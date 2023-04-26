The Bright Method Podcast: Realistic Time Management for Working Women

1. Bright Method Basics

For this first episode of the Bright Method podcast (!), I figured it made sense to walk through an overview of the Bright Method. This will give us a great framework to use and introduce some of the language we'll use from here on out. Before we dive in, for clarity's sake, the Bright Method is my time management system designed for professional working women to help you manage it all in your personal and professional life. I designed it as a newly-overwhelmed big law attorney, and it served me for years as a patent litigator. Listen to learn about the three underlying principles of the Bright Method. Plan more realistically, Not choke yourself up with deadlines, Protect time for the most important stuff, Start seeing your workload more objectively, State and hold boundaries, Advocate for yourself, Be more confident making informed decisions about where you want your time to go, Understand how things get done over time so you can actually check out and take that break, And so much more. I'm excited to dig into this stuff further with you on this podcast.