, activists, authors, and commentators on a variety of issues facing America.