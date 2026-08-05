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The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

thesaadtruthwithdrsaad
EducationScience
The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad
Latest episode

587 episodes

  • The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

    Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Yields Jason Arday (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1028)

    08/05/2026 | 4 mins.
    My X article: https://x.com/GadSaad/status/2085032959011115380?s=20

    _______________________________________

    To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy

    To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy

    _______________________________________

    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:

    https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth

    https://patreon.com/GadSaad

    https://paypal.me/GadSaad

    To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad

    _______________________________________

    This clip was posted on August 5, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2062: https://youtu.be/YJ6MIsVL7oM

    _______________________________________

    Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.

    _______________________________________

    Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. 

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  • The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

    Suicidal Empathy Is Destroying the West- the Reasonably Happy Podcast (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1027)

    07/30/2026 | 58 mins.
    Original link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMOUeYs8nPs

    _______________________________________

    To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy

    To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy

    _______________________________________

    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:

    https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth

    https://patreon.com/GadSaad

    https://paypal.me/GadSaad

    To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad

    _______________________________________

    This clip was posted on July 30, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2061: https://youtu.be/uGCHDtasMEU

    _______________________________________

    Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.

    _______________________________________

    Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. 

    _______________________________________
  • The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

    Anne Hathaway is a Degenerate Narcissist (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1026)

    07/26/2026 | 5 mins.
    To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy

    To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy

    _______________________________________

    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:

    https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth

    https://patreon.com/GadSaad

    https://paypal.me/GadSaad

    To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad

    _______________________________________

    This clip was posted on July 26, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2060: https://youtu.be/J3XiiTEPw-s

    _______________________________________

    Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.

    _______________________________________

    Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. 

    _______________________________________

    Source for Anne Hathaway's speech stems from the 2018 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. It is reproduced here under the Fair Use clause.

    My 2009 Psychology Today Article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/homo-consumericus/200906/the-narcissism-and-grandiosity-of-celebrities

    I just realized that I had discussed Hathaway's speech in question in one of my earlier Saad Truth episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5IW1p5RFLE
  • The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

    The Secret to Success - Accurate Attributions of Causality (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1025)

    07/24/2026 | 7 mins.
    Indigenous Canadians do pay taxes but there are many programs that yield important tax exemptions. See for example:

    1) https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/indigenous-peoples/information-indians.html

    and

    2) https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/gst-hst-businesses/charge-collect-indigenous-peoples.html

    _______________________________________

    To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy

    To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy

    _______________________________________

    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:

    https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth

    https://patreon.com/GadSaad

    https://paypal.me/GadSaad

    To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad

    _______________________________________

    This clip was posted on July 24, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2059: https://youtu.be/y9RcfoOHQZI

    _______________________________________

    Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.

    _______________________________________

    Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. 

    _______________________________________
  • The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad

    Discussing Suicidal Empathy, Lionel Messi, & Dante Alighieri (The Saad Truth with Dr. Saad_1024)

    07/22/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    This chat took place on July 2, 2026 and was hosted by Dr. Daniel Ross Goodman.

    The eventual article in the Washington Examiner stemming from our chat can be found here: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/premium/4650913/gad-saad-suicidal-empathy-doctor-diagnosed-the-west/

    _______________________________________

    To order Suicidal Empathy: https://lnk.to/SuicidalEmpathy

    To order a signed copy of Suicidal Empathy: https://premierecollectibles.com/suicidalempathy

    _______________________________________

    If you appreciate my work and would like to support it:

    https://subscribestar.com/the-saad-truth

    https://patreon.com/GadSaad

    https://paypal.me/GadSaad

    To subscribe to my exclusive content on X, please visit my bio at https://x.com/GadSaad

    _______________________________________

    This clip was posted on July 22, 2026 on my YouTube channel as THE SAAD TRUTH_2058: https://youtu.be/WsOQ1cWgBwE

    _______________________________________

    Please visit my website gadsaad.com, and sign up for alerts. If you appreciate my content, click on the "Support My Work" button. I count on my fans to support my efforts. You can donate via Patreon, PayPal, and/or SubscribeStar.

    _______________________________________

    Dr. Gad Saad is a professor, evolutionary behavioral scientist, and author who pioneered the use of evolutionary psychology in marketing and consumer behavior. In addition to his scientific work, Dr. Saad is a leading public intellectual who often writes and speaks about idea pathogens that are destroying logic, science, reason, and common sense. 

    _______________________________________
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