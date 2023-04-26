The Bright Method Podcast: Realistic Time Management for Working Women

Join Kelly Nolan for practical, realistic time management strategies designed for professional working women. Kelly is an attorney-turned-time management strate... More
3. Five Social Media Time Management Tips
Ah, social media. Such a love-hate relationship. On the one hand, it's a really great way to stay in touch with friends, make new friends, and learn. On the other, it's very time-consuming, distracting, and hijacks our emotional and mental state at inopportune times. In this episode, let's dig into five strategies you can use to make your relationship with social media more in line with what you want.
5/14/2023
19:34
2. Underestimating how long things take you & what to do about it
In this episode of the Bright Method Podcast, we dig into what to do if you consistently underestimate how long things take you (you're not weird – it's super common!). We discuss strategies you can use to help you estimate how long things take you more accurately and help alleviate the pain of running over time. Don't let your (understandable!) history of underestimating prevent you from knowing you can learn how to create more realistic plans to help you manage it all with less stress, more peace of mind, and more clarity.
5/14/2023
15:48
1. Bright Method Basics
For this first episode of the Bright Method podcast (!), I figured it made sense to walk through an overview of the Bright Method. This will give us a great framework to use and introduce some of the language we'll use from here on out. Before we dive in, for clarity's sake, the Bright Method is my time management system designed for professional working women to help you manage it all in your personal and professional life. I designed it as a newly-overwhelmed big law attorney, and it served me for years as a patent litigator. Listen to learn about the three underlying principles of the Bright Method. Plan more realistically, Not choke yourself up with deadlines, Protect time for the most important stuff, Start seeing your workload more objectively, State and hold boundaries, Advocate for yourself, Be more confident making informed decisions about where you want your time to go, Understand how things get done over time so you can actually check out and take that break, And so much more. I'm excited to dig into this stuff further with you on this podcast. Thanks for being here. If you loved this episode and where we're going, please send this to as many friends as possible. It's how this small but mighty podcast will grow, and it's how more women will reclaim control of their time and enjoy their lives more. Thank you.
5/14/2023
19:10
Welcome to the Bright Method Podcast
Welcome to the Bright Method Podcast, where we'll discuss practical, realistic time management strategies designed for the professional working woman. Let's help you reduce stress, get more breathing space in your life, and take breaks and actually enjoy them! I'm Kelly Nolan, a former patent litigator who now works with working women to set up the Bright Method™️ in their lives. The Bright Method is a realistic time management system that helps you manage it all personally and professionally. On this podcast, we dig into practical strategies to manage those personal life logistics, work deadlines and distractions, and how to use time management tools to reduce stress and design and live out a life that lights you up. We'll cover things like: How to get out the door at work on time and close loops so you can be present with loved ones and leave work at work, How to plan when you deal with curveballs and fires at work, What people get wrong when it comes to time-blocking and prioritizing – and what to do instead, How to draw workload boundaries with confidence, and so much more. Every now and then, I'll throw in mom-specific episodes about dealing with sick kids, childcare, and more. But this podcast is not just for moms, so we won't let that dominate. Hit subscribe so each episode downloads so you're ready to listen on your next dog walk, commute, or while washing the dishes – and let's get you falling asleep proud of what you got done today and calm about what's on tap tomorrow.
Join Kelly Nolan for practical, realistic time management strategies designed for professional working women. Kelly is an attorney-turned-time management strategist, founder of the Bright Method™️, and mom of two (though this podcast isn't just for moms!).
Here, we dig into strategies to manage personal life logistics, work deadlines and distractions, and time management systems and tools to reduce stress. Let's help you design and live out a life that lights you up.
Tap "Follow," and let's get you falling asleep proud of what you got done today and calm about what's on tap tomorrow.