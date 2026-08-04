Deep in your heart there's a goal God put there — and most men die without ever chasing it. 15 years ago I found a Jim Rohn video with two simple questions that took me from a broke immigrant kid with D's and F's to building Fit Body Boot Camp into a $200 million empire. If you've been drifting, stuck, or sitting on a goal you're too scared to attack, this episode will get you locked back on target. In this episode I'm handing you those two questions and showing you exactly how to use them to achieve your biggest goals. Average is the enemy — let's get after it.



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