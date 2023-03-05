Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

Podcast The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad
You can't hide from The Saad Truth! The home for science, reason, logic, and common sense.
  The Deontological Pursuit of Truth – The Slippery Slope of Forbidden Knowledge (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_541)
    Here is my recent talk that I delivered at USC. The original link can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7aWBQof4nk Unfortunately, despite my request that the Q&A exchanges be shared with me, I was advised that these will not be released. Apparently to do so would have required a signed release form from the audience members who participated in the exchanges.
    4/30/2023
    40:41
  Humans Have No Biological Sex and the Virtue of Iterative Sexual Consent (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_540)
    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it: https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth https://patreon.com/GadSaad https://paypal.me/GadSaad _______________________________________ This clip was posted earlier today (April 29, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1549: https://youtu.be/Y_7n_nOfNlY _______________________________________ My forthcoming book The Saad Truth about Happiness: 8 Secrets for Leading the Good Life is now available for pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/Saad-Truth-about-Happiness-Secrets/dp/1684512603 _______________________________________ Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar. _______________________________________ Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. _______________________________________
    4/29/2023
    6:08
  My Inaugural Twitter Spaces Chat - 3.5 Hours of Incredible Conversations! (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_539)
    Special thanks to @TruthBeToldMath for having ran the session (as I had no idea how Twitter Spaces works), and to @Reason_Will_Win for having sent me a copy of the file, which I uploaded here. I have the kindest fans!
    4/28/2023
    3:32:28
  Ask Me Anything #10 (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_538)
    Thank you to all of the Super Chat donors, and to all those who attended today's mammoth livestream!
    4/28/2023
    2:33:02
  My Friendship with Tucker Carlson is Triggering Some "Tolerant" Academics (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_537)
    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it: https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth https://patreon.com/GadSaad https://paypal.me/GadSaad _______________________________________ This clip was posted earlier today (April 25, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1546: https://youtu.be/N6yUO1CcIHw _______________________________________ My forthcoming book The Saad Truth about Happiness: 8 Secrets for Leading the Good Life is now available for pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/Saad-Truth-about-Happiness-Secrets/dp/1684512603 _______________________________________ Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar. _______________________________________ Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. _______________________________________
    4/25/2023
    9:10

About The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

You can't hide from The Saad Truth! The home for science, reason, logic, and common sense.
