The official podcast of American entrepreneur Bedros Keuilian. A show that’s unapologetically unfiltered that will make you think, make you laugh and inspire yo... More
Available Episodes
5 of 239
031. 5 Life Lessons That Made Me Millions
In today's episode of the Bedros Keuilian Show, I'm sharing the 6 things I wish I knew sooner in life. And hey, even if you're in your 30s, 40s, or 50s and think this isn't for you…trust me, there's a valuable nugget in this episode for everyone.
They say life's the best teacher, but DAMN! – There are some things I wish I knew sooner. Don't miss out on hearing the sh!t I wish I knew sooner in life, it just might save you from making the same mistakes I did.
JOIN MY FREE 6-WEEK CHALLENGE:
https://bedroskeuilian.com/challenge
5/2/2023
29:18
030. 9 Books Every Man MUST Read
In the latest episode of the Bedros Keuilian Show, I reveal the 9 books every man MUST read to unlock their full potential and achieve lasting success.
I've read these books countless times, and they've been massively influential at different stages in my life - because I took action and applied what I learned to my life.
So, I've made this special podcast episode to share the ONLY books you need to read to self-improve, become whole and evolve into your higher self.
9 Books Every Man MUST Read:
Outwitting The Devil - https://amzn.to/40jYFWU
Way of Man - https://amzn.to/3LbdCpW
Wild At Heart - https://amzn.to/43LR5qS
No More Mr. Nice Guy - https://amzn.to/41kOKBS
Extreme Ownership - https://amzn.to/3UKkjT7
Man Up - https://amzn.to/41lG91C
Can’t Hurt Me - https://amzn.to/3ULbIj8
Relentless - https://amzn.to/3GQi1fC
The Power of Myth - https://amzn.to/3GTqBdk
4/25/2023
25:54
029. 10 Habits Of The Rich And Successful
In this episode of The Bedros Keuilian Show, I explain the patterns that I uncovered years ago that transformed me into a millionaire. These same patterns are what separate the rich and successful from the average person.
JOIN MY FREE 6-WEEK CHALLENGE
https://bedroskeuilian.com/challenge
4/18/2023
28:14
028. How to take back CONTROL of YOUR LIFE
My mission with the Bedros Keuilian Show has always been to share my hard-earned life lessons with you so that you can learn from my mistakes. All while having tough conversations to spark the positive change we need in today’s society.
In this episode, we dive into the lessons that men often learn too late in life. And my hope is by sharing these lessons, we can come together, learn from each other, and make sure these lessons don't come too late for our society.
JOIN MY FREE 6-WEEK CHALLENGE:
https://bedroskeuilian.com/challenge
4/12/2023
59:00
027. 17 Life Lessons for Young Men
In today’s episode of the Bedros Keuilian Show, I share 17 pieces of advice that I wish I knew when I was a young buck. These nuggets of wisdom could've saved me years of struggle, reduced anxiety, and put me on a faster track to success.
And if I can pass on the wisdom that took me more than a decade to acquire, you'll have a 10 or 20-year head start that I wish I had.
JOIN MY FREE 6-WEEK CHALLENGE
https://bedroskeuilian.com/challenge