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This clip was posted on July 26, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2060: https://youtu.be/J3XiiTEPw-s



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Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.



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Source for Anne Hathaway's speech stems from the 2018 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. It is reproduced here under the Fair Use clause.



My 2009 Psychology Today Article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/200906/the-narcissism-and-grandiosity-of-celebrities



I just realized that I had discussed Hathaway's speech in question in one of my earlier Saad Truth episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5IW1p5RFLE