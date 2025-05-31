Powered by RND
  • 123 | Part 11: Discovering Leadership Lessons from Coach Dick Tomey's Legacy with 1998 Arizona Football Co-Captain Barrett Baker
    About the GuestBarrett Baker is a former walk-on turned team captain of the 1998 University of Arizona Wildcats football team, which is known as the most successful team in the school's history. After his collegiate football career, Baker went on to serve with the Tucson Fire Department, where he has been a firefighter for 25 years, working in various capacities and achieving the rank of Assistant Chief. Married to his college sweetheart and a father of three, Baker continues to carry the lessons he learned under Coach Dick Tomey into his personal and professional life.Episode SummaryIn this captivating episode of "Becoming UnDone," host Toby Brooks converses with Barrett Baker, former University of Arizona Wildcats team captain, about his journey from a walk-on to a key player on the 1998 team that made history. Barrett shares insights into the profound influence of Coach Dick Tomey on his life on and off the field. Through engaging stories, Barrett illustrates how Coach Tomey's lessons in leadership, resilience, and teamwork continue to shape his approach to life and work as an Assistant Chief with the Tucson Fire Department.The conversation deep dives into themes of leadership, resilience, and personal growth, highlighting Coach Tomey’s unique approach to fostering team unity and individual belief. Barrett's anecdotes about his experiences under Coach Tomey not only illuminate the legendary coach's character but also serve as timeless lessons in perseverance and integrity. This episode offers a nuanced look at the lasting impact of Tomey's legacy, emphasizing how meaningful relationships and dedicated mentorship can transform lives. Join Toby Brooks and Barrett Baker for a heartfelt exploration of leadership, community, and the enduring spirit of becoming.Key TakeawaysLeadership through Unity: Coach Dick Tomey was renowned for his ability to build unity and trust, focusing on the team’s collective strength and fostering a family-like atmosphere.Opportunity and Resilience: Barrett Baker’s transition from a walk-on to team captain illustrates the power of persistence and taking advantage of opportunities to define success.Impactful Mentorship: Tomey’s personalized approach to coaching, such as writing handwritten notes, had a profound impact on players, encouraging them to push beyond their limits.Life Beyond Athletics: The lessons learned on the field have translated into Barrett’s career and personal life, driving his leadership in the Tucson Fire Department.Legacy of Love and Integrity: Tomey’s emphasis on treating others with respect and kindness resonates through the personal and professional lives of his former players.Notable Quotes"You have to believe in the mirror because that person is going to question you more than any other person in your life." - Barrett Baker"Your actions are speaking so loudly that I can't hear what you are saying." - Coach Dick Tomey, as quoted by Toby Brooks"If he believed in me, then I can believe in me." - Barrett Baker"He rewarded you if you worked hard and paid off what you put into things." - Barrett BakerReach out to Becoming UnDone! Text Toby here!Support the showBecoming Undone is a NiTROHype Creative production. Written and produced by me, Toby Brooks. If you or someone you know has a story of resilience and victory to share for Becoming Undone, contact me at undonepodcast.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at becomingundonepod and follow me at TobyJBrooks. Listen, subscribe, and leave us a review Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    48:41
  • 122 | The Science of the Comeback: Rebuild with Purpose and Clarity
    Episode SummaryIn this episode, Toby Brooks delves into the profound impact of reaching career milestones and the subsequent existential challenges that can follow. Reflecting on his personal journey, Toby describes the moment when achieving tenure, a lifelong academic goal, ironically ushered in a period of stagnation and introspection, leading to a deep existential crisis. This realization of "now what?" profoundly shaped his understanding of professional achievements and personal identity.Throughout the episode, Toby Brooks shares insights on "The Science of the Comeback," a methodology he developed through personal experience and rigorous study. Centered on the "three Rs": Reflect, Realign, and Rebuild, this method helps individuals navigate the unsettling aftermath of professional accomplishments and burnout. The episode emphasizes