6 Months In, 6 Months Out!
Q&A PART 2!
There were so many amazing questions last week I wanted to film a q&A part 2 Today we are talking tips for social anxiety, workout routines, non negotiable while looking for a new partner, baby names, getting back into things once you fall off the wagon and more!!
Q&A: When Am I Getting Engaged? How Do I Stay Disciplined With My Habits? Do I Have Bad Days?
I love me a Q&A episode and you guys seriously ask the best questions! We really bop bop bop all over the place here, marriage, motivation, finding a gym, relationships, homeownersip, being disciplined. Also a little cameo from Jakey Baby heyyyyy
Let's Talk Habits For Moms
Hi besties + mommas!! In todays episode I am going to go over habits and new little tips/tricks for moms! A few topics we cover are: Healthy boundaries Habit stacking Understanding and creating a schedule for yourself And creating your 'lists' YOU are incredible and YOU deserve to do things for YOU. I love you, I respect you and I am so proud of you.
