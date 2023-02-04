In this episode Leo shares tips for saving money, how to stop thinking of your ex, dealing with religious partners, and signs you're gaslighting yourself. 😁 WWLD Submissions: https://forms.gle/sNtQjjwvXUisfdgh9✅ FOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.instagram.com/theleoskepi https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi 👕 MERCH https://shopleoskepi.com/collections/all-products📱 MY APP POSITIVE FOCUS Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.positivefocusapp 🔒 MY PRIVATE FACEBOOK SUPPORT COMMUNITY https://www.facebook.com/groups/851294735925522/ 💎 1-ON-1 COACHING AND MENTORSHIP*Taking on new clients again soon.📝 ACCOUNTABILITY TEMPLATES/WORKSHEETS https://leoskepitemplates.com
4/30/2023
34:03
73. Your Days of People Pleasing Are Over
In this episode Leo shares how to stop being a people pleaser. He breaks down how this learned behavior starts, how to stop prioritizing everyone over yourself, and new ways to handle situations in your everyday life. This episode includes refreshing perspectives that will make you feel safe, confident, and READY to finally be your true self. Leo also prepares you for the backlash you'll face when you switch from only thinking of others, to adding yourself in the equation to be taken into consideration, and demanding it. This episode will force you to see that you DO matter, and prevent you from feeling bad about believing that. Get ready for an entirely new way of life. ✅ FOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.instagram.com/theleoskepi https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi 👕 MERCH https://shopleoskepi.com/collections/all-products📱 MY APP POSITIVE FOCUS Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.positivefocusapp 🔒 MY PRIVATE FACEBOOK SUPPORT COMMUNITY https://www.facebook.com/groups/851294735925522/ 💎 1-ON-1 COACHING AND MENTORSHIP*Taking on new clients again soon.📝 ACCOUNTABILITY TEMPLATES/WORKSHEETS https://leoskepitemplates.comBusiness Inquiries: [email protected]
4/23/2023
44:09
72. Start Being Selfish With Your Energy. It's Time to Focus
In this episode Leo shares some realizations around his rapid success recently in hopes of preparing you all for your own journey. He talks about becoming selfish with your time and WHY it's best for you and everyone around you. He then breaks down the mental dynamic of getting excited over famous people, reminds you of the harsh reality of anyone you make money for, and also talks about the unexpected sadness that comes with achieving certain goals. This one will wake you up by getting to dive into Leo's brain and personal experience. ✅ FOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.instagram.com/theleoskepi https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi 👕 MERCH https://shopleoskepi.com/collections/all-products📱 MY APP POSITIVE FOCUS Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.positivefocusapp 🔒 MY PRIVATE FACEBOOK SUPPORT COMMUNITY https://www.facebook.com/groups/851294735925522/ 💎 1-ON-1 COACHING AND MENTORSHIP*Taking on new clients again soon.📝 ACCOUNTABILITY TEMPLATES/WORKSHEETS https://leoskepitemplates.comBusiness Inquiries: [email protected]
4/16/2023
29:50
71. Things To Stop Saying To Yourself
In this episode Leo tells you the most important things to stop speaking over yourself. Your words have so much power than you realize. He helps you remove any limits you've unknowingly put on yourself simply with the way you speak to yourself. He offers substitute phrases, and hits you HARD with the truth in hopes you get to bypass the limits he's had to break for himself. Tough love is the only way to describe this one. But it's the kind of love that will make you feel so looked after and genuinely cared about. This episode is a game changer. ✅ FOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.instagram.com/theleoskepi https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi 👕 MERCH https://shopleoskepi.com/collections/all-products📱 MY APP POSITIVE FOCUS Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.positivefocusapp 🔒 MY PRIVATE FACEBOOK SUPPORT COMMUNITY https://www.facebook.com/groups/851294735925522/ 💎 1-ON-1 COACHING AND MENTORSHIP*Taking on new clients again soon.📝 ACCOUNTABILITY TEMPLATES/WORKSHEETS https://leoskepitemplates.comBusiness Inquiries: [email protected]
4/9/2023
37:31
70. (WWLD) Anxiety Isn't An Excuse, Cheating, & Choosing a Career
In this episode Leo answers some WWLD questions. (What Would Leo Do)? He talks about a major mindset shift to help with anxiety, when someone you're dating asks you to move in with them too soon, choosing the best career for you, and so much more. This is a wildly entertaining episode that is packed with so much insight. 😁 WWLD Submissions: https://forms.gle/sNtQjjwvXUisfdgh9✅ FOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.instagram.com/theleoskepi https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi 👕 MERCH https://shopleoskepi.com/collections/all-products📱 MY APP POSITIVE FOCUS Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.positivefocusapp 🔒 MY PRIVATE FACEBOOK SUPPORT COMMUNITY https://www.facebook.com/groups/851294735925522/ 💎 1-ON-1 COACHING AND MENTORSHIP*Taking on new clients again soon.📝 ACCOUNTABILITY TEMPLATES/WORKSHEETS https://leoskepitemplates.com