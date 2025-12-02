What does cheating look like on a reality show where the goal is to find love? In this episode, Emma Gray and Claire Fallon from Love to See It join us to talk through the fiction of "for the right reasons" on The Bachelor franchise. Episode transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GS4u1CpTtjs7hvdKroTnLZCLRNxd5etfg841_66Y1-8/edit?usp=sharingYou can contribute to Radiotopia's fall fundraiser with a tax-deductible donation here! Show CreditsOnly If You Get Caught is written and hosted, by Patrick Redford. It’s produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin, with production support from Jae Towle Vieira. Editorial support from Tom Ley and Audrey Mardavich. Justin Ellis is Defector’s projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek Show art by Jim Cooke. Jasper Wang and Sean Kuhn are Defector’s business guys. Thank you to the Defector staff. Defector Media is a collectively owned, subscriber based media company. Only If You Get Caught is a proud member of Radiotopia. If you like the show, the best way to help us is a five-star rating and review wherever you are listening right now.
Lance Armstrong And The Myth Of The Natural Body
Lance Armstrong's rise and fall in the cycling world paved the way for a mythology about the "natural body" to proliferate in sports. Today, it's being used to argue for bans of trans athletes. Reo Eveleth of Tested joins us to talk about the unintended consequences of the natural body myth. Episode transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1It-9UQv2oX1CP5nYFPOTs6sXsLCRdiUVaD2UcZlqHcM/edit?usp=sharing
A Cheating Scandal That Explains The Online Chess Revolution
When chess exploded in popularity during the pandemic, it changed — and those changes brought about a new kind of player, and a very new kind of scandal. Joshua Robinson from the Wall Street Journal joins us for this story about cheating, the internet, and uh...receiving vibrating signals through a connected device that is not intended for chess. Episode transcript here.
Did the NBA Really Fix a Playoff Game to Help the Lakers?
Sacramento Kings fans have long believed that the NBA fixed the 2002 Western Conference finals so the Lakers would win. Patrick is joined by Tommy Craggs to discuss whether they think it actually happened. Episode transcript here. Show CreditsOnly If You Get Caught is written and hosted, by Patrick Redford. It's produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin, with production support from Jae Towle Vieira. Editorial support from Tom Ley and Audrey Mardavich. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek Show art by Jim Cooke. Jasper Wang and Sean Kuhn are Defector's business guys. Thank you to the Defector staff. Defector Media is a collectively owned, subscriber based media company. Only If You Get Caught is a proud member of Radiotopia. If you like the show, the best way to help us is a five-star rating and review wherever you are listening right now.
Only If You Get Caught is about how we can better understand sports and culture by appreciating the ways humans cheat in ways big and small. Hosted by Patrick Redford and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin, each episode will dive into the history and methodologies behind cheating scandals to explore what bending or breaking the rules tells us about ourselves. Created by Patrick Redford, Alex Sujong Laughlin, and Defector Media.