the importance of reassessing personal values and crafting a resilient identity aligned with one's true purpose. Toby's narrative serves as a motivational guide for listeners seeking to transition through life's pivotal moments with clarity and intention.Key TakeawaysAchievement and Crisis: Achieving significant professional milestones can sometimes lead to feelings of emptiness and existential crisis.The Three Rs Framework: Toby proposes a strategic approach for personal and professional comebacks: Reflect, Realign, and Rebuild.Identity Beyond Titles: Success isn't just about titles or positions but understanding and letting go of past identities tied to them.Purpose and Clarity: Realigning with core values rather than external validation can reignite passion and purpose.Continuous Growth: The unraveling of one's identity is not an ending but an opportunity for growth and new beginnings.Notable Quotes"The comeback isn't magic, it's method. There's a science to rebuilding when your world goes silent.""Reflect on what was lost. Not just the job or the title, but the identity behind it.""Stop chasing applause and start asking better questions. Who am I becoming?""Your comeback isn't a matter of luck or timing. It's a matter of strategy, surrender, and showing up one disciplined step at a time.""Because when you become undone, you realize… you aren't done yet."ResourcesTo learn more about Toby Brooks and his work, listeners may want to explore linktr.ee/tobyjbrooks.Discover more about overcoming professional plateaus and personal growth by tuning into the full episode. Stay tuned for more insightful discussions that promise to inspire and educate on navigating life's pivotal moments.Reach out to Becoming UnDone! Text Toby here!Support the showBecoming Undone is a NiTROHype Creative production. Written and produced by me, Toby Brooks. If you or someone you know has a story of resilience and victory to share for Becoming Undone, contact me at undonepodcast.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at becomingundonepod and follow me at TobyJBrooks. Listen, subscribe, and leave us a review Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    4:52
  • 121 | Part 10: Celebrating Coach Dick Tomey’s Legacy of Pioneering Athletic Trainers with Magie Lacambra
    About the GuestMagie Lacambra is a trailblazing figure in athletic training, currently serving as the Team Sport Manager for Gatorade and Gatorade Sports Marketing. An accomplished professional, Lacambra began her career in Tucson, Arizona, where she followed in her mentor Sue Hillman's steps, breaking barriers as two of the first female athletic trainers in NCAA Division I football, creating a path for future generations in a field traditionally dominated by men. Her tenure included working closely with legendary coach Dick Tomey at the University of Arizona, where she spearheaded medical care and team support. Magie is recognized for her leadership, resilience, and unwavering dedication to athlete welfare and professional excellence.Episode SummaryIn this enlightening episode of Becoming UnDone, host Toby Brooks engages with Magie Lacambra, a pioneer in the field of athletic training, as they reflect on the legacy of Coach Dick Tomey. The episode delves deep into the dynamics of being one of the first women athletic trainers in Division I football during an era where diversity in sports management was rare. Magie recounts her initial apprehension, the groundbreaking support from Coach Tomey, and the challenges she faced in a predominantly male-dominated setting. Through a genuine conversation, listeners are offered a glimpse of what makes Dick Tomey's philosophy of leadership so impactful and timeless.As the conversation unfolds, Magie shares inspirational stories of resilience and determination that characterized her journey through the University of Arizona. Emphasizing the intricate balance between athletic training and maintaining athlete well-being, she sheds light on how Coach Tomey's leadership style, which was grounded in integrity and empathy, cultivated a culture of inclusiveness and trust. Through personal insights and heartfelt anecdotes, the episode honors Tomey's enduring legacy, highlighting the importance of caring leadership, his dedication to personal development, and the impact of believing in people to unleash their fullest potential.Key TakeawaysBreaking Barriers in Athletic Training: Magie Lacambra's path as one of the first female athletic trainers in Division I football underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in sports.Leadership through Empathy: Coach Dick Tomey's legacy is marked by a unique blend of care, cultural integration, and holistic player development, setting