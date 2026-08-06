Have you ever noticed that the things we enjoy tend to get worked to death in our culture? We push ourselves so hard that we sap the joy out of things we once loved to do. In this Gathering Room, we’re talking about “in-joy-ment.” I’ll share why joy is its own excuse for being, and how you can use your hard-core work ethic in the search for joy. Join me for exercises on relearning enjoyment as a primary feature of your life’s work. Step by step, we’ll enjoy our way into a state of bliss. Join me!



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