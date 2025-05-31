119 | Part 8: Positive Coaching Alliance’s Rich Tomey Reflects on the Lasting Impact of his Dad, Coach Dick Tomey
About the Guest Rich Tomey is the son of the late Dick Tomey, a revered football coach known for his impactful leadership at institutions such as the University of Hawaii, University of Arizona, and San Jose State University. Rich is a dedicated advocate for character-driven coaching and currently works with the Positive Coaching Alliance, where he continues to build upon his father's legacy by promoting positive and effective coaching techniques. Raised on the sidelines of football fields, Rich has first-hand experience with the impact his father had on many lives both on and off the field.Episode SummaryIn this heartfelt episode of "Becoming UnDone," host Toby Brooks delves into the life and legacy of legendary college football coach Dick Tomey, through the eyes of his son, Rich Tomey. Throughout the episode, Rich vividly recounts memories of his father, revealing both personal anecdotes and professional insights that highlight Coach Tomey's unique approach to leadership and personal growth. Known for his mantra, "football isn't complicated; people are," Coach Tomey's consistent focus on relationship-building and personal development are themes repeatedly echoed by those who knew him best.The discussion centers around the enduring influence of Dick Tomey's values, particularly the importance of perseverance and the prioritization of people over results. Rich shares how his father's life lessons have shaped his own career path with the Positive Coaching Alliance, where he strives to instill character and integrity in coaching. The episode also explores Coach Tomey's career from his early years in Hawaii to his noteworthy achievements at Arizona and San Jose State University, highlighting his commitment to nurturing grit and character in athletes.Key TakeawaysCoach Dick Tomey was a master of building relationships and personal development, famously saying, "football isn't complicated; people are."Rich Tomey's childhood was profoundly shaped by his father's presence and values, emphasizing the importance of love and support in family and coaching alike.The Positive Coaching Alliance carries forward Coach Tomey's legacy, promoting character-driven coaching that emphasizes life lessons through sports.Coach Tomey instilled the belief in perseverance, teaching that adversity reveals one's true character and often serves as a stepping stone to success.Despite the pressures of the coaching profession, Dick Tomey remained committed to prioritizing the development of his athletes as individuals, valuing people over results.Notable Quotes"Football isn't complicated; people are." – Dick Tomey"He truly loved his team, his guys. Every team was his favorite team." – Rich Tomey"Anything you want in your life, you can get. You just got to put your mind to it." – Advice from Dick Tomey"Life is full of adversity, and this is where you find out what you're made of." – Rich Tomey"He had a real knack for getting the most out of his guys, believing in them, and developing them into better people." – Rich Tomey