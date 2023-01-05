Underestimating Your Potential

Are you retired or inspired? You have more potential inside you than you realize. Are you hungry to reach your potential? Have you ever seen someone really hungry? If you put a pizza in front of a starving man, would he sell you that pizza for money? It depends on how hungry he is, right? At some point, the value of the pizza becomes so great he’s got to eat it, and no amount of money is worth it. There’s simply a different level of hunger in people for different things as we all go through life. Ice to an Eskimo may not be worth much while air to a drowning man is worth everything. Between those two extremes lie a lot of things that give you varying degrees of hunger. How much hunger do you have to grow and contribute, in some way, in this world? People who “have enough” are not hungry. They are, by definition, self-satisfied. People who don’t go for more, who don’t go after new goals and dreams, get stuck in the past. We’ve all met this person. It’s the ex-high school quarterback who relives that state championship game 20 years later vicariously through his son. It’s the old man who talks about what life used to be 30, 40, and 50 years ago. It’s living in yesterdays.It’s all downhill in life when you start living your todays in yesterdays. Hungry people live for today and for the future. They aren’t sold that they’ve had enough.