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411 episodes
- Deep in your heart there's a goal God put there — and most men die without ever chasing it. 15 years ago I found a Jim Rohn video with two simple questions that took me from a broke immigrant kid with D's and F's to building Fit Body Boot Camp into a $200 million empire. If you've been drifting, stuck, or sitting on a goal you're too scared to attack, this episode will get you locked back on target. In this episode I'm handing you those two questions and showing you exactly how to use them to achieve your biggest goals. Average is the enemy — let's get after it.
42% OFF - Get your Digital Man Up book + Audiobook + 2 Exclusive MASTERCLASSES https://bit.ly/manuptribeOPEN A FIT BODY LOCATIONA High-Profit, Scalable Gym Franchise Opportunity Driven By Impacthttps://bit.ly/bedrosfbb
- 42% OFF - Get your Digital Man Up book + Audiobook + 2 Exclusive MASTERCLASSES https://bit.ly/manuptribeTruLean Supplements | https://bit.ly/trulean-bedrosGet 50% Off Trulean Subscribe & Save BundleUse Code: BEDROSThe 3 Reasons Why Most Entrepreneurs FAIL | EP. 0200Listen, if you're a founder or CEO still stuck editing videos, running payroll, and doing QuickBooks like the highest-paid employee in your own company, you're burning out and leaving money on the table. In this episode, I break down the only three things you should be doing — Leads, Sales, and Delegation — so you can stop the busywork, scale faster, and actually enjoy being an entrepreneur. Average is the enemy. Let's get after it.#BedrosKeuilian #LeadGeneration #SalesSystem #AndyFrisella #DavidGoggins #JockoWillink #TonyRobbins #AlexHormozi #GaryVee #LifeAdvice #SelfDiscipline #Motivation #MotivationSpeech #FinancialFreedom #LifestyleDesign #MentalToughness #PersonalDevelopment #Entrepreneurship #SuccessMotivation #EntrepreneurBurnout #SalesProcess #BusinessCoaching #CEOMindset #RevenueGrowth #HighIntentLeads #BusinessScaling #BusinessSuccess #CEO #Leadership
199. Fake Flexing Exposed | The Truth About Rented Lambos and Fake Millionaires07/21/2026 | 18 mins.42% OFF - Get your Digital Man Up book + Audiobook + 2 Exclusive MASTERCLASSES https://bit.ly/manuptribeOPEN A FIT BODY LOCATIONA High-Profit, Scalable Gym Franchise Opportunity Driven By Impacthttps://bit.ly/bedrosfbbMost guys you see flexing online? Rented the Lambo. Rented the jet. Can't even make eye contact in real life. That's fake confidence. And it's everywhere.In this episode, I'm breaking down the difference between external flash and real inner confidence. The kind that comes from keeping promises to yourself, finishing what you start, and building an actual track record.No shortcuts. No front. Just the work that makes you unshakable.#BedrosKeuilian #InnerConfidence #FakeConfidence #AndyFrisella #DavidGoggins #JockoWillink #TonyRobbins #AlexHormozi #GaryVee #LifeAdvice #SelfDiscipline #FinancialFreedom #ElitePerformance #MentalToughness #PersonalDevelopment #MotivationalSpeech #Entrepreneurship #SuccessMotivation #CreditScore #JiuJitsu #NewSkills #OnlineCoaches #SocialMediaFlex #UnshakableConfidence #PromiseKeeper #EntrepreneurConfidence #PersonalGrowth #ToughLove
- 42% OFF - Get your Digital Man Up book + Audiobook + 2 Exclusive MASTERCLASSES https://bit.ly/manuptribeTruLean Supplements | https://bit.ly/trulean-bedrosGet 50% Off Trulean Subscribe & Save BundleUse Code: BEDROS Gentlemen, if you’re tired of picking the wrong woman and watching your life go to hell, this episode will change everything. I break down the exact framework I learned from Darren Hardy’s Compound Effect so you stop settling and start attracting the high-value partner who actually lifts you up. No fluff — just the brutal truth and the steps to become the man she can’t ignore.
- 42% OFF - Get your Digital Man Up book + Audiobook + 2 Exclusive MASTERCLASSES https://bit.ly/manuptribeOPEN A FIT BODY LOCATIONA High-Profit, Scalable Gym Franchise Opportunity Driven By Impacthttps://bit.ly/bedrosfbb3 Things my dad taught me after surviving communism and poverty Yesterday I sat down with my 92-year-old dad — the man who escaped the Soviet Union, survived genocide-level hell, and still walks around with delusional optimism that turns every tragedy into fuel. If you’re in a losing season right now and feel like giving up, this episode will rewire how you see hardship. Today I’m handing those lessons straight to you. Average is the enemy — let’s get after it.
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About Bedros Keuilian Podcast Show
The official podcast of American entrepreneur Bedros Keuilian. A show that’s unapologetically unfiltered that will make you think, make you laugh and inspire you to become an even better human.Podcast website
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