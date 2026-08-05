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587 episodes
Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Yields Jason Arday (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1028)08/05/2026 | 4 mins.My X article: https://x.com/GadSaad/status/2085032959011115380?s=20
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To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy
To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy
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If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:
https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth
https://patreon.com/GadSaad
https://paypal.me/GadSaad
To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad
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This clip was posted on August 5, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2062: https://youtu.be/YJ6MIsVL7oM
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Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
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Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
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Suicidal Empathy Is Destroying the West- the Reasonably Happy Podcast (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1027)07/30/2026 | 58 mins.Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMOUeYs8nPs
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To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy
To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy
_______________________________________
If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:
https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth
https://patreon.com/GadSaad
https://paypal.me/GadSaad
To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad
_______________________________________
This clip was posted on July 30, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2061: https://youtu.be/uGCHDtasMEU
_______________________________________
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
_______________________________________
Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
_______________________________________
- To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy
To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy
_______________________________________
If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:
https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth
https://patreon.com/GadSaad
https://paypal.me/GadSaad
To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad
_______________________________________
This clip was posted on July 26, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2060: https://youtu.be/J3XiiTEPw-s
_______________________________________
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
_______________________________________
Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
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Source for Anne Hathaway's speech stems from the 2018 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. It is reproduced here under the Fair Use clause.
My 2009 Psychology Today Article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/200906/the-narcissism-and-grandiosity-of-celebrities
I just realized that I had discussed Hathaway's speech in question in one of my earlier Saad Truth episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5IW1p5RFLE
The Secret to Success - Accurate Attributions of Causality (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1025)07/24/2026 | 7 mins.Indigenous Canadians do pay taxes but there are many programs that yield important tax exemptions. See for example:
1) https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/indigenous-peoples/information-indians.html
and
2) https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/gst-hst-businesses/charge-collect-indigenous-peoples.html
_______________________________________
To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy
To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy
_______________________________________
If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:
https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth
https://patreon.com/GadSaad
https://paypal.me/GadSaad
To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad
_______________________________________
This clip was posted on July 24, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2059: https://youtu.be/y9RcfoOHQZI
_______________________________________
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
_______________________________________
Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
_______________________________________
Discussing Suicidal Empathy, Lionel Messi, & Dante Alighieri (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1024)07/22/2026 | 1h 2 mins.This chat took place on July 2, 2026 and was hosted by Dr. Daniel Ross Goodman.
The eventual article in the Washington Examiner stemming from our chat can be found here: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/premium/4650913/gad-saad-suicidal-empathy-doctor-diagnosed-the-west/
_______________________________________
To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy
To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy
_______________________________________
If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:
https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth
https://patreon.com/GadSaad
https://paypal.me/GadSaad
To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad
_______________________________________
This clip was posted on July 22, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2058: https://youtu.be/WsOQ1cWgBwE
_______________________________________
Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.
_______________________________________
Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense.
_______________________________________
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