a standard in leadership.Resilience and Determination: Despite the challenges posed by the era, Magie's unwavering commitment to her role emphasizes the necessity of resilience in achieving professional success.Cultural Richness and Inclusion: Tomey's approach to embracing diverse cultures within his teams fostered a sense of unity and family among players and staff.Legacy of Care and Connection: Dick Tomey's leadership style was characterized by deep personal connections and a genuine belief in nurturing potential, elevating both team and individual accomplishments.Notable Quotes"It's fitting that we close this chapter of the series with someone who not only worReach out to Becoming UnDone! Text Toby here!Support the showBecoming Undone is a NiTROHype Creative production. Written and produced by me, Toby Brooks. If you or someone you know has a story of resilience and victory to share for Becoming Undone, contact me at undonepodcast.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at becomingundonepod and follow me at TobyJBrooks. Listen, subscribe, and leave us a review Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    1:06:35
  • 120 | Part 9: Arizona Football Head Coach Brent Brennan Reflects on Coach Dick Tomey's Lasting Legacy
    About the GuestBrent Brennan is the head football coach of the University of Arizona Wildcats. Previously serving as the head coach at San Jose State Spartans, Brennan's career is marked by notable achievements in college football coaching. With a deep connection to the legacy of Coach Dick Tomey, Brennan has carved a path filled with challenges and accomplishments, maintaining a player-first mentality that honors Tomey's enduring influence. Notably, Brennan has coached at various institutions, including Washington, Arizona, Cal Poly, San Jose State, and others with each stop contributing significantly to his development as a renowned football coach.Episode SummaryJoin host Toby Brooks in an insightful episode of "Becoming UnDone," where he delves into the profound impact of legendary coach Dick Tomey through the experiences of Arizona Wildcats Head Coach, Brent Brennan. This episode doesn't just explore a storied coaching legacy, but a journey of life lessons that shaped Brent's career and personal ethos in coaching young athletes. Gain an understanding of how one man's leadership and love for the game transcended generations, leaving an indelible mark on college football's landscape.In this engaging installment, discover how Brennan's interactions with Tomey molded his approach at San Jose State and now, the University of Arizona. Keywords such as "leadership," "legacy," "mentorship," and "college football coaching" drive the narrative. Listen as Brennan reflects on pivotal moments with Tomey, emphasizing principles like integrity, connection, and the importance of caring deeply for the development of young players beyond the field. Also explored are the challenges of modern coaching amidst the paradigm shifts in college football, including the impact of the transfer portal and NIL policies.Key TakeawaysLeadership Through Legacy: Coach Dick Tomey's emphasis on integrity, love, and relationship-building continues to influence current coaching philosophies.The Coaching Journey: Brent Brennan highlights the invaluable lessons he learned under Tomey, which guide his approach to coaching at the University of Arizona.Adapting to Change: The episode discusses the modern challenges in college football, such as the transfer portal and how they affect coaching dynamics.Cultural Appreciation: Explore how Tomey's embrace of Hawaiian and Polynesian culture shaped his coaching career and how Brennan continues that tradition.Mentorship in Action: Real-life examples illustrate the enduring impact of Tomey’s mentorship in shaping not just football careers but personal lives.Notable Quotes"You didn’t have to talk to Coach Tomey for very long to know that he was actually listening." - Brent Brennan"Coach Tomey's magic was… finding a way to connect and push you to levels that you didn’t think you could get to." - Brent Brennan"You're either coaching it or you're allowing it to happen." - Dick Tomey's philosophy shared by Brent Brennan"He built men… modeled what it meant to lead with integrity, to listen deeply, to love fiercely." - Toby Brooks on Coach Tomey's Reach out to Becoming UnDone! Text Toby here!Support the showBecoming Undone is a NiTROHype Creative production. Written and produced by me, Toby Brooks. If you or someone you know has a story of resilience and victory to share for Becoming Undone, contact me at undonepodcast.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at becomingundonepod and follow me at TobyJBrooks. Listen, subscribe, and leave us a review Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    43:34
