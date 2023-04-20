Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Gathering Pod in the App
Listen to The Gathering Pod in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
The Gathering Pod

The Gathering Pod

Podcast The Gathering Pod
Podcast The Gathering Pod

The Gathering Pod

Martha Beck
add
Welcome to a virtual gathering that will kindle your curiosity and soothe your soul! Join Martha Beck for the podcast edition of her weekly Facebook event, and ... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessEntrepreneurship
Welcome to a virtual gathering that will kindle your curiosity and soothe your soul! Join Martha Beck for the podcast edition of her weekly Facebook event, and ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 124
  • Living in the Learning Zone
    There are three zones we can inhabit. Two will shrink our lives and one will grow them. Learn the difference and how to stay in the sweet spot with this week’s Gathering Room!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/25/2023
    29:00
  • Tracking Your Spirit
    This week, we all go tracking! Your spirit is leaving footprints everywhere; join Martha to learn how to follow them!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/18/2023
    31:36
  • A One-Word Recipe for Inner Peace
    We are naturally inclined to focus on things that frighten us. Lies spread six times faster than true facts. In fact, there’s only one thing that spreads as quickly as lies, and that’s Martha’s one-word recipe for us this week. Tune in to find out what it is!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/11/2023
    31:14
  • Special Gathering Room with Katherine May!
    Gatherers—I'm so excited to be joined by New York Times bestselling author Katherine May! If you don't know Katherine's work, do yourself an enormous favor and read everything you can that she's written. I hope you'll join me for our conversation about her new book, ENCHANTMENT: AWAKENING WONDER IN AN ANXIOUS AGE. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    30:46
  • Microdosing Joy
    This week, Martha talks about new discoveries showing how drastically the arts can improve our health and our lives. Come learn how to microdose! (With a bonus group meditation at the end!)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    31:16

More Education podcasts

About The Gathering Pod

Welcome to a virtual gathering that will kindle your curiosity and soothe your soul! Join Martha Beck for the podcast edition of her weekly Facebook event, and listen in as she touches on a spirituality or personal growth topic that’s on her mind. You'll also hear the lively conversation that follows as Martha opens the floor to questions from the live viewers. With topics ranging from courage to creativity, purpose to intuition, these discussions will engage and support you on your journey to self-knowledge. Ready to connect with a community of like-minded seekers? Welcome to the Gathering Pod.
Podcast website

Listen to The Gathering Pod, The Director Brazil Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Gathering Pod

The Gathering Pod

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Gathering Pod: Podcasts in Family