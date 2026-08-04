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206 episodes
- What I've been learning about the spiritual phase of loneliness AKA the "dark night of the soul."
Merch:
🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
Social Media:
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https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
Substack:
https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so...
My App Positive Focus:
(Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
(Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
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- If you’re trying to BE something, it’s not authentic. The same way you’re not anything that is observable ;) This episode is the most recent illusion that fell that all stemmed from resonating with a gold shelf, lol.
Merch & Sunglasses:
🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
Substack:
https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so...
My App Positive Focus:
(Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
(Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
Business Inquiries:
Team@leoskepi.com
- The title says it all. And no, it has nothing to do with "deserving."
Shop:
🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
Substack:
https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so...
My App Positive Focus:
(Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
(Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
Business Inquiries:
Team@leoskepi.com
- Grief is meant to change you, and I recently learned your only option is to let it.
Merch:
🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
Substack:
https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so...
My App Positive Focus:
(Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
(Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
Business Inquiries:
Team@leoskepi.com
- The title is straight forward and exactly what this episode is for- Exiting survival mode and curing anhedonia/hopelessness.
Merch:
🕶️ https://leoskepicollection.com
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/leoskepi
https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi
https://www.snapchat.com/add/leoskepi
Substack:
https://substack.com/@leoskepi?utm_so...
My App Positive Focus:
(Apple) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311
(Google) https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.positivefocusapp&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
Business Inquiries:
Team@leoskepi.com
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