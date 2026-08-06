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259 episodes
- Sometimes there’s a book that stops me in my tracks, and that’s what happened when I found the work of Tracee Stanley. Today she joins me to talk about her new book, Living Ritual, which is timely not just for me, but for all of us. We discuss distraction as the great thief, how to honor transitions with sacred intention, and the new consciousness rising in the world. Tracee also shares her beautiful Purpose Stone ritual. If you long to add more meaning to your daily life, this conversation is for you.
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- I’ve noticed a pattern lately: hard workers, high achievers, people with strong identities all saying the same thing— “I just have to stop.” I’m taking it as an invitation. Like fascia releasing into strange, unplanned shapes, we may need to give up who we thought we were to receive what we truly need. In this Gathering Room, I talk frozen shoulders, trauma shaking, and how your body knows the way home. Join me to practice letting go and holding on loosely, so you can take your next “unthinkable” step.
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• The Gathering Room Show Notes
• Join Martha for a Live Episode of The Gathering Room via Instagram
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- Have you ever noticed that the things we enjoy tend to get worked to death in our culture? We push ourselves so hard that we sap the joy out of things we once loved to do. In this Gathering Room, we’re talking about “in-joy-ment.” I’ll share why joy is its own excuse for being, and how you can use your hard-core work ethic in the search for joy. Join me for exercises on relearning enjoyment as a primary feature of your life’s work. Step by step, we’ll enjoy our way into a state of bliss. Join me!
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Follow Martha on Instagram
The Gathering Room Show Notes
Join Martha for a Live Episode of The Gathering Room via Instagram
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- We love to think we can be “set for life.” But the thing is, life isn’t set. It’s not solid—it’s fluid. From my fast-growing chickens to my aging dog Bilbo, I’m constantly reminded that everything changes. In this Gathering Room episode, I share why gripping onto control is actually a form of suffering. Join me as we explore how to stop resisting and instead “trustfall” into the present moment. Once we let go of trying to set our lives in stone, we can finally experience the joyful state of flow.
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Follow Martha on Instagram
The Gathering Room Show Notes
Join Martha for a Live Episode of The Gathering Room via Instagram
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Did you know there’s a whole different way of being when you start to think like water? I’ve been watching the world’s collective pyramid-shaped consciousness—based on rigidity, hierarchy, and materialism—start to dissolve into a fluid, egalitarian consciousness I call “the Pool.” In this episode of The Gathering Room, I offer you a crash course in “Pool School” where worth isn’t something you have to earn, rest needs no apology, and an ocean of love is supporting all of us, all the time. Join me!
CONNECT WITH US
Follow Martha on Instagram
The Gathering Room Show Notes
Join Martha for a Live Episode of The Gathering Room via Instagram
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Gathering Room Podcast
Welcome to a virtual gathering that will kindle your curiosity and soothe your soul! Join Martha Beck for the podcast edition of her weekly Facebook event, and listen in as she touches on a spirituality or personal growth topic that’s on her mind. You'll also hear the lively conversation that follows as Martha opens the floor to questions from the live viewers. With topics ranging from courage to creativity, purpose to intuition, these discussions will engage and support you on your journey to self-knowledge. Ready to connect with a community of like-minded seekers? Welcome to The Gathering Room Podcast.Podcast website
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