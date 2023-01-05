THE CARDONE ZONE is the one place to find everything Grant Cardone: Real Estate Investing Made Simple, Power Player interviews with superstar entrepreneurs, aut... More
Available Episodes
5 of 670
Helping Others
Your network should increase your net worth. Surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you and push you to be your best. Find out how to build a network to change your life. Networks just don’t happen and if they do they will cost you. To network you need time, energy, resources and a commitment.
5/1/2023
53:01
Economic Contraction
You can either look at the economic state of this country as a crisis, or you can look at it as an opportunity.
4/24/2023
52:36
Being Sold
You MUST learn how to sell. Regardless, of what you do and what industry you're in. In all circumstances you're either selling or being sold. Which do you want to be?
4/17/2023
53:01
Underestimating Your Potential
Are you retired or inspired? You have more potential inside you than you realize. Are you hungry to reach your potential? Have you ever seen someone really hungry? If you put a pizza in front of a starving man, would he sell you that pizza for money? It depends on how hungry he is, right? At some point, the value of the pizza becomes so great he’s got to eat it, and no amount of money is worth it. There’s simply a different level of hunger in people for different things as we all go through life. Ice to an Eskimo may not be worth much while air to a drowning man is worth everything. Between those two extremes lie a lot of things that give you varying degrees of hunger. How much hunger do you have to grow and contribute, in some way, in this world? People who “have enough” are not hungry. They are, by definition, self-satisfied. People who don’t go for more, who don’t go after new goals and dreams, get stuck in the past. We’ve all met this person. It’s the ex-high school quarterback who relives that state championship game 20 years later vicariously through his son. It’s the old man who talks about what life used to be 30, 40, and 50 years ago. It’s living in yesterdays.It’s all downhill in life when you start living your todays in yesterdays. Hungry people live for today and for the future. They aren’t sold that they’ve had enough.
4/10/2023
53:01
Becoming Great
With the right motivation, anyone can turn their life around and be successful. If you’re seeking a better life, I have a story for you. It’s the story of how I overcame drug addiction and stopped wasting my life – to become one of the wealthiest people on the planet. Over the last 40+ years I’ve achieved massive success in my businesses… And I’ve built a real estate empire worth billions of dollars. How did I get there? I found the courage to do what’s right. I left my old life behind. And I got sober. I’m living proof that you can overcome the odds and become great.
THE CARDONE ZONE is the one place to find everything Grant Cardone: Real Estate Investing Made Simple, Power Player interviews with superstar entrepreneurs, authors, experts, coaches, and business leaders; The G&E Show - the business of Marriage and How to Build an Empire; Digital Marketing tips; Young Hustlers for Sales Professionals; and much, much more!