The Millionaire Real Estate Agent | The MREA Podcast

Richard Schulman has something he calls the "Trader Joe's rule." It means that if he were to bump into any person in his database at Trader Joe's, he'd be able to remember who they are, what kind of real estate they are interested in, and any past conversations they've had. That rule has led him to do $165 million in sales perennially, 100% based on referrals and relationships. Richard joins the show today to share the system behind the rule and his dogged persistence in building relationships with his database. We talk about spending time on relationship-building rather than money on marketing. Richard explains the power of a quick coffee with someone to become their friend and emphasizes the importance of providing value over making sales pitches.People like to work with a friend they can trust. Richard gives us a masterclass on how to become that friend.