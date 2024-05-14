Mindset Matters - Episode #159 - The FAQs of Our Relationship: How We Handle Conflict and Growth
In this episode of Mindset Matters, hosts Patrick and Steffany dive into some of the most frequently asked questions from their listeners, revealing how they handle challenges in both their personal and professional lives.
One popular question centers around conflict: “What do you do when you disagree or feel triggered by each other?” Patrick and Steffany share that while they naturally have disagreements, especially given their different approaches to preparation, they make a point to keep their discussions constructive. Patrick’s detail-oriented style contrasts with Steffany’s more spontaneous approach, leading to occasional friction. However, they’ve set boundaries to avoid hurtful or personal comments, focusing instead on the issue at hand and staying respectful. For them, this commitment keeps the relationship healthy and ensures disagreements don't turn into personal conflicts.
Another common question is about handling setbacks. Patrick and Steffany openly share their approach: they don’t dwell on blame, instead focusing on how they can take responsibility for their reactions. They see setbacks as learning opportunities and practice resilience by shifting their perspectives to see challenges as growth experiences.
Listeners are also curious about jealousy, especially around Steffany’s high-energy work and travels. Patrick admits he sometimes wishes he could join her, but he feels proud and supportive of her achievements. This mutual respect helps them balance individual ambitions with their partnership.
Lastly, they address the challenge of differing beliefs within relationships, reflecting on how they navigated opposing views during the pandemic. They advise couples to communicate openly and seek alignment, even if that means involving a neutral third party to help guide the conversation.
Through candid answers and self-reflection, Patrick and Steffany provide insights on creating a resilient, loving relationship that thrives despite challenges.
--------
25:03
TEDM – Kimberly Spencer – Claim Your Crown, Claim Your Sovereignty (Episode 206)
Kimberly Spencer is an award-winning high-performance coach, Amazon best-selling author, and the founder of CrownYourself.com, helping visionary leaders transform their self-limiting stories, build their empire, stand out fearlessly, and make the income and the impact they deserve.
From her 10+ year battle with bulimia to becoming a certified Pilates instructor, Miss Congeniality, 3X 6-Figure Business Owner, 5X Marathon runner, 6X WEGO Health Activist Award nominee, Kimberly is proof that it's better to make your own mold than to conform to someone else's.
Her book "Rule Your Body: How to Dethrone Food Fears, Take Command of Your Health, and Crown Yourself" debuted in January 2022.
In this episode Kimberly and Patrick connect on some mutual favourite topics – entrepreneurship, values, integrity, and ownership. With many business and life experiences to draw from, Kimberly discusses some of the processes she works through with her coaching clients, an important part of which is personal branding. Finding congruence with our values and integrity is part of that process, and when they’re not aligned, that usually manifests in our physical body. Kimberly reflects on the trauma she has experienced in her life is crystal clear on the necessity for total ownership and commitment in her healing journey - both macro and micro - to build compassion, resilience and success. As a bonus, learn a quick breathing tip for regulating our nervous system and bringing us back to center!
--------
1:11:44
Mindset Matters - Episode #158 - Who Am I If I’m Not That? Rediscovering Purpose Beyond Identity
In this episode of Mindset Matters, hosts Patrick and Steffany delve into the compelling topic of identity beyond professional and personal roles. They explore the question, “Who am I if I’m not that?” and discuss how deeply people’s identities are tied to what they do rather than who they truly are. Patrick and Steffany reflect on how common it is to introduce ourselves by our professions and roles, which creates a reliance on these roles for self-worth and value. This reliance, they explain, often leads to a crisis when those roles are no longer part of our lives, such as in career transitions, retirement, or the shift to becoming an empty nester.
The conversation turns to how societal expectations shape our identities, often leaving people unprepared when major life changes remove the titles they’ve depended on. Citing statistics, Patrick and Steffany discuss how the lifespan post-retirement has drastically reduced in recent years. This trend indicates a profound need for purpose, especially for individuals accustomed to busy careers. Many retirees struggle to find meaning outside of work, even experiencing health issues due to this loss of purpose. Patrick notes the recurring trend of public figures like rock stars returning to the stage not just for financial reasons, but to fulfill an inner drive for purpose.
They highlight the importance of people, purpose, and passion as fundamental elements that keep us engaged and inspired. Steffany emphasizes that without a meaningful contribution to make, individuals may experience melancholy or a sense of emptiness. She relates this to athletes she has worked with, particularly those transitioning out of professional sports, who often find it difficult to define their worth outside their athletic achievements. Steffany stresses that early conversations around these identity shifts can alleviate some of the struggles, allowing athletes, professionals, and anyone in a similar situation to embrace new chapters with confidence.
