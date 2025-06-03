How to lead a team whose job you’ve never done before.
Have you ever started a new role only to feel like none of your past experience is recognized? Like no one sees the value you bring, no matter how much you've accomplished?In this raw coaching episode, Jeremy—a senior leader in a construction and engineering company with 24 years of military experience—unpacks that exact challenge with his Arbinger coach, Chip Huth. Together, they dig into the mindset and behaviors that are keeping Jeremy stuck. And what begins as a story about being overlooked becomes something much deeper: a reckoning with self-doubt, avoidance, and the cost of trying to look competent instead of getting curious.Questions we answer:02:00 – How do you lead a team that dismisses your experience?06:55 – What is causing your team to leave you out of key conversations?18:45 – What is preventing you from getting as curious as you should be?28:55 – How do you not let painful past experiences, continue to negatively impact you?40:35 – How to use reg flags to stop unhelpful behaviors before they start?43:50 – What's the right way to recover when you've broken trust?
49:21
How to fix a toxic culture.
Are you holding meetings where no one speaks up? Dealing with employees who don't take ownership? This company was too until they flipped their fear-based culture into a high-trust, high-performance workplace. And in 5 years, they've grown revenue by 56%. Come onsite with us as we take you inside OC Tanner—a global leader in lean manufacturing and workplace culture—where Executive Vice President Gary Peterson shares exactly how they made that shift.Questions we answer:00:57 – How do you build trust when employees are afraid to speak?03:46 – Who should own improvement within organizations?06:01 – How do you get your people to care about the bottom line?11:52 – What shifts when managers become coaches?18:33 – How do you make time for people when your to-do list is never ending?26:07 – What's the best way to lead skeptics?
36:05
Leading Outward Premiers June 3rd!
When was the last time a leader told you the truth—not the cleaned-up truth—the raw, chaotic, messy truth of their biggest leadership failures? Exactly. Most leadership podcasts stay safe. Leading Outward by The Arbinger Institute is not that show. We coach leaders in real time to tackle their messiest issues—culture breakdowns, accountability failures, conflict and blame, and team dysfunction. We also bring you behind the scenes with executives and leaders of all varieties to break down how they are solving the their most pressing challenges. If you're ready to stop managing symptoms and start solving root problems, this is your show. It's time to start leading outward!
You don’t need another podcast full of vague leadership platitudes. You need real answers to the people problems that stall performance.
