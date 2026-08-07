WallBuilders Live! with David Barton, Rick Green & Tim Barton

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
995 episodes
- 113 active foreign spies removed from the United States is the kind of headline that makes you sit up straight, and it kicks off a packed Good News Friday where we connect the dots between national security and everyday life. We talk through why counterintelligence still matters, what it means when sensitive military information gets sold, and how those leaks can ripple into real costs and real risk for Americans.
From there, we shift to a major Second Amendment development out of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas: a federal judge rules that National Firearms Act registration and approval requirements for suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns are unconstitutional after Congress eliminates the underlying tax. We explain what’s at stake, what an ATF appeal could look like at the Fifth Circuit, and we clear up one of the most persistent myths out there: suppressors do not make firearms “silent” like the movies, they reduce decibel levels and can help protect hearing.
We also cover a court decision tied to a July 4 anti-ICE protest in Dallas where an officer is shot, and the sentencing sends a strong message about violence against law enforcement. Finally, we dig into the fight over mail-order abortion drugs shipped into pro-life states, including comments from acting attorney general Todd Blanche on steps the administration is working on to stop that pipeline. If you care about faith and culture, constitutional law, the ATF, the National Firearms Act, law enforcement, and protecting unborn life, this one is for you.
Subscribe for more Good News Friday stories, share this with a friend who needs a hopeful update, and leave a review with your biggest takeaway.
Support the show
- Could a Convention of States accidentally rewrite the whole Constitution, or is the “runaway convention” fear overstated? We take a listener’s question head-on and walk through what Article V actually does, what states can do to limit delegates, and why the ratification threshold changes everything. We keep coming back to one practical reality: no matter what gets proposed, three-fourths of the states must agree, and that’s a high bar designed to reflect the will of the people, not a backroom deal.
From there, we zoom out to something our culture badly needs: serious disagreement without scorched-earth tactics. We talk about why fear can’t be the driver, why the Founders built checks and balances for moments like this, and why open debate is healthy even when the people on both sides share the same goals.
Then we shift to history with a name most Americans never hear. Peyton Randolph, the steady hand chosen to preside over the First Continental Congress, helped set the tone before independence was even on the table. His story connects to the first prayer in Congress and even to how Thomas Jefferson ends up in position to shape the Declaration of Independence.
We close with a candid question from a youth pastor about abortion: abolition or pro-life? We lay out why we support ending abortion while also supporting any legislative step that preserves more life right now. If this helped you think more clearly, subscribe, share with a friend, and leave a review so more people can find the show.
Support the show
- A country can look stable right up until it isn’t. South Korea, once a model of post-war recovery and a powerhouse of Christian growth in Asia, is now wrestling with rising pressure on churches, growing ideological control, and the quiet erosion of religious liberty. That’s why we sit down with Pastor Rob McCoy for a story that feels uncomfortably familiar, especially for anyone who remembers how fast government “emergency” rules can become a new normal.
Rob walks us through his relationship with Pastor Sohn (you may hear the name said as Pastor Soan), the pastor of a large church in Busan who kept his doors open during COVID lockdowns and paid a severe price. We talk about raids, targeted enforcement, lack of due process, solitary confinement, and why international attention matters when a government decides to make an example out of a Christian leader. Rob also shares what it takes to rally support, keep a promise to a friend, and use public advocacy and diplomacy to protect someone facing re-arrest.
From there, we zoom out to the bigger forces at work: how universities, media narratives, and political apathy can shift a nation’s direction; why the post World War II world originally organized to resist communism; and how foreign influence and border policies can change elections and values without a single bullet fired. We also discuss the Tytler cycle, the danger of the church stepping out of the public square, and why America’s role in defending global religious freedom still matters to believers everywhere.
If you care about religious freedom, constitutional rights, and the future of the church in the public square, share this conversation, subscribe, and leave a review so more people can find it. What’s the clearest warning sign you think Americans are missing right now?
Support the show
- See the flag here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1018566781065855
A thousand pounds of glass hangs mid-air… and somehow it looks like it’s waving. That’s the true story behind a world-record American flag made of hand-blown glass, built for the 250th anniversary of America and finished with Scripture in 24 karat gold. We’re still trying to wrap our minds around how something that massive can be crafted panel by panel, shipped in wooden crates, and installed without losing a single piece.
Before we get to the art, we give an important update on the Patriot Academy campus in Fredericksburg, Texas. The response from listeners has been overwhelming, with people praying, giving, and even sponsoring entire cottages to help protect a training ground for constitutional education and leadership development. It’s a reminder that culture isn’t changed only by talk, it’s changed when people step in, share the message, and support the mission.
Then glass artist Logan Ryser joins us to explain how the flag came together, why only a handful of artisans can do this kind of work, and how he chose passages like Psalm 35 and 2 Chronicles 7:14 to connect America’s founding story with a clear call back to humility and repentance. We also talk about where the flag may travel next, including possible stops on the road to Washington, DC, so the public can see it up close and experience the message for themselves.
If this conversation encourages you, subscribe, share the show with a friend, and leave a review so more people can find resources at the intersection of faith, history, and the Constitution.
Support the show
Victory Mindset For Young Civic Leaders - with Thomas Umstattd and Elias Coop-Gonzalez08/03/2026 | 26 mins.We’re coming to you from the Patriot Academy National Leadership Congress in Constitution City, Texas, where more than a hundred young adults are debating bills on the floor in a full legislative simulation. It’s constitutional education with real-world pressure, real speeches, real motions, and the kind of civic leadership training most people never get until they’re already in office, if they ever get it at all.
We sit down with Patriot Academy alum Thomas Umstattd to talk about something deeper than procedures: mindset. He argues it’s time to trade retreatism for an attitude of victory and to recover the belief that we can actually take ground in culture and public life. From there, we zoom out into storytelling and influence, including how books shape leaders over decades, then into a fascinating thread on Elon Musk, Benjamin Franklin, and why radical accountability beats committee-driven systems. That leads to the hard question underneath modern bureaucracy: if nobody can be held responsible, can anything be fixed?
Later, we talk with West Virginia delegate Elias Coop-Gonzalez, who came to Patriot Academy as a teenager, ran for office at 19, and became the youngest member of his state legislature. He shares what helped him hold his ground, why community and mentorship matter, and what he wants the next generation to carry with them. We also preview two timely topics brought to the students: when to compromise without becoming compromised, and how to think clearly about AI without panic or blind trust.
If you care about civics, constitutional literacy, and raising up serious young leaders, subscribe, share this with a friend, and leave a review so more people can find the show.
Support the show
More Christianity podcasts
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The NXR PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About The WallBuilders Show
The WallBuilders Show is a daily journey to examine today's issues from a Biblical, Historical and Constitutional perspective. Featured guests include elected officials, experts, activists, authors, and commentators.Podcast website
Listen to The WallBuilders Show, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The WallBuilders Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.