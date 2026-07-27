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History of Everything

Stakuyi
EducationHistory
History of Everything
Latest episode

265 episodes

  • History of Everything

    Balloonfest ‘86: Disaster or Lie?

    07/27/2026 | 33 mins.
    In 1986, Cleveland made history by releasing 1.5 million balloons into the sky—a world record that still stands today. But what was supposed to be a harmless spectacle quickly turned into something far more complicated.

    For decades, we've been told this event was an unmitigated disaster. The balloons allegedly choked Lake Erie, spooked horses, caused car accidents, and even interfered with a Coast Guard rescue mission. But what if the story we've been told isn't the full picture? What if the "disaster" narrative was exaggerated—or worse, manufactured?

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  • History of Everything

    The Fall of Saddam Hussein: Butcher of Baghdad

    07/13/2026 | 48 mins.
    For 24 years, Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq with an iron fist—silencing dissent through torture, execution, and the infamous Republican Guard. But in 2003, the regime that seemed untouchable came crashing down in just three weeks.

    Today we trace the final days of one of history's most brutal dictators: from the shock and awe of Baghdad to Saddam's humiliating capture in a spider hole near Tikrit.

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  • History of Everything

    The Rise of Saddam Hussein: From Street Thug to Dictator

    07/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    Saddam Hussein with nothing. Born to a poor peasant family in a mud-brick village. Abandoned by his father before he was born. Raised by an abusive uncle who beat him daily.

    By thirty, he was an assassin. By forty, he controlled one of the world's most oil-rich nations. By fifty, he was called the "Butcher of Baghdad."
    How does someone climb from absolute obscurity to absolute power? How do you build a dictatorship in a world that's supposed to have moved on from strongmen and tyrants?

    Today we're going back to the beginning. From Saddam's brutal childhood to the 1968 Ba'athist coup. From his CIA connections to the 1979 purge that cemented his reign of terror.

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  • History of Everything

    The Rise and Fall of the Greatest Show on Earth: The Circus

    06/28/2026 | 55 mins.
    Step right up and journey through the wild, weird, and often shocking history of the circus—from its ancient Roman origins to the multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that defined the 19th and 20th centuries, and its eventual collapse in the modern era.

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    Check out our sister podcast the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Mystery of Everything⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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  • History of Everything

    How Spices DOMINATED History

    06/17/2026 | 30 mins.
    For thousands of years, spices were among the most valuable commodities on Earth—often worth more than gold. Their rarity and extreme profitability drove ancient global trade routes, fueled the Age of Discovery, built the first multinational corporations, and ultimately redrew the geopolitical map of the world

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    Check out our sister podcast the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Mystery of Everything⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Coffee Collab With The Lore Lodge ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠COFFEE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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