  • 119 | Part 8: Positive Coaching Alliance’s Rich Tomey Reflects on the Lasting Impact of his Dad, Coach Dick Tomey
    About the Guest Rich Tomey is the son of the late Dick Tomey, a revered football coach known for his impactful leadership at institutions such as the University of Hawaii, University of Arizona, and San Jose State University. Rich is a dedicated advocate for character-driven coaching and currently works with the Positive Coaching Alliance, where he continues to build upon his father's legacy by promoting positive and effective coaching techniques. Raised on the sidelines of football fields, Rich has first-hand experience with the impact his father had on many lives both on and off the field.Episode SummaryIn this heartfelt episode of "Becoming UnDone," host Toby Brooks delves into the life and legacy of legendary college football coach Dick Tomey, through the eyes of his son, Rich Tomey. Throughout the episode, Rich vividly recounts memories of his father, revealing both personal anecdotes and professional insights that highlight Coach Tomey’s unique approach to leadership and personal growth. Known for his mantra, "football isn’t complicated; people are," Coach Tomey’s consistent focus on relationship-building and personal development are themes repeatedly echoed by those who knew him best.The discussion centers around the enduring influence of Dick Tomey's values, particularly the importance of perseverance and the prioritization of people over results. Rich shares how his father’s life lessons have shaped his own career path with the Positive Coaching Alliance, where he strives to instill character and integrity in coaching. The episode also explores Coach Tomey’s career from his early years in Hawaii to his noteworthy achievements at Arizona and San Jose State University, highlighting his commitment to nurturing grit and character in athletes.Key TakeawaysCoach Dick Tomey was a master of building relationships and personal development, famously saying, "football isn't complicated; people are."Rich Tomey’s childhood was profoundly shaped by his father's presence and values, emphasizing the importance of love and support in family and coaching alike.The Positive Coaching Alliance carries forward Coach Tomey’s legacy, promoting character-driven coaching that emphasizes life lessons through sports.Coach Tomey instilled the belief in perseverance, teaching that adversity reveals one's true character and often serves as a stepping stone to success.Despite the pressures of the coaching profession, Dick Tomey remained committed to prioritizing the development of his athletes as individuals, valuing people over results.Notable Quotes"Football isn't complicated; people are." – Dick Tomey"He truly loved his team, his guys. Every team was his favorite team." – Rich Tomey"Anything you want in your life, you can get. You just got to put your mind to it." – Advice from Dick Tomey"Life is full of adversity, and this is where you find out what you're made of." – Rich Tomey"He had a real knack for getting the most out of his guys, believing in them, and developing them into better people." – Rich TomeyResourcesPositive CoReach out to Becoming UnDone! Text Toby here!Support the showBecoming Undone is a NiTROHype Creative production. Written and produced by me, Toby Brooks. If you or someone you know has a story of resilience and victory to share for Becoming Undone, contact me at undonepodcast.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at becomingundonepod and follow me at TobyJBrooks. Listen, subscribe, and leave us a review Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    1:02:48

About Becoming UnDone

Becoming UnDone: Where High Achievers Turn Setbacks into Comebacks. Join Dr. Toby Brooks as he guides you through the art of transforming unfinished goals into unstoppable growth, one inspiring story at a time.Achievers aim high, but to fall short is fundamentally human. Sometimes we fail. Sometimes we simply run out of time. Either way, it is what we do with the end of one chapter that can make all the difference in the next. Do we fall apart at the seams, coming undone to be forever branded as someone who lost? Or do we see the fuller picture, recognizing that the task remains unfinished and understanding that the end of a chapter isn't the same as the end of the story. Becoming UnDone is the podcast for those who dare bravely, try mightily, and grow relentlessly. Join author, speaker, and host Dr. Toby Brooks as he invites a new guest each episode to examine how high achievers can transform from falling apart to falling in place.https://linktr.ee/tobyjbrooks
