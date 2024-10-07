Little Things to Help You Get Out Of A Rut

Hi my besties! Lets chit chat about little steps we can take to get ourselves out of a rut! Also - this is the last episode of season 2! I love you guys SO much and appreciate you all being on this Sad to Savage journey with me. Make sure you are following along with me on IG and TikTok so you know when i announce the return of season 3! And if you want to still talk with me in long form, follow along on Youtube as I spend the next couple of months building there! I LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH INSTAGRAM LINK TIKTOK LINK YOUTUBE LINK