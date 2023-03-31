Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Stakuyi
This podcast takes deep dives into history every week from the history of potatoes to the bloodiest battles.
  • History of everything: Dog Company
    An elite team of American Army Rangers is tasked with destroying enemy machine-gun nests. However, upon arrival, they face hostile troops and blindly venture into enemy territory.
    4/28/2023
    55:31
  • History of Everything: The Inbreeding Ptolemies of Egypt
    The Ptolemaic dynasty, sometimes referred to as the Lagid dynasty, was a Macedonian Greek royal dynasty which ruled the Ptolemaic Kingdom in Ancient Egypt during the Hellenistic period. Their rule lasted for 275 years, from 305 to 30 BC. The Ptolemaic was the last dynasty of ancient Egypt.
    4/21/2023
    1:32:22
  • History of Everything: The Age of War in Japan
    The Sengoku Period, also known as the Warring States Period, was a turbulent and violent period of Japanese history when rival warlords or daimyo fought bitterly for control of Japan. The period falls within the Muromachi period (Muromachi Jidai, 1333-1573 CE) of Japanese medieval history when the Ashikaga shogun capital was located in the Muromachi area of Heiankyo (Kyoto). The beginning of the Sengoku period witnessed the Onin War (1467-1477 CE) which destroyed Heiankyo. The fighting that followed over the next century would eventually reduce the warlords to only a few hundred in number as the country was effectively carved up into princedoms. Eventually, one warlord rose above all his rivals: Oda Nobunaga, who set Japan on the road to unification from 1568 CE.
    4/14/2023
    1:19:00
  • History of Everything: The Haitian Revolution
    The Haitian Revolution was a successful insurrection by self-liberated slaves against French colonial rule in Saint-Domingue, now the sovereign state of Haiti. The revolt began on 22 August 1791, and ended in 1804 with the former colony's independence. And boy did it get messy.
    4/7/2023
    1:32:22
  • History of Everything: The Landsknecht German Mercenaries
    The Landsknechte, also rendered as Landsknechts or Lansquenets, were Germanic mercenaries used in pike and shot formations during the early modern period. Consisting predominantly of pikemen and supporting foot soldiers, their front line was formed by Doppelsöldner renowned for their use of Zweihänder and arquebus.
    3/31/2023
    46:52

About History of Everything

This podcast takes deep dives into history every week from the history of potatoes to the bloodiest battles.
