70. (WWLD) Anxiety Isn't An Excuse, Cheating, & Choosing a Career

In this episode Leo answers some WWLD questions. (What Would Leo Do)? He talks about a major mindset shift to help with anxiety, when someone you're dating asks you to move in with them too soon, choosing the best career for you, and so much more. This is a wildly entertaining episode that is packed with so much insight. 😁 WWLD Submissions: https://forms.gle/sNtQjjwvXUisfdgh9✅ FOLLOW ME HERE:https://www.instagram.com/theleoskepi https://www.tiktok.com/@leoskepi 👕 MERCH https://shopleoskepi.com/collections/all-products📱 MY APP POSITIVE FOCUS Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/positive-focus/id1559260311Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.positivefocusapp 🔒 MY PRIVATE FACEBOOK SUPPORT COMMUNITY https://www.facebook.com/groups/851294735925522/ 💎 1-ON-1 COACHING AND MENTORSHIP*Taking on new clients again soon.📝 ACCOUNTABILITY TEMPLATES/WORKSHEETS https://leoskepitemplates.com