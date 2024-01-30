The Millionaire Real Estate Agent | The MREA Podcast

57. Nail Events Big and Small With Scott Malouff’s Connector Model
Scott Malouff was a professional club promoter at age 12, first for teen parties and later for adults. From Pitbull to Fabulous, he’s worked with all the big names. That’s why it’s no surprise that, now, as a real estate professional, Scott’s specialty is events. Scott is our guest on the show today and shares with us some tricks of the trade.We get into picking the right venue, budget, sponsors, and more. Not only are Scott’s events an engine for creating and maintaining clients, but he even makes a profit off of them. Scott is also a pro at “micro” events. His “50 first dates” model is going to revolutionize the way you think about developing your relationship database.From his signature hats to his unstoppable drive to improve lives, Scott is a force to behold. We’d all be wise to learn from him.Resources:Get the 411, GPS, and other free business planning toolsRead “The 5 Voices: How to Communicate Effectively with Everyone You Lead” Read “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life”Order the Millionaire Real Estate Agent Playbook | Volume 2Connect with Jason:LinkedinProduced by NOVA MediaThis podcast is for general informational purposes only. The guest's views, thoughts, and opinions represent those of the guest and not KWRI and its affiliates and should not be construed as financial, economic, legal, tax, or other advice. This podcast is provided without any warranty, or guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or results from using the information.WARNING! You must comply with the TCPA and any other federal, state or local laws, including for B2B calls and texts. Never call or text a number on any Do Not Call list, and do not use an autodialer or artificial voice or prerecorded messages without proper consent. Contact your attorney to ensure your compliance.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
41:06
56. Create Accountability and Joy in Your Business Plan With Empire Builders
Today, we’re joined by the wonderful ladies of our sister podcast, “Empire Building” Seychelle Van Poole, Sarah Reynolds, Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, and Tiffany Fykes are here to discuss the best way to construct a business plan for the new year.We review the importance of preparation and how to “check yourself before you goal yourself.” We differentiate between leading indicators vs. lagging indicators. We also discuss the importance of progress over perfection. And, of course, we get into the cold, hard numbers.These women are master strategists and tacticians. They share with us the exact tools they use to keep business plans thriving as living, breathing documents throughout the year. Do yourself a favor and listen to this episode as you prepare for your annual business planning meeting.Resources:Listen to the “Empire Building” podcastVisit HerBestLife.comConnect with the Empire Building hosts on Instagram: @seychellevp, @sarahreynoldsoji, @wendypapasan, @kymbermenkiti, @tiffanyfykesRead “The Road to Less Stupid”Read “The Gap and the Gain”Check out the 411 and GPS toolsListen to Episode 34. Living a Life by Design With Tiffany FykesListen to Episode 55. Foolproof Math for Your Business Plan with David HuffakerOrder the Millionaire Real Estate Agent Playbook | Volume 2Connect with Jason:LinkedinProduced by NOVA MediaThis podcast is for general informational purposes only. The guest's views, thoughts, and opinions represent those of the guest and not KWRI and its affiliates and should not be construed as financial, economic, legal, tax, or other advice. This podcast is provided without any warranty, or guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or results from using the information.WARNING! You must comply with the TCPA and any other federal, state or local laws, including for B2B calls and texts. Never call or text a number on any Do Not Call list, and do not use an autodialer or artificial voice or prerecorded messages without proper consent. Contact your attorney to ensure your compliance.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
53:57
55. Foolproof Math for Your Business Plan With David Huffaker
If you think you’ve heard everything there is to hear about annual business planning, think again. David Huffaker’s team makes north of $500 million in annual sales. That’s not by accident. David is our guest on the show today and he’s here to teach us his business plan models and formulas.We go over the PACE planning (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency Plan) and the LIVE budgeting model (Luxury, Investments, Vacations, Enough). Then, we cover how to set targets and caps for profit margins, expenses, cost of sale, and number of agreements. David even shares his math model around where leads come from and how those leads are distributed across Q1-Q4.David is a math guy, but you don’t have to be. He explains his models in a down-to-earth way so you can directly apply them to your business plan. So listen up, and then go out and do the good work you do!Resources:Listen to Episode 40. Creating a Luxury Experience at Any Price Level With Lysi BishopListen to Episode 07. Breaking Ceilings: Sarah Reynolds' Unconventional Real Estate JourneyOrder the Millionaire Real Estate Agent Playbook | Volume 2Connect with Jason:LinkedinProduced by NOVA MediaThis podcast is for general informational purposes only. The guest's views, thoughts, and opinions represent those of the guest and not KWRI and its affiliates and should not be construed as financial, economic, legal, tax, or other advice. This podcast is provided without any warranty, or guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or results from using the information.WARNING! You must comply with the TCPA and any other federal, state or local laws, including for B2B calls and texts. Never call or text a number on any Do Not Call list, and do not use an autodialer or artificial voice or prerecorded messages without proper consent. Contact your attorney to ensure your compliance.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
