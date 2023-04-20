Welcome to a virtual gathering that will kindle your curiosity and soothe your soul! Join Martha Beck for the podcast edition of her weekly Facebook event, and ... More
Living in the Learning Zone
There are three zones we can inhabit. Two will shrink our lives and one will grow them. Learn the difference and how to stay in the sweet spot with this week's Gathering Room!
5/25/2023
29:00
Tracking Your Spirit
This week, we all go tracking! Your spirit is leaving footprints everywhere; join Martha to learn how to follow them!
5/18/2023
31:36
A One-Word Recipe for Inner Peace
We are naturally inclined to focus on things that frighten us. Lies spread six times faster than true facts. In fact, there's only one thing that spreads as quickly as lies, and that's Martha's one-word recipe for us this week. Tune in to find out what it is!
5/11/2023
31:14
Special Gathering Room with Katherine May!
Gatherers—I'm so excited to be joined by New York Times bestselling author Katherine May! If you don't know Katherine's work, do yourself an enormous favor and read everything you can that she's written. I hope you'll join me for our conversation about her new book, ENCHANTMENT: AWAKENING WONDER IN AN ANXIOUS AGE.
4/27/2023
30:46
Microdosing Joy
This week, Martha talks about new discoveries showing how drastically the arts can improve our health and our lives. Come learn how to microdose! (With a bonus group meditation at the end!)
Welcome to a virtual gathering that will kindle your curiosity and soothe your soul! Join Martha Beck for the podcast edition of her weekly Facebook event, and listen in as she touches on a spirituality or personal growth topic that’s on her mind. You'll also hear the lively conversation that follows as Martha opens the floor to questions from the live viewers. With topics ranging from courage to creativity, purpose to intuition, these discussions will engage and support you on your journey to self-knowledge. Ready to connect with a community of like-minded seekers? Welcome to the Gathering Pod.