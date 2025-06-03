How to lead a team whose job you’ve never done before.

Have you ever started a new role only to feel like none of your past experience is recognized? Like no one sees the value you bring, no matter how much you’ve accomplished?In this raw coaching episode, Jeremy—a senior leader in a construction and engineering company with 24 years of military experience—unpacks that exact challenge with his Arbinger coach, Chip Huth. Together, they dig into the mindset and behaviors that are keeping Jeremy stuck. And what begins as a story about being overlooked becomes something much deeper: a reckoning with self-doubt, avoidance, and the cost of trying to look competent instead of getting curious.Launch week giveaway! Leave a written review, upload a screenshot here, and we’ll send you a free Leading Outward sweatshirt!To claim your free Leading Outward sweatshirt, head to https://go.arbinger.com/leading-outward-sweatshirt. Questions we answer:02:00 – How do you lead a team that dismisses your experience?06:55 – What is causing your team to leave you out of key conversations?18:45 – What is preventing you from getting as curious as you should be?28:55 – How do you not let painful past experiences, continue to negatively impact you?40:35 – How to use reg flags to stop unhelpful behaviors before they start?43:50 – What’s the right way to recover when you've broken trust?