50:02
54. Create Superfans With Brittany Hodak
Taylor Swift has superfans all over the globe. So does Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. Do you know who helped them get those superfans? Brittany Hodak. Brittany is our guest on the podcast today.Just like music stars, real estate professionals need superfans. It is not enough to get a repeat client or have a database full of contacts. You need people who are going to go out there and evangelize for you. Brittany’s new book “Creating Superfans” explains exactly how to make this happen.On today’s show, Brittany walks us through the basics: Start with your story, understand your customer’s story, personalize everything, exceed expectations, and repeat.Be sure to check out Brittany’s book, and the next time you see Taylor Swift, remember you can create superfans, too.Resources:Read “Creating Superfans”Learn more at BrittanyHodak.comSubscribe to Brittany’s YouTube ChannelConnect with Brittany on LinkedInFollow Brittany on Instagram: @BrittanyHodakConnect with Brittany on FacebookListen to Episode 29. Building Your Personal Brand With Rory VadenRead “The Power of Moments”Read “The Platinum Rule”Read “The ONE Thing”Order the Millionaire Real Estate Agent Playbook | Volume 2Connect with Jason:LinkedinProduced by NOVA MediaThis podcast is for general informational purposes only. The guest's views, thoughts, and opinions represent those of the guest and not KWRI and its affiliates and should not be construed as financial, economic, legal, tax, or other advice. This podcast is provided without any warranty, or guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or results from using the information.WARNING! You must comply with the TCPA and any other federal, state or local laws, including for B2B calls and texts. Never call or text a number on any Do Not Call list, and do not use an autodialer or artificial voice or prerecorded messages without proper consent. Contact your attorney to ensure your compliance.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
--------
50:21
53. Richard Schulman’s Proven Strategy for Maximizing Client Connections
Richard Schulman has something he calls the “Trader Joe’s rule.” It means that if he were to bump into any person in his database at Trader Joe’s, he’d be able to remember who they are, what kind of real estate they are interested in, and any past conversations they’ve had. That rule has led him to do $165 million in sales perennially, 100% based on referrals and relationships. Richard joins the show today to share the system behind the rule and his dogged persistence in building relationships with his database. We talk about spending time on relationship-building rather than money on marketing. Richard explains the power of a quick coffee with someone to become their friend and emphasizes the importance of providing value over making sales pitches.People like to work with a friend they can trust. Richard gives us a masterclass on how to become that friend.Resources:Learn more about The Promise Script by Mike HicksLearn more about 10 Days of Pain by Ben KinneyListen to Episode 25. Ben Kinney’s Three Real Estate Success PrinciplesSubmit your questions at MREAnotes.comOrder the Millionaire Real Estate Agent Playbook | Volume 2Connect with Jason:LinkedinProduced by NOVA MediaThis podcast is for general informational purposes only. The guest's views, thoughts, and opinions represent those of the guest and not KWRI and its affiliates and should not be construed as financial, economic, legal, tax, or other advice. This podcast is provided without any warranty, or guarantee of its accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or results from using the information.WARNING! You must comply with the TCPA and any other federal, state or local laws, including for B2B calls and texts. Never call or text a number on any Do Not Call list, and do not use an autodialer or artificial voice or prerecorded messages without proper consent. Contact your attorney to ensure your compliance.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
About The Millionaire Real Estate Agent | The MREA Podcast
The Millionaire Real Estate Agent Podcast with Jason Abrams documents, demonstrates, and demystifies the models and systems driving big profits and big lives for the industry's most successful agents. Each week, Jason and his guests journey into the heart of real estate to empower listeners with strategies and inspiration they can use to reach new heights in their business. Through featured interviews, deep-dive discussions, and real-life success stories, listeners learn how industry pioneers have applied the principles and plays from The Millionaire Real Estate Agent to overcome challenges, take action, and rise to the top of their field. Created for entrepreneurs at every stage, each episode includes practical tips to enhance performance and productivity, plus updates on the latest trends, market insights, and industry innovations that help listeners stay informed and ahead of the competition. Join Jason Abrams each week as he unlocks the secrets to becoming a Millionaire Real Estate Entrepreneur.