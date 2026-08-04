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Aware and Aggravated

Aware and Aggravated
EducationHealth & Wellness
Aware and Aggravated
Latest episode

206 episodes

  • Aware and Aggravated

    70. The Spiritual Isolation Phase

    08/02/2026 | 28 mins.
    What I've been learning about the spiritual phase of loneliness AKA the "dark night of the soul." 
    Merch: 
    🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
    Social Media: 
    https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
    https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
    https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
    Substack: 
    https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so... 
    My App Positive Focus:
    (Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
    (Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    Business Inquiries:
    Team@leoskepi.com
  • Aware and Aggravated

    69. Authenticity & The Gold Shelf

    07/26/2026 | 25 mins.
    If you’re trying to BE something, it’s not authentic. The same way you’re not anything that is observable ;) This episode is the most recent illusion that fell that all stemmed from resonating with a gold shelf, lol. 
    Merch & Sunglasses: 
    🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
    Social Media: 
    https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
    https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
    https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
    Substack: 
    https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so... 
    My App Positive Focus:
    (Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
    (Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    Business Inquiries:
    Team@leoskepi.com
  • Aware and Aggravated

    68. The Biggest Block To Receiving

    07/12/2026 | 32 mins.
    The title says it all. And no, it has nothing to do with "deserving." 
    Shop: 
    🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
    Social Media: 
    https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
    https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
    https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
    Substack: 
    https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so... 
    My App Positive Focus:
    (Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
    (Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    Business Inquiries:
    Team@leoskepi.com
  • Aware and Aggravated

    67. Grief Is Meant To Change You. Now Let It

    06/29/2026 | 22 mins.
    Grief is meant to change you, and I recently learned your only option is to let it. 
    Merch: 
    🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
    Social Media: 
    https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
    https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
    https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
    Substack: 
    https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so... 
    My App Positive Focus:
    (Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
    (Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    Business Inquiries:
    Team@leoskepi.com
  • Aware and Aggravated

    66. How To Exit Survival Mode & Cure Anhedonia

    06/08/2026 | 50 mins.
    The title is straight forward and exactly what this episode is for- Exiting survival mode and curing anhedonia/hopelessness. 
    Merch: 
    🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
    Social Media: 
    https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
    https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
    https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
    Substack: 
    https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so... 
    My App Positive Focus:
    (Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
    (Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    Business Inquiries:
    Team@leoskepi.com
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About Aware and Aggravated
Make Leveling Up Your Natural State Of Being.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

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