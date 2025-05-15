Social Currency with Sammi Cohen

Why Saks Is In Trouble — and How PE Is To Blame

Today Sammi digs into the retail scandal that ties together private equity, power plays, broken promises, and a $2.65 billion luxury merger that's now unraveling in public. Also known as: the story of Saks. Sammi follows the money trail to the center of Saks' downfall: the mastermind behind the merger that would lead to the financial and reputational mess the brand is in now. This isn't a story about just one department store. It's a case study in how private equity can gut a brand, how debt can disguise dysfunction, and how small businesses are often the ones that are left holding the bag. Today Sammi Covers: 00:00 How Saks Got Here 00:33 Richard Baker: the Mastermind 01:30 The Saks and Neiman Marcus Merger 02:00 Richard Baker's Wild Real Estate Strategy 04:31 Saks' Financial Decline 08:01 Vendor Fallout 10:13 What's Next For Saks 12:50 How to Show Social Currency Some Love