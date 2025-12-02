Is It Even Possible to Cheat on The Bachelor?

What does cheating look like on a reality show where the goal is to find love? In this episode, Emma Gray and Claire Fallon from Love to See It join us to talk through the fiction of "for the right reasons" on The Bachelor franchise. Episode transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GS4u1CpTtjs7hvdKroTnLZCLRNxd5etfg841_66Y1-8/edit?usp=sharingYou can contribute to Radiotopia's fall fundraiser with a tax-deductible donation here! Show CreditsOnly If You Get Caught is written and hosted, by Patrick Redford. It’s produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin, with production support from Jae Towle Vieira. Editorial support from Tom Ley and Audrey Mardavich. Justin Ellis is Defector’s projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek Show art by Jim Cooke. Jasper Wang and Sean Kuhn are Defector’s business guys. Thank you to the Defector staff. Defector Media is a collectively owned, subscriber based media company. Only If You Get Caught is a proud member of Radiotopia. If you like the show, the best way to help us is a five-star rating and review wherever you are listening right now.