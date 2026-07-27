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265 episodes
- In 1986, Cleveland made history by releasing 1.5 million balloons into the sky—a world record that still stands today. But what was supposed to be a harmless spectacle quickly turned into something far more complicated.
For decades, we've been told this event was an unmitigated disaster. The balloons allegedly choked Lake Erie, spooked horses, caused car accidents, and even interfered with a Coast Guard rescue mission. But what if the story we've been told isn't the full picture? What if the "disaster" narrative was exaggerated—or worse, manufactured?
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- For 24 years, Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq with an iron fist—silencing dissent through torture, execution, and the infamous Republican Guard. But in 2003, the regime that seemed untouchable came crashing down in just three weeks.
Today we trace the final days of one of history's most brutal dictators: from the shock and awe of Baghdad to Saddam's humiliating capture in a spider hole near Tikrit.
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- Saddam Hussein with nothing. Born to a poor peasant family in a mud-brick village. Abandoned by his father before he was born. Raised by an abusive uncle who beat him daily.
By thirty, he was an assassin. By forty, he controlled one of the world's most oil-rich nations. By fifty, he was called the "Butcher of Baghdad."
How does someone climb from absolute obscurity to absolute power? How do you build a dictatorship in a world that's supposed to have moved on from strongmen and tyrants?
Today we're going back to the beginning. From Saddam's brutal childhood to the 1968 Ba'athist coup. From his CIA connections to the 1979 purge that cemented his reign of terror.
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- Step right up and journey through the wild, weird, and often shocking history of the circus—from its ancient Roman origins to the multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that defined the 19th and 20th centuries, and its eventual collapse in the modern era.
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Check out our sister podcast the Mystery of Everything
Coffee Collab With The Lore Lodge COFFEE
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- For thousands of years, spices were among the most valuable commodities on Earth—often worth more than gold. Their rarity and extreme profitability drove ancient global trade routes, fueled the Age of Discovery, built the first multinational corporations, and ultimately redrew the geopolitical map of the world
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Fight me at war of the barons
Travel to Estonia with me here
Travel to China with me here
Check out other trips with me here
Check out my merch here
Check out our sister podcast the Mystery of Everything
Coffee Collab With The Lore Lodge COFFEE
Bonus episodes as well as ad-free episodes on Patreon.
Find us on Instagram. Join us on Discord.
Submit your relatives on our website
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About History of Everything
This podcast takes deep dives into history every week from the history of potatoes to the bloodiest battles.Podcast website
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