You can‘t hide from The Saad Truth! The home for science, reason, logic, and common sense. More
The Deontological Pursuit of Truth – The Slippery Slope of Forbidden Knowledge (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_541)
Here is my recent talk that I delivered at USC.
The original link can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7aWBQof4nk
Unfortunately, despite my request that the Q&A exchanges be shared with me, I was advised that these will not be released. Apparently to do so would have required a signed release form from the audience members who participated in the exchanges.
If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:
https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth
https://patreon.com/GadSaad
https://paypal.me/GadSaad
This clip was posted earlier today (April 30, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1550: https://youtu.be/AMCtTLQtgro
My forthcoming book The Saad Truth about Happiness: 8 Secrets for Leading the Good Life is now available for pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/Saad-Truth-about-Happiness-Secrets/dp/1684512603
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts.
Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
4/30/2023
40:41
Humans Have No Biological Sex and the Virtue of Iterative Sexual Consent (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_540)
This clip was posted earlier today (April 29, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1549:
My forthcoming book The Saad Truth about Happiness: 8 Secrets for Leading the Good Life is now available for pre-order:
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
4/29/2023
4/29/2023
6:08
My Inaugural Twitter Spaces Chat - 3.5 Hours of Incredible Conversations! (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_539)
Special thanks to @TruthBeToldMath for having ran the session (as I had no idea how Twitter Spaces works), and to @Reason_Will_Win for having sent me a copy of the file, which I uploaded here. I have the kindest fans!
This clip was posted earlier today (April 28, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1548:
4/28/2023
3:32:28
Ask Me Anything #10 (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_538)
4/28/2023
3:32:28
Ask Me Anything #10 (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_538)
Thank you to all of the Super Chat donors, and to all those who attended today's mammoth livestream!
This clip was posted earlier today (April 27, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1547:
4/28/2023
2:33:02
My Friendship with Tucker Carlson is Triggering Some "Tolerant" Academics (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_537)
4/28/2023
2:33:02
My Friendship with Tucker Carlson is Triggering Some ”Tolerant” Academics (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_537)
This clip was posted earlier today (April 25, 2023) on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_1546:
4/25/2023
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