The episode closes with the parable of the Golden Buddha, a clay statue hiding a core of solid gold. Over centuries, the gold was concealed, much like how people cover their true selves with layers of societal expectations and roles. Steffany and Patrick use this metaphor to remind listeners of the value within each person—value that can only be discovered by “chipping away” at the external identity markers. They urge listeners to ask themselves, “Who am I beneath all these roles?” and to consider how self-discovery and authenticity contribute to a meaningful, passion-driven life.
--------
35:47
Mindset Matters - Episode #157 - The Black Dot Effect: Transforming Negative Self-Talk into Positive Power
In this episode of *Mindset Matters*, hosts Patrick and Steffany dive into a rich conversation about mindset, self-talk, and the ways we navigate life’s challenges. Steffany kicks things off by sharing her recent experience at Skate America 2024, where the Ice Academy of Montreal had a triumphant showing, sweeping the podium. This event, coupled with Patrick’s reflections on Steffany’s absence and a throwback episode, sets the tone for a discussion about growth, values, and living a life aligned with personal goals.
A significant part of the episode focuses on self-talk, particularly the negative narratives we often carry about ourselves. Patrick shares a parable about a black dot on a white sheet of paper, a metaphor for how people tend to fixate on their flaws (the black dot) rather than the vast potential (the white space) in their lives. This leads into an exploration of how our inner dialogue can limit our growth and self-worth. Steffany, drawing from her expertise as a mindset coach, discusses the profound impact of negative self-talk on personal and professional development. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing and interrupting these negative patterns to open up space for possibilities.
The couple also touches on the concept of the “gap and the gain,” a psychological framework that contrasts focusing on what’s missing in life (the gap) with celebrating how far we’ve come (the gain). Steffany highlights the importance of shifting our mindset toward the gain, using the white space around the black dot as a metaphor for the vast potential and opportunity in life. They both reflect on the power of gratitude and how it plays a pivotal role in rewiring our thoughts toward the positive.
Physical health and its connection to mental well-being are also discussed. Patrick shares his journey of recovering from a compressed disc injury, highlighting how his physical recovery influenced his mental state. For Patrick, physical activity is a crucial component of maintaining a positive mindset. He explains how setting up systems to make success easier, such as workout routines, is key to sustaining both physical and mental health.
As the episode wraps up, Steffany and Patrick caution against the dangers of comparison, especially in the age of social media. Comparing ourselves to others often distorts our perception of success and happiness. Instead, they encourage listeners to focus on their unique paths, celebrating individual progress and growth. They also invite you to enjoy their 7 Areas of Life handout, see below for the link to download!
Click here to download your 7 Areas of Life handout!
--------
34:29
TEDM – Megan Camille – The Blessing of Intuition to Guide Us to a Life We Love (Episode 205)
Megan Camille is a psychic and intuitive business consultant who has built her four 7-figure and multi-6-figure businesses from scratch, relying solely on her intuition and inner guidance. As a single mother of 2 children with no college education, Megan understands firsthand the challenges that come with starting
a business from the ground up while raising kids.
At the age of 19, she was sex trafficked and prostituted, an experience that taught her about the harsh darkness of life, but also about the light of opportunity with business. Compelled by a fire to never settle for mediocrity, Megan used her innate intuition and psychic abilities to build a successful consulting business that empowers her clients to generate their next 6 + 7 figures, while creating lives of sovereignty, joy, and abundance. She embodies her own principles having since founded her own happily ever after with her husband and now five children.
In this episode Megan and Patrick delve into the power of our intuition, healing, self-forgiveness, and resilience. As an intuitive business consultant Megan works with an array of clientele who desire more clarity, time freedom, money and consistency. Megan describes the differences of logic, emotion, and intuition. She explains why logic and emotion are the least reliable ways to make business decisions, while intuition is the most safe and efficient. Megan shares the story of her intuitive gift as a child, and the way in which she was encouraged to cultivate it rather than medicate it. A four-year life experience of being sex trafficked in her late teens led Megan to a path of disillusionment, pain and rebellion from the trauma. She shares how she was ultimately able to embrace a healing journey, which brought her to self-forgiveness, empowerment through compassion, and consciously creating a life she loves.
Embark on a transformative journey with The Everyday Millionaire podcast, where guests share their journey and secrets of wealth creation.
Discover and learn the many ways that you too can fulfill your dreams and ambitions.
Join us as we delve into the inspiring stories of seemingly ordinary individuals who have attained extraordinary results and success.
Listen in to ignite your inspiration for becoming your greatest self and living your best life.
Your journey and adventure toward becoming an Everyday Millionaire today.