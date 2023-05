73. Your Days of People Pleasing Are Over

In this episode Leo shares how to stop being a people pleaser. He breaks down how this learned behavior starts, how to stop prioritizing everyone over yourself, and new ways to handle situations in your everyday life. This episode includes refreshing perspectives that will make you feel safe, confident, and READY to finally be your true self. Leo also prepares you for the backlash you'll face when you switch from only thinking of others, to adding yourself in the equation to be taken into consideration, and demanding it. This episode will force you to see that you DO matter, and prevent you from feeling bad about believing that. Get ready for an entirely new